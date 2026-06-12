Trade, Tariffs, and How the Democrats Lost Their Way

Team,

Check out an instant classic conversation this week with Steve Bannon on War Room.

After Steve unexpectedly grills me on my childhood (I was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts; raised in Florida; went to high school in D.C.) and North-South identity politics (did you know that I had a Southern accent growing up?), we discuss the new trade report, tariffs, and how the Democrats lost their way.

Steve observes that in the old days Democrats would applaud someone who was using tariffs to drive manufacturing and bring high-value-added manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. But every time strong trade numbers come out, they go after President Trump viciously.

Steve asks: Why are Democrats against American workers getting high-value manufacturing jobs thanks to the effectiveness of President Trump’s tariffs?

Don’t tell CNN or MS NOW, but the tariffs protecting American workers and bringing our jobs back are wildly popular, particularly in the battleground states, because they create jobs and revenues that reduce our debt.

It’s remarkable how, over the decades, the Democrats have gone full globalist. Some may forget, but Bill Clinton did the double tap on American workers by pushing NAFTA through in the mid-1990s and pimping China into the World Trade Organization.

Between now and November, we need to mobilize the base, expose the frauds, and hold onto the House and Senate. We can do it by continuing to get the truth out to the American people.

I look forward to your comments. Please share this with friends and family.

Peter

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TRANSCRIPT

STEVE BANNON: Peter, I’m going to get this right. You’re from Washington, DC and Miami, right? You were, I think, born in Washington, but you were raised in Miami. You spent your time—your dad was a musician. You spent your time between DC and Miami. Is that correct? As a young fellow?

DR. NAVARRO: Hard no. Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Left there and grew up early years very close to Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. Used to ride my bike pass there back when Palm Beach was more of a backwater. We were like the servant class, by the way. High school here in DC.

BANNON: In DC. Yes. Okay. I had it reversed.

DR. NAVARRO: And, you know, you’ve been reading too much Wikipedia, because they never get anything right. So—

BANNON: [Laughs] No. No—

DR. NAVARRO: But I don’t know where the hell you’re going with this. What I want to talk about, of course, is first of all—

BANNON: Hang on, hang on. We’re going to get to manufacturing. But hang on. I want to talk about the internal—

DR. NAVARRO: Go ahead. I know you’ve got a punchline here.

BANNON: The internal dynamics of the country. I see this all over the place. In South Carolina today, this primary. The South is where people are moving to, the South and Southwest, even more than in the Sunbelt days, I think, of the Sixties and Seventies. You really have a migration from these northern states like Massachusetts and New York and Illinois down to the South.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

BANNON: And this is why South Carolina is booming. And I just say as a Southerner, a proud Southerner, we don’t want Yankees—we don’t want Yankees to mess up Southern culture. So, Peter Navarro, I knew you were a Yankee. That’s what I was going to get on. Even though, I don’t consider Palm Beach—

DR. NAVARRO: If I may—no, no, no.

BANNON: Palm Beach is not the South. Palm Beach is not the South.

DR. NAVARRO: I grew up south of the Mason-Dixon line. And a funny story, every time I moved a little more north, everybody thought I was stupid because I had a Southern accent, and gradually it went away. I remember going to the high school here, Steve, this was hilarious. I walk into the guidance counselor, and he hears me talking, and he goes, ‘Well, I think you should go into the vocational ed thing. We’re going to start you off in shop.’ True story.

BANNON: Same thing.

DR. NAVARRO: And that was the first time I ever told somebody to stick something where the sun don’t shine. And I think I was like, I don’t know, 15.

BANNON: That’s great.

DR. NAVARRO: Again, these are other stories, so—

BANNON: I remember at the place that you got your PhD, I was across the river in the—I was in the trade school. But if you have a Southern accent at Harvard, they think you’re dumb as a box of rocks, right? From the—they give the South the stink eye. Okay, I’ve got a great clip from—but I’ll play that on the other side. Talk to me about—you’ve got a piece up that just popped on the great RealClearMarkets about manufacturing and trade. What caused you to put it up momentarily right before we came on?

