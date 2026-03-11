Team,

This is my new piece on the February Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. You can also read it HERE in RealClearMarkets.

CPI Inflation Continues to Cool As Trump Economy Delivers Wage Gains

By Peter Navarro

March 11, 2026

The February Consumer Price Index provides another piece of evidence that the Trump economic program is working. Inflation is not accelerating as critics predicted. Instead, it is stabilizing at levels far below the surge Americans endured earlier in the decade.

Headline CPI rose 2.4 percent over the past year, with core inflation at 2.5 percent—both exactly in line with expectations and far below the roughly 9 percent inflation peak reached during the Biden administration in 2022.

Just as important, the monthly numbers confirm that underlying inflation pressures remain contained. Overall prices rose about 0.27 percent in February, while core prices increased roughly 0.22 percent, again matching forecasts.

For American workers, the most important story is not simply lower inflation—it is real wage growth. Since President Trump returned to office, wages have risen significantly faster than prices.

Private-sector workers are now ahead of inflation by roughly $1,500 per year, reversing the real wage losses experienced during the Biden administration. The gains are even stronger in key blue-collar sectors that form the backbone of the American economy.

Manufacturing workers are ahead of inflation by nearly $1,900, while construction workers are ahead by more than $3,000—evidence that the industrial revival powered by Trump’s pro-manufacturing agenda is translating directly into higher purchasing power for working Americans.

This shift marks a broader reversal in the trajectory of American living standards. During President Trump’s first term, real wages rose by roughly 6 percent as strong growth, tight labor markets, and lower energy prices lifted purchasing power for working Americans.

During the Biden administration, that progress was largely wiped out by the inflation surge. At the height of the Biden inflationary inferno in 2022 and early 2023, real wages were falling at roughly a 4 percent annual rate as paychecks simply could not keep up with rapidly rising prices.

Now, once again, real wages are rising under the power of Trumpnomics—faster wage growth combined with falling inflation restoring purchasing power for American workers. These gains reflect the industrial revival and pro-growth policies at the core of the Trump economic program.

Several key consumer categories reinforce the broader trend toward affordability.

Prescription drug prices are now falling, down about 0.7 percent over the past year after rising sharply earlier in the decade. Used vehicle prices are 3.2 percent lower than a year ago, and electricity prices declined again in February as expanded domestic energy supply begins to reach consumers.

Critics have spent years warning that tariffs and industrial policy would unleash runaway inflation. As in the first Trump term, the data tell a very different story. Core goods prices—where tariff effects would appear most clearly—are up only about 1 percent year over year, far below overall inflation.

To be sure, the report also highlights several short-term pressures. Food prices rose about 0.4 percent in February, driven largely by weather-related spikes in fresh vegetables, while beef prices remain elevated due to supply constraints. Energy prices also rose modestly during the month.

Looking ahead, the next CPI release will temporarily reflect higher gasoline prices tied to war with Iran. But that would represent a short-term energy shock, not a structural inflation problem.

The bigger picture remains clear.

After years in which inflation eroded American purchasing power, the Trump economy is delivering something Americans had almost forgotten: stable prices combined with rising real wages.

