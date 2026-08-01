Tony Fauci Is the Bernie Madoff of Science

Team,

This is my very thoughtful conversation with Piers Morgan following Anthony Fauci’s Senate hearing this week.

Tony Fauci is to science what disgraced fraudster Bernie Madoff is to investing.

Fauci has gone from famous to what should be infamous.

This is now a key issue in the Senate and House midterm races because every Democrat at Fauci’s hearing supported Tony Fauci unequivocally as he pleaded the Fifth more than 100 times.

How could they do that after seeing all of the lies and duplicity revealed in Fauci’s diary?

I correctly predicted before the hearing that Fauci would plead the Fifth. You can watch me call it on C-SPAN HERE.

If Fauci had not pleaded the Fifth during the hearing, he would have had to admit that he funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. And it’s something that he ducked and lied about in earlier hearings and could have been prosecuted for. That’s the smoking gun.

Once you establish that Fauci funded the gain-of-function research that created the COVID-19 virus that killed millions worldwide, then you begin to probe why he did it, whether he made money on the side with vaccine makers, and all sorts of issues like this. That is where he is most vulnerable.

During the interview, Piers says the following regarding Fauci and COVID vaccines.

PIERS MORGAN: One of the things I feel most incensed about, actually, in terms of the advisories that were given by the scientists—because I believed it—was when they said that if you had the vaccine, you couldn’t transmit the virus. That was an enormous thing for the science world to tell the world…and Fauci was one of them that said this…and I have expressed regret many times for the fact I became very censorious to people who then refused to have the vaccine because I believed that they were risking other people’s lives by not having it. Now, they then changed the science completely. They then said a few months later, ‘Actually, we can now say that it makes no difference whether you’ve had the vaccine or not as to whether you can transmit the virus.’ And at that point, to me, everything changed because then whether you have the vaccine or not should be obviously a personal decision. Because your decision will not impact on, potentially, other people’s lives. So, there were a number of things like that, like the use of masks. We were told originally that they were going to be no good. Then everyone had to do them.

And Piers asks me if I give Fauci any slack for his actions.

Absolutely not.

Here is part of my response, which addresses vaccines, as well as the issue of the lives that could have been saved with hydroxychloroquine.

DR. NAVARRO: No. And let me give you two reasons. First of all, as I said earlier, we did not get from Fauci and the vaccine companies the data. They hid the data on the damage and harm it could do to people. And Fauci himself should have understood, as I did as a layperson, that it’s not a one-size-fits-all. The vaccine only should have been used and risked upon people with comorbidities, primarily senior citizens, full stop. But the best answer to your question, Piers, is hydroxychloroquine. I would guess, not knowing your views on this, that you think hydroxychloroquine is a quack medicine. But let me tell you this: this is one of the many fights I had with Tony Fauci. Hydroxychloroquine, we now know going forward with all the studies is, number one, it’s a very safe medicine. Number two, it’s particularly effective for prophylaxis, which helps first responders. And number three, it has a decent benefit in the first seven days of an infection. So, I had a million tablets of hydroxy sitting in warehouses ready to be dispensed to the American people. And I—take this to the bank, Piers. If I had been able to do that, thousands of Americans would be alive. Now, where does Fauci come into this? And this is where the blame is. In March of 2020, Fauci, in his diary—several diary entries—is on record saying that hydroxychloroquine is very, very safe. He wanted it distributed immediately. He wanted remdesivir to be—to go through trials, not the other way around. And he was all for it. The politics changed radically when President Trump said, ‘Hey, let’s try hydroxychloroquine.’ There was, like, this just mass insanity in the left-wing media. Fauci flipped with that and he was part of the pressure on the FDA to prevent this Administration, and me specifically, from being able to do what I did. So, when you ask me, do I give any slack to Tony Fauci? I say absolutely not.

You can also read my related piece, published in The Washington Times ahead of Fauci’s hearing, HERE.

My interview with Maria Bartiromo about Fauci, which Piers plays during our conversation, can be viewed HERE.

And Fauci’s diary can be read HERE.

I always appreciate your comments. Please share this everywhere.

Peter

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TRANSCRIPT

PIERS MORGAN: In a moment, we’ll get to the dramatic developments in the Iran war as Zelensky and Netanyahu both visit the White House and the President weighs up a major escalation. But we begin with the extraordinary hearings being taken place today in the Senate.