DR. NAVARRO: Well, Steve, what I’ve been doing is every time a macro indicator comes out, I post, and often it goes up in RealClearMarkets. That’s kind of my bread and butter. That’s what I did. I’ve written books about this stuff back in the day when I was a macro guy. But this trade thing is really interesting because we’ve been pursuing a tariff policy which brings things, jobs onshore. We’re pursuing a tax policy where we’re a hundred percent expensing for manufacturing investment here. This trade deficit report was just off the charts. We had the highest level of exports in absolute terms ever. And why is that? Because of our tariff policy and our ability to renegotiate trade deals. So Jamieson Greer at the USTR, Scott Bessent at Treasury, Howard Lutnick at Commerce, this trio with Donald John Trump as the Boss is orchestrating the onshoring of jobs. And this trade report says it. Plus, we had the highest petroleum exports surplus in history, which is remarkable. And the whole thing shows that manufacturing is rebounding well. So, let me do your job for you. At the other end of the break, I’ll be right back with the Admiral Stephen K. Bannon, and he will leave you grilling me about my childhood, and we might get to some economics.

BANNON: We’re going to let you host the show. You haven’t lost your—you’re right in the groove, man. You’re right in the groove. Not too shabby.

DR. NAVARRO: [Laughs] Hey, who hosted the show when you were in prison, Steve?

BANNON: I know it. I know it. I know it.

DR. NAVARRO: How quickly you forget.

BANNON: No, you’re right in the groove. I thought the White House was—

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah. You gave me cover when I was in prison, so—

BANNON: I thought the second tour in the White House has taken all your kind of media savvy away. Anyway, we’re going to take a short commercial break.

[RETURN FROM COMMERCIAL BREAK]

BANNON: Peter Navarro. Peter, in the old days, or not too recently, even the turn of the century, Democrats would applaud someone who was using tariffs to bring—drive manufacturing. High-value-added manufacturing jobs back here in the United States that would be filled by working-class Americans. But the Democrat Party, every time these numbers come out, like today, and what you’re going to talk to us about, this article, they are going after President Trump viciously. I don’t—that confuses me. Why is that happening? Why are they against working-class people getting high-value manufacturing jobs because President Trump’s tariffs are doing their intended purpose, sir.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah. Let’s do this really quietly, Steve. I don’t want the people at CNN or MS NOW to hear this, but the tariffs protecting American workers, bringing our jobs back, they’re wildly popular, particularly in the battleground states. But don’t tell CNN and MS NOW. They think that tariffs cause inflation. They don’t. Okay, but keep it quiet. They don’t. All they do is create jobs and revenues that reduce our debt.

BANNON: Amen.

DR. NAVARRO: Our interest on the debt.

BANNON: Amen.

DR. NAVARRO: Put us in a more stable position. And I’m telling you, Steve, this vision of the tariff wall coupled with the Big Beautiful Bill, a hundred percent expensing for manufacturing. I mean, today’s report is just one of a series. It’s just working absolutely beautiful. And you’ve got Donald Trump as the Commander-in-Chief, the strategist. You’ve got Greer over at USTR doing an amazing job. Lutnick on the 232s, and Scott Bessent behind me at Treasury, and it’s like better than even we thought it would be. But it’s working perfectly. Just don’t tell Morning Joe. Because, like, of all people, he should know better, right? He’s the one who used to pretend he had a blue collar, right.

BANNON: Oh yeah. Populist. Yes.

DR. NAVARRO: But the Democratic Party, look, they lost their way in the Sixties. Right? They just—they went full globalist. You know, Clinton’s the guy—people forget this. Clinton’s the guy who did the double tap on American workers.

BANNON: Yes.

DR. NAVARRO: NAFTA. He’s the guy that pushed NAFTA through in the mid-Nineties, and he’s the guy that pimped China into the World Trade Organization in 2001. Little did he know he was killing Hillary’s chances of being President when he was doing that. Karma’s a bitch. Steve, I do want to talk about, because I know time on the War Room’s precious, the Fed’s meeting next week to discuss whether or not they’re going to raise interest rates or whatever they’re going to do.

BANNON: They’re going—the Wall Street Journal—hang on. The Wall Street Journal and Financial Times tell me they’ve got to raise interest rates. You’re saying that’s not going to happen or it shouldn’t happen?

