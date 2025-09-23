This Book Is About YOU!

🎥 My Inmate Number — and Why I Went to Prison
In this video, I tell the funny story of my inmate number and why I wound up behind bars in a weaponized prison.
The elites thought prison would silence me. Instead, it gave me the story they fear most.
Now the book is out — and we have to make it a bestseller to get the message out.
📘 Buy your copy of I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To right now — and buy a second one for a friend.
👉 CLICK HERE AND BUY NOW
Every order counts. Don’t let them bury this story.
“We’ve Got This!”