[CLIP OF TONY FAUCI SPEAKING AT THE JULY 29 SENATE HEARING]

TONY FAUCI: Although it pains me to do so, because of the respect I have for the legislative branch of government and my decades-long record of cooperating with Congress, under the advice of my attorneys, I will invoke my right under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution to refrain from answering your questions. Thank you.

[CUT BACK TO PIERS MORGAN]

MORGAN: Dr. Fauci was given a presidential pardon by President Biden, but many Republicans remain convinced that they can prosecute him. The probability of him being arrested this year has spiked from 4.5 percent to 13 percent on Polymarket. Is there a plan that we don’t know about? Well, Peter Navarro is a counselor to the President of the United States, and he joins me now. Peter Navarro, welcome to Uncensored.

DR. NAVARRO: Piers, I called that shot this morning. I was on C-SPAN doing an interview just before the hearing, and I said that Fauci would invoke the Fifth. And the problem that Fauci has is that his public statements are so at odds with his diary that that man is guilty of crimes and he doesn’t want to dig the hole any deeper. So, I appreciate you having me on. I was the White House Policy Coordinator for the Defense Production Act during the pandemic. All right, what does that mean? I was the guy helping you to get masks and gloves and ventilators and swabs and all sorts of stuff. And what’s interesting is, if you read Fauci’s diary, Piers, my name appears almost 60 times. And Fauci attacks me continually in his diary. But what’s interesting is the diary will show that on all five of the things that he and I disagreed with—and I was the only guy in that White House besides the President who got in Fauci’s face—I was absolutely right, he was absolutely wrong, and Americans died because of the adulation that Fauci had from the American people and the inability to stop his runaway train. And watching him—watching him invoke the Fifth, you know, that’s a long fall down from ‘St. Fauci,’ Piers.

MORGAN: Well, it’s a fascinating day because, of course, Fauci was given this pardon, and that was up to the day that President Biden left office.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

MORGAN: The pardon covered the whole period before then. But it wouldn’t have protected him if he committed perjury during the hearings today.

DR. NAVARRO: Right.

MORGAN: He’s clearly taken advice from his lawyers, as he said. Now, he’s framing it as ‘Senator Rand Paul is obsessed with trying to prosecute me and, therefore, purely for legal reasons, I cannot cooperate today. I’m pleading the Fifth.’ Now that we’ve seen the diaries, which in itself is fascinating, the fact that we’ve even got to read these, because apparently he just did this on a government computer, therefore it’s a matter of public record and so on—

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

MORGAN: —which does go to his judgment, I have to say. It’s clear from the diaries, Peter Navarro, that Fauci comes over as a guy with a very big ego. You could say he’s a narcissist. He loves being a celebrity. He boasts openly about how famous he is, the most famous person in the world. He name checks endless celebrities from Barbra Streisand to Julia Roberts and so on. He loves meeting media people. So, that’s all indisputable. But for those who’ve not pored through all the diaries in the way that you will have done, what to you are the most damning contradictions—

DR. NAVARRO: Yes.

MORGAN: —between things he puts in the diaries and what he was saying in public at the time?