DR. NAVARRO: So, this is low IQ, totally ignorant of history. So, the Friday the jobs report comes out, it’s strong, but we’re showing some inflation, and the immediate thing is all these talking heads, even on the financial news networks, they’re like, ‘ooh, inflation, that means they’re going to raise rates.’ Well, the history of this is clear. Here’s the mantra: do not, under any circumstances, raise interest rates into the teeth of a supply-side shock. Do not raise interest rates into the teeth of an oil-price shock. History tells us that’s the correct view of things. And I’ll give you two examples. In the Nineties, Greenspan, the maestro, faced a similar kind of crisis when we had war in the Middle East, oil prices spiking. Did he raise interest rates? No, he did not. He held firm, but the best one is Bernanke in 2006. Déjà vu all over again, Steve.

Iran is going absolutely ballistic, refusing to stand down on its nuclear weapons. This was ‘96. We had Ahmadinejad, the president of Iran, literally saying Israel should be wiped off the face of the earth. And we had Iranian gunboats taking down a British ship in the Strait of Hormuz, imprisoning 18 sailors. Oil prices were spiking. Bernanke took one look at that chess board and said, ‘Eh, I’m not raising interest rates because inflation’s going up, because oil prices are going up. I’m doing just the opposite.’ And the reason, Steve, analytically is that supply-side shocks effectively do the work of any interest rate hikes in the sense that the difference between a demand-pull inflation where Biden’s spending way too much money, too much goods—too much money chasing too few goods, driving inflation up. You raise rates and inflation comes down and things calm down. With a supply shock, its stagflationary. You not only get higher inflation, but you get lower growth. So you don’t pile on with a rate hike. It’s stupid. And I heard every cable news person, even on the financial news networks, talk about the need for raising rates because inflation is going up because oil prices are going up. That’s just dead wrong.

BANNON: You see, but Peter, but Peter, but Dr. Navarro. Dr. Navarro. Hang on. Hang on. Hang on. Hang on. Hang on.

DR. NAVARRO: Thank you.

BANNON: You’ve got the logic. We understand the supply-side shock of this, why you don’t do it. Here’s the problem. You’ve got Powell still over there. Powell’s going to—you—it’s going to be like, this is like being in Saigon in 1968. You wait ‘til next week when they have the meeting and you see the leaks are coming out and you’re going to say that President Trump is putting pressure on him not to raise rates and they should be raising rates and going to go through all the analytics. The problem you’ve got is that Powell’s not gone, right? Powell is not gone, and his incompetence and his poison against MAGA, against President Trump, and against America First, you’re going to see in all its glory.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah. It’s worse than that. I was on the great Maria Bartiromo this morning on her show. I made this point: there’s seven people on the Fed board that vote on rate policy. Three of them are Biden appointees who want to screw the President.

BANNON: God.

DR. NAVARRO: One of them is Powell. Four out of seven, last time I looked was a majority. Powell has remained there, the first chair to remain on the board since, I don’t know, like, the 1980s. It’s just not done. It’s bad form. And the concern, as you raise it, Steve—

BANNON: No. 1950s.

DR. NAVARRO: —is that Powell’s going to try to be the shadow chair—

BANNON: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: —recruit his Biden people and try to stuff policy down Kevin Warsh’s throat.

BANNON: Okay. Hang on. Hang on.

DR. NAVARRO: That’s just dead-ass wrong, like every mistake Powell’s ever made.

BANNON: Okay. I’ve got to keep you here a couple more minutes because now you’ve hit paydirt. I want to hit rewind. I think it’s after the war [World War II], I don’t think it’s the 1980s, you’ve had a chair stick around. Talk to me about why this—

DR. NAVARRO: I’m on overtime now. Okay?

BANNON: I know. I know you’ve got to go, but just explain to the people one more time the structural—massive structural problem that President Trump now has with the Biden infestation and the globalist infestation over the Federal Reserve, sir.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah. So, three of the people who will vote on interest rate policy at the meeting are Biden appointees who have all along expressed support for things like raising interest rates, who all along with Powell refused to cut them over the last year when cutting was the appropriate thing to do. Okay, four—four out of seven. Right? So, what happened when Warsh took over is Powell, contrary to tradition and grace, decided he would stay on. That moved Stephen Miran off the board. Miran, I love that guy. He is, like, perfect.

