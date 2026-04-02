Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Kathy Monteiro's avatar
Kathy Monteiro
4d

People are so fickle. Impatient and self absorbed. They want everything NOW. Everything good takes time, especially turnarounds. Hard to imagine people nowadays accepting a war, like all wars in the past, taking YEARS to resolve. It took YEARS for 10 million, (we dont even know the numbers) illegals to get into the country to inflicted the economic and social woes on us and its going to take YEARS to get them out....all the while draining us. It took YEARS of mismanagement, fraud and foolish spending to get trillions in debt and It will take YEARS to fix it. Etc. Etc. Its so disheartening and feels frustratingly impossible, so any reports showing things are incrementally improving, are welcomed enthusiastically by me. Im sick of the media, politicians and haters screaming, "The sky is falling". Truth is, it already collapsed and thank God we have a builder in charge to repair the damage. What we can do now is sit back and patiently ( what agony) and watch the construction take place by all the competent, experienced subcontractors ( like Navarro, Bessent, Hasset, Ludnick etc) and be grateful.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
4d

Now if only the fraud and waste in government spending including healthcare would be seriously addressed and stopped. In the meantime the wage earner is dealing with higher costs of energy to compensate for the approach to stopping Iran. Iran murdered 45,000 of their own citizens to depress decent? Now we are going to bomb them into the stone age and kill how many more innocents? Israel needs to be reined in too!

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