DR. NAVARRO: And this is why I’m so happy to be on your show, Piers, because the media has really dropped the ball on this. The left wing has ignored the story. The right-of-center media have focused on the narcissistic qualities of Fauci. But at the end of the day, the one big question is this: We know for a fact that Fauci funded research at the Wuhan lab where the virus almost certainly escaped from. We know that it was funded through the EcoHealth Alliance. We know that gain-of-function research was funded through that project. And gain-of-function research is what was used in Wuhan to take a harmless bat virus, change a gain in function so it could be transmitted to humans. And we know that the reason why that was done in a Dr. Frankenstein way was to create this virus so that Fauci and Company could create a vaccine in the contingency in case we got that virus. I mean, it’s, like, insane. So, the short answer to your question is, if Fauci does not take the Fifth, he is going to have to admit that he funded gain-of-function research. And it’s something that he ducked and lied about in earlier hearings that he could have been prosecuted for. He was asked that, and he basically spun it away from that. So, that’s—that’s the smoking gun. And then once you establish that he funded the gain of research that created the virus, that killed millions worldwide, then you begin to probe why he did it, whether he made money on the side with the vaccine people, and all sorts of things like that. That is where he is most vulnerable. And Rand Paul has been trying to get that out of him. This place is special for me. I’m on the—what we call Pebble Beach at the White House. 50 yards away, Piers, the first time I met Fauci was in the Situation Room. He—I went head-to-head with him. I was saying we’ve got a ban travel from China. He took the opposite position. I won that on behalf of President Trump, but then he would claim publicly that he always supported the ban. The diary contradicts that. In April, just down the way, in a fox tent and also on Meet the Press, I said that it was a near certainty that that virus was from the lab, not from nature. What the diary shows with Fauci is this: Publicly, Fauci said it was from nature. Privately, he acknowledged that it was likely from the lab. That’s a huge contradiction. Moreover, he orchestrated a cover using puppet researchers to propagate this ‘from-nature’ theory when the researchers themselves didn’t even believe it. So, that’s an issue. On the lockdowns, again, I was here on the TV cameras saying that the lockdowns would likely kill more people than no lockdown because of things like suicide, depression, alcoholism, depriving people from getting adequate medical tests, and things like that. And he was adamant about locking you and I up, taking away the right for people to gather together or go see, for example, my mother in her nineties when she was locked up in an assisted living place. So, I was right about that. He was wrong. And then the mask thing, I was out getting masks, but the kind of masks that I was getting and building factories on were the N95. Those are the ones that for first responders, if you actually put them on, they help. These other kind of masks, I said from the get-go, no, no, no, no. But Fauci was like, he was like, ‘You wear a mask.’ Right? ‘You’ve got to wear a mask.’ So, I think the point here, Piers, is that if you look at Tony Fauci as a man, he is essentially as Bernie Madoff is to investing, Fauci is to science. He has gone from famous to what should be infamous. And by the way, buried the lead here, this is now a key issue in the Senate and House races coming into November because every one of those Democrats at that hearing supported Tony Fauci unequivocally. How can they do that after reading the diary?

MORGAN: Okay. So let me just rein back a little bit here. The findings from the diaries, which I think are pertinent to what you’ve just been talking about. He talks about an entry on 26th of January 2020. So right at the start of this, he says, “Now we know the market was not the source. It was the amplifier. Having said that, somewhere the virus jumped from animals to humans.” So that’s significant because of the timing of that entry. 1st of February 2020, he says there was not total agreement—

DR. NAVARRO: But Piers, you’ve got to go back a little bit. Yeah. You’ve got to go a little back, because there’s another entry where he was—

MORGAN: Well, let me just finish. Let me just finish.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah. Go ahead.

MORGAN: I’ll come back to you, Peter. I’ll come back to you.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

MORGAN: So, in February 2020, 1st of February, so this is like a week later, he logged there was not total agreement regarding how the pandemic started. He noted that while two scientists believed it was natural, nine other officials felt that deliberate insertion was possible—

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

MORGAN: —and they could not let this go.

DR. NAVARRO: Yep.

MORGAN: Weighing the possibilities in later entries, he refined his position, writing he was almost certain that the virus evolved naturally from a species jump. And then in relation to keeping an open mind, he added he maintained an open mind about a potential lab leak, but cautioned that just because two alternatives are possible, that doesn’t mean they’re equally probable. Now, what people will say in Fauci’s defense is this is a guy who spent 50 years of his life in public health in the United States. He was a primary designer of the president’s emergency plan for AIDS relief, which indisputably saved millions of lives. He uncovered how HIV destroys the human immune system and helped develop life-saving treatments. He guided the US response to threats involving Ebola, Zika, the West Nile virus, and then COVID-19. This is not a man who’s gone through his five decades of life as a public health official, I would argue from his history, deliberately trying to kill people. And yet you went on Fox this week and said this. Let me play a clip.

[CUT TO CLIP OF DR. NAVARRO ON MARIA BARTIROMO’S FOX BUSINESS SHOW IN JUNE 2026]

DR. NAVARRO: For all the damages they did to their families and killing people and things like that. I mean, I don’t think a pardon would prevent a class action suit against Fauci personally. He needs to be held accountable. I mean, think about it, Maria. The guy’s sitting in a mansion with millions of dollars, and a lot of people in this country think this guy’s a hero. He was Dr. Frankenstein of the modern era. He—this is indisputable fact right now…He created that virus using gain-of-function research. He did it for the express purpose—he thought it was like a good idea: let’s create the virus in case something happens in the future, so then we can create a vaccine, so if something happens in the future, we can deal with it. I mean, how did that work out, Anthony, you idiot? You are—you need to come clean, Fauci. I mean, Fauci, you need to come clean, okay? Quit hiding behind your money and your laurels and your PBS documentaries. Come clean, because you killed people.

