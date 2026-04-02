Team,

This is my new piece on the February trade report. You can also read it HERE in RealClearMarkets.

The report shows the profile of a country regaining productive strength, and is another mile marker on the road back to an America that makes things again.

Our total exports rose to a record $314.8 billion in February. Goods exports hit an all-time high of $206.9 billion. Services exports also reached a record $107.9 billion.

The trend is unmistakable. Year to date, the goods-and-services deficit is down 54.8 percent from the same period in 2025. Exports are up sharply. Imports are increasingly tilted toward productive investment as we shift away from debt-fueled consumption toward production, productivity, and higher-wage growth.

I love reading your comments, and please share this with family and friends.

Peter

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February’s Trade Numbers Show the U.S. Rebuilding From the Inside Out

By Peter Navarro

April 02, 2026

The February trade report is another strong signal that the American economy is being rewired in exactly the right direction. Yes, the headline deficit ticked up to $57.3 billion from January’s revised $54.7 billion. But anyone who stops there is missing the real story.

The deeper signal in this report is not weakness. It is productive transformation. America is exporting at record levels, importing the tools of future production, and relying less on the consumer-goods flood that for decades hollowed out our industrial base.

Start with the best news. Total exports rose to a record $314.8 billion in February. Goods exports hit an all-time high of $206.9 billion. Services exports also reached a record $107.9 billion. That is the profile of a country regaining productive strength.

On the goods side, industrial supplies and materials led the way, with major gains in nonmonetary gold and natural gas. On the services side, gains came from travel, finance, business services, and intellectual-property charges. America is not retreating from the world. America is competing more effectively in it.

Now look at the import side, because that is where the structural story really comes into focus. Goods imports rose to $291.5 billion, but the composition matters far more than the aggregate.

Capital-goods imports surged by $7.8 billion, led by computers, accessories, and semiconductors. Much of this likely reflects artificial-intelligence investment and data-center buildout.

In plain English: America is importing more of the machinery and technical inputs that make factories, networks, and advanced production more productive tomorrow. That is a very different story from the old model of stuffing our ports with consumer goods while our factories sat idle.

Capital goods now make up 41 percent of all U.S. goods imports, the highest share on record, while consumer-goods imports fell steadily through 2025 and were down nearly 20 percent year over year in the fourth quarter. That is exactly what a healthier trade structure looks like: fewer consumption-heavy imports, more production-supporting imports, and stronger export performance to match.

The same trend line also points to rising manufacturing pay and the sector’s best productivity growth in fifteen years. That is the beginning of a genuine supply-side revival.

Of course, there are cautions. The real goods deficit still rose to $83.5 billion in February, which means trade could remain a drag on first-quarter GDP. Ongoing volatility from policy swings and geopolitical disruptions, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, also remains a risk. But those risks do not erase the underlying trend.

And that trend is unmistakable. Year to date, the goods-and-services deficit is down 54.8 percent from the same period in 2025. Exports are up sharply. Imports are increasingly tilted toward productive investment.

This is what economic rebuilding looks like in the real world: not a straight line, not a tidy headline, but a measurable shift away from debt-fueled consumption and toward production, productivity, and higher-wage growth. February’s trade report is not a warning flare. It is another mile marker on the road back to an America that makes things again.

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