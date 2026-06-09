Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

This is what economic sovereignty looks like in the numbers. Navarro is right: Section 232, Section 301, tariffs, tax policy, and hard bargaining are not slogans. They are tools for rebuilding the industrial base and forcing allies and adversaries to stop treating America like an open-air consumer colony. The managed-decline crowd said manufacturing was gone forever, deficits were inevitable, and tariffs were primitive. Wrong again. Exports are rising. The deficit is shrinking. Energy is a strategic weapon again. Capital investment is hitting the factory floor. Trump did not break trade. He broke the surrender consensus that betrayed American workers.

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Kathy Monteiro's avatar
Kathy Monteiro
1h

Peter's lengthy explanation is only necessary because of the haters who cant or dont want to see what is so simple.

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