[CUT BACK TO INTERVIEW]

MORGAN: Now, my response to that, Peter—

DR. NAVARRO: So, here’s—

MORGAN: —would be, you’re making—well, hang on one second. Let me ask you a question.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah. Sure.

MORGAN: You’re making a number of assertions there, not least that he somehow did all this deliberately and it ended up killing millions of people. Now, there’s no actual evidence for this. It’s a supposition. You accept that.

DR. NAVARRO: When you say “deliberately,” let me say what I think without doubt, and the diary proves this, what he did deliberately. What he did deliberately, Piers, is he conducted an experiment. The experiment was this: Let’s take a bat virus that can’t go to humans, make it go transmissible to humans. Why do we want to do that? Because it could happen in the future. This is his thinking. Because it could. And therefore, if we do that, then we can develop a vaccine against it so that if it happens in the future, we’ll already have the vaccine. That’s indisputable. That’s what happened. So, he deliberately funded that research because of this experiment. He had good intentions, let’s say he had good intentions. He wanted to create a suite of vaccines for a future which may or may not have happened. And what he didn’t do, Piers—and this is where he’s culpable—he didn’t assume there could be a leak. He assumed you could conduct that experiment without any leaks. And it happened. And again, the diary is my best friend in terms of proving it. When the virus first comes out, he convenes all these scientists. They tell him there’s a good chance it came from the lab. He seems honest at the time wanting to think more about that. But then, later on in the diary, we see him scrambling to figure out whether his agency had anything to do with funding the gain-of-function research. And as soon as he finds that out, it’s like, ‘whoa, baby, it’s time for the coverup.’ And then, I mean, Piers, the biggest problem here is when you convene a bunch of scientists to write a paper that goes into respected journalism simply to make a ‘from-nature’ theory in order to cover up your culpability. Remember, Piers, we didn’t know at any time during the whole pandemic that he had engaged in that research at the Wuhan lab. If I had known that during the pandemic, I would’ve been the first to call him out and he would’ve been gone.

MORGAN: Okay. So—okay. Let’s just turn quickly to the vaccines themselves.

DR. NAVARRO: Sure. Yes.

MORGAN: Do you think the vaccines were a good thing? Do you believe they saved many lives? Do you think the speed that they were created was a good, positive thing?

DR. NAVARRO: I was involved with this at the very beginning. I think that President Trump and we in the Administration did the exact right thing in terms of seeking to develop, at warp speed, a vaccine. Where it went wrong was two things. One is the vaccine companies, particularly Pfizer, held crucial data from us that indicated the kind of side effects that could be associated with the vaccine. The heart problems and the like. And Fauci was part of that whole vaccine complex. So, your answer is we did exactly what we should have, but Fauci and the vaccine companies didn’t provide us with the appropriate data then to warn the people. The second thing is that vaccine never ever should have been used on children or healthy people college age and in their twenties and things like that. Never ever. It was a super mistake. And that’s one that got taken over by the whole ideology of the vaccine. Because it would’ve been much better to let healthy people get the virus, develop the antibodies, and eventually we would develop herd immunity a lot faster. So that’s a complex story. But this whole idea—

MORGAN: Okay. I get it. I get it. And it is complex. And, you know, one of the things I feel most incensed about, actually, in terms of the advisories that were given by the scientists—because I believed it—was when they said that if you had the vaccine, you couldn’t transmit the virus. That was an enormous thing for the science world to tell the world.

DR. NAVARRO: Oh, just, such garbage.

MORGAN: —and Fauci was one of them that said this. And, of course, I’ve said this—

DR. NAVARRO: And Fauci was responsible for this.