BANNON: Mm-hmm.

DR. NAVARRO: He’s like the perfect guy to have on there, but he’s off because Powell’s taken his place. So, that’s subtraction by addition with Powell. And so, look, it’s—the Fed chair is not a dictator. He’s got to do politics.

BANNON: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: And he’s doing politics with people who hate Trump more than they love the country. And it’s complicated by they’re idiots. I mean, Powell, he is the worst chair, the worst chair, no economics training, the worst chair in modern history, full stop. The only one who competes with him is Arthur Burns during the Nixon money years, which did the stagflation of the Seventies. But Powell’s even worse because he’s made—he raised rates too soon in Trump One [first Trump Administration], he didn’t raise them—

BANNON: Too slow, yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: —soon enough when Biden was in, and now he didn’t lower them soon enough in this term.

BANNON: Mnuchin’s—remember he—we made all these arguments, made all these arguments for Kevin Warsh back when Mnuchin swore that Powell was the right guy. Okay. We had to live through this. By the way, Stephen Miran is the chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah. That’s Steve Mnuchin’s folly. Jay Powell is Steve Mnuchin’s folly. You can print that there, Twittersphere.

BANNON: We’re pushing this article out. Where do people go to get it? What’s your social media? Where do we get all your content, Dr. Peter Navarro?

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah, so PeterNavarro.com will get you to the X, the Gettr, the Truth Social, and all of the op-eds. You should follow RealClearMarkets. It’s really good for financial literacy.

BANNON: It’s fantastic.

DR. NAVARRO: And as big reports come out, like this one, I post regularly on there. The piece on Powell in The Hill last week. But PeterNavarro.com, and I always love being on the War Room, man.

BANNON: Thank you.

DR. NAVARRO: This is a big day. By the way, there is a candidate—here’s a question for your audience. I’ll leave you with this, and you don’t have to answer it.

BANNON: Okay.

DR. NAVARRO: But who’s on the ballot in South Carolina that voted to put Steve Bannon in jail?

BANNON: No, don’t even go there. Stop. Stop. That’s all years ago.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah, I know. [Laughs]

BANNON: That’s water under the bow.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah, well, well, well. See, I have a better memory than you do.

BANNON: One thing I’ve got to ask you before you go. Hold it. No, no, you’re just one of those old guys that can’t get those vendettas—I just let it pass.

DR. NAVARRO: I’m Italian, you’re Irish.

BANNON: Exactly. Hang on.

DR. NAVARRO: You drink it away and I file it away. [Laughs] That’s good.

BANNON: [Laughs] John Tamny—my good friend John Tamny over at—the editor of RealClearMarkets. People should go there. RealClearPolitics, [RealClear]Markets, [RealClear]History. The guys over at RealClear have got it. It’s all free. Just go. Tamny is getting crazier and crazier every day. He’s getting more libertarian. He’s like—he’s the Cato Institute on steroids. Do you agree?

DR. NAVARRO: I have nothing but great things to say about Mr. Tamny.

BANNON: [Laughs] Your editor. John Tammy’s great. It’s just that nobody could be further from the economics of Dr. Peter Navarro and Stephen K. Bannon than John Tamny.

DR. NAVARRO: By the way—

BANNON: That’s why it’s so shocking he publishes you all the time.

DR. NAVARRO: Hey, the cream rises to the top, what can I say?

BANNON: Dr. Navarro.

DR. NAVARRO: But Steve, I’m here to serve the War Room and, look, between now and November the War Room is going to be the most important political engine in this country. And we need to mobilize the base. We need to get out, expose the frauds out there and hold onto the House and Senate. It’s going to be a tough one, but we can do it if the truth will out. And this War Room is where the truth gets out.

BANNON: Well—and it’s the policies of President Trump, you, Scott Bessent, Jamieson Greer, that team. We’ve made a bet. And you see the green sprouts coming in, so we’ve got to make sure people get the word. Dr. Navarro, thank you so much for taking time away. I know you’ve got a meeting to go to.

DR. NAVARRO: Admiral.

BANNON: Live from the White House. Thank you, sir. Appreciate you.

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