Team,
This one provides a good overview of the aluminum tariff issue. Enjoy!
Peter
Trump tariffs will save American jobs and level the playing field
USA Today
Op-Ed
Peter Navarro
February 28, 2025 – 4:31 AM
https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2025/02/28/trump-tariffs-aluminum-steel-canada-mexico-economy/80694166007/
President Donald Trump's tariffs on alumin…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.