Trump Tariffs: Pharma, Furniture, Cabinets, Trucks

TRANSCRIPT

This is not about Fed independence.

The Fed hadn’t been independent for a very long time, particularly under Jay Powell.

It’s been a political organ of the left,

and Powell himself has caused three major blunders dating back to 2018 that have

imposed enormous harm on the American economy,

and shame on him.

Lisa Cook, look, you don’t have to be convicted of

to get fired, Lisa Cook.

The president has full powers to take you off that board.

It’s not about independence.

It’s not about even your incompetence.

It’s about the fact on the surface that the American public has lost trust in you.

I was in prison

For a misdemeanor for defending the Constitution,

I met folks in there who did exactly what Cook was alleged to do,

and they’re in there for many years.

It’s a serious crime.

We need a good Fed.

We don’t have one.

Love Stephen Mirren there.

Take care, Maria.

Good to see you.

