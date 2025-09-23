Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

This Book Is About YOU!

Sep 23, 2025
🎥 My Inmate Number — and Why I Went to Prison

In this video, I tell the funny story of my inmate number and why I wound up behind bars in a weaponized prison.

The elites thought prison would silence me. Instead, it gave me the story they fear most.

Now the book is out — and we have to make it a bestseller to get the message out.

Buy your copy of I Went to Prison So You Won't Have To right now — and buy a second one for a friend.
👉 CLICK HERE AND BUY NOW

Every order counts. Don’t let them bury this story.

“We’ve Got This!”

