Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
17m

This is why Trump trade policy needs steel in the spine, not Chamber of Commerce mush. A tariff without rules-of-origin enforcement is a screen door on a submarine. A tariff without customs scrutiny is a tollbooth with no collector. A tariff without penalties for transshipment is theater. Peter Navarro’s point is simple: rebuild American production, keep exporting energy, dominate high-value services, import the machinery that strengthens domestic industry — then hammer the cheats. Mexico should be a North American production partner, not a tariff laundromat. Vietnam, Malaysia, South Korea, and others cannot become costume shops for Chinese goods wearing a different flag. Reindustrialization is the mission. Enforcement is the guardrail.

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Dan Berg's avatar
Dan Berg
16m

why not capital controls instead of tariffs?

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