MORGAN: Hang on, Peter. Hang on, Peter. And I have expressed regret many times for the fact I became very censorious to people who then refused to have the vaccine because I believed that they were risking other people’s lives by not having it. Now, they then changed the science completely. They then said a few months later, ‘Actually, we can now say that it makes no difference whether you’ve had the vaccine or not as to whether you can transmit the virus.’ And at that point, to me, everything changed because then whether you have the vaccine or not should be obviously a personal decision. Because your decision will not impact on, potentially, other people’s lives. So, there were a number of things like that, like the use of masks. We were told originally that they were going to be no good. Then everyone had to do them. And then, as you said, certain types of masks were better than others, and so on. Now again, playing devil’s advocate here, if you’re Fauci and like all the health officials around the world, you’re hit by this sudden pandemic, which is clearly killing a lot of people very quickly. I remember the scenes in Lombardi in Italy where you had just devastating speed of deaths ripping through families. And you have to make quick decisions. Do you allow for the fact that—because, you know, let’s remember, President Trump on his last day in office in 2021, gave an award of presidential commendation to Fauci and his team for the speed of Operation Warp Speed. So, he was proud of what they did with the vaccines. But do you give him any slack, Fauci? Notwithstanding how this all originated. And I think you raised some very important questions and he should be answering them. And by taking the Fifth, he will fuel the sentiment many people have that he’s hiding something. So, I accept that. But do you accept in a fast-moving pandemic, it is impossible to make all the right calls? And the stuff you’re talking about now, you know, yes, some people said it at the time, but I remember at the time it being very fast-moving, very chaotic. No one was sure if it could—if the vaccines should or not go to kids or not. You know, I met a guy from the AstraZeneca program in Oxford, for example, who told me that this was a—we got away with this one. He said, if it was the Black Death again, for example, if it was the Black Death again, then I think it was 30 percent of the deaths were kids, in that case. So, do you give him just, finally, any slack for the speed of the pandemic and the ever-changing information that came their way?

DR. NAVARRO: No. And let me give you two reasons. First of all, as I said earlier, we did not get from Fauci and the vaccine companies the data. They hid the data on the damage and harm it could do to people. And Fauci himself should have understood, as I did as a layperson, that it’s not a one-size-fits-all. The vaccine only should have been used and risked upon people with comorbidities, primarily senior citizens, full stop. But the best answer to your question, Piers, is hydroxychloroquine. I would guess, not knowing your views on this, that you think hydroxychloroquine is a quack medicine. But let me tell you this: this is one of the many fights I had with Tony Fauci. Hydroxychloroquine, we now know going forward with all the studies is, number one, it’s a very safe medicine. Number two, it’s particularly effective for prophylaxis, which helps first responders. And number three, it has a decent benefit in the first seven days of an infection. So, I had a million tablets of hydroxy sitting in warehouses ready to be dispensed to the American people. And I—take this to the bank, Piers. If I had been able to do that, thousands of Americans would be alive. Now, where does Fauci come into this? And this is where the blame is. In March of 2020, Fauci, in his diary—several diary entries—is on record saying that hydroxychloroquine is very, very safe. He wanted it distributed immediately. He wanted remdesivir to be—to go through trials, not the other way around. And he was all for it. The politics changed radically when President Trump said, ‘Hey, let’s try hydroxychloroquine.’ There was, like, this just mass insanity in the left-wing media. Fauci flipped with that and he was part of the pressure on the FDA to prevent this Administration, and me specifically, from being able to do what I did. So, when you ask me, do I give any slack to Tony Fauci? I say absolutely not. There were just—I mean, he—there’s a good case, I think we would’ve found out today whether he created the virus and killed people if he hadn’t taken the Fifth. And if I had been Rand Paul and the Justice Department, I would’ve given him immunity—good pun there—just to get the truth out of him. If you gave him, like, testimonial immunity, he would’ve had to answer those questions.

MORGAN: You know what? That—you know what, Peter? You know what, Peter? You know what, Peter?

DR. NAVARRO: Tell me.

MORGAN: That’s a really good point. Because actually it would be in the American public interest to get the real answers—

DR. NAVARRO: Yes. Yes. Exactly.

MORGAN: —expressed honestly. And if the barrier to doing that is that Fauci doesn’t want to incriminate himself, then remove that barrier and get the information out there. I agree. Peter Navarro, I appreciate you coming on Uncensored. Thank you very much.

DR. NAVARRO: Such a thoughtful conversation. I appreciate it, Piers. Thanks for letting me be on.

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