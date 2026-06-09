Team,

Hot off the press, this is my piece on today’s new trade report. You can also read it HERE in RealClearMarkets.

The latest trade report delivers a simple but powerful message: America is selling more to the world, importing more of what it needs to rebuild at home, and steadily shrinking the trade deficit.

The overall U.S. trade deficit fell by $700 million in April to $55.9 billion, better than market expectations. The goods deficit fell by an even stronger $2.4 billion. Over the past year, the total deficit is down meaningfully, and the goods deficit has also narrowed.

More importantly, the composition of trade is moving in precisely the right direction.

Exports of goods and services hit a record $327.1 billion in April. Goods exports alone reached a record $221.3 billion.

This is the unmistakable triumph of Trump tariff and tax policy.

The weapons are familiar but too long underused: Section 232 to defend critical industries from national-security threats, Section 301 to punish predatory and unfair trade practices, and hard-nosed renegotiation to replace one-sided trade terms with reciprocal ones.

The U.S. goods trade balance improved sharply with China, the European Union, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore, Canada, India, and others in the first four months of 2026 compared with the same period last year. The China deficit alone narrowed substantially.

This is exactly what trade policy is supposed to do: reduce dependence on adversaries, rebalance relationships with allies, expand exports, and strengthen the domestic industrial base.

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Peter

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Trump’s America Is Exporting, and the Trade Deficit Is Shrinking

By Peter Navarro

June 09, 2026

The latest trade report delivers a simple but powerful message: America is selling more to the world, importing more of what it needs to rebuild at home, and steadily shrinking the trade deficit.

This is the unmistakable triumph of Trump tariff and tax policy. President Trump is the strategist who changed the battlefield, and his field-general trio — U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick — is executing the campaign.

The weapons are familiar but too long underused: Section 232 to defend critical industries from national-security threats, Section 301 to punish predatory and unfair trade practices, and hard-nosed renegotiation to replace one-sided trade terms with reciprocal ones.

These negotiations include not just China, but a host of so-called “allies” that have grown fat on American market access while protecting their own markets, subsidizing their own industries, and running persistent surpluses against the United States. The old Washington consensus treated those arrangements as diplomacy. Trump correctly treats them as economic surrender — and he is reversing them.

That is not the story the globalist intelligentsia want you to hear. They would rather treat every trade number as another excuse to recycle the same tired catechism: tariffs bad, deficits inevitable, manufacturing gone forever. But the April numbers tell a very different story.

The overall U.S. trade deficit fell by $700 million in April to $55.9 billion, better than market expectations. The goods deficit fell by an even stronger $2.4 billion. Over the past year, the total deficit is down meaningfully, and the goods deficit has also narrowed.

More importantly, the composition of trade is moving in precisely the right direction.

Exports of goods and services hit a record $327.1 billion in April. Goods exports alone reached a record $221.3 billion. That is what a productive economy does. It makes things, grows things, drills things, refines things, designs things, and sells them to the world.

The export strength was broad and impressive. Industrial supplies, capital goods, and petroleum exports all showed major strength. America’s petroleum trade surplus hit a record $17.7 billion — a reminder that energy abundance is not merely a domestic inflation shield. It is also a strategic export weapon.

For years, Washington’s managed-decline crowd told us America had to accept energy dependence, industrial decay, and endless deficits as the price of “modernity.” That was always nonsense. A country that produces energy, machinery, chemicals, aircraft, technology, food, and advanced industrial inputs can compete with anybody — provided its own government is not kneecapping it.

The April report also tells us something crucial about imports. Imports are not all the same. There is a world of difference between consumer-goods imports that hollow out American factories and capital-goods imports that help build them.

Right now, capital goods excluding automobiles account for roughly 42 percent of all U.S. goods imports — the highest share on record. That matters. These are not trinkets flooding Walmart shelves. These are machines, equipment, tools, components, and production inputs that help expand future American output.

In plain English: America is importing more of the stuff needed to build, manufacture, and produce here at home.

That dovetails with the broader manufacturing picture. Factory construction jobs are up sharply since January 2025. Manufacturing employment has added jobs this year. Orders for core capital goods are running at record levels. Durable-goods orders jumped strongly in April. Nonresidential fixed investment surged in the first quarter. Manufacturing productivity posted its strongest growth in fifteen years. And the ISM Manufacturing Index has now posted its fifth straight month in expansion territory and its strongest reading since May 2022 — a decisive break from the Biden-era factory malaise.

These are not isolated data points. They are the early architecture of a manufacturing renaissance.

The usual suspects will claim this cannot be happening because tariffs are supposed to destroy trade. But that is the old free-trade fallacy. The right kind of tariff policy does not end trade. It changes the terms of trade. It discourages predatory imports, rewards domestic production, strengthens bargaining leverage, and forces foreign producers to compete on a more reciprocal playing field.

That is why the country-level numbers are also important. The U.S. goods trade balance improved sharply with China, the European Union, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore, Canada, India, and others in the first four months of 2026 compared with the same period last year. The China deficit alone narrowed substantially.

This is exactly what trade policy is supposed to do: reduce dependence on adversaries, rebalance relationships with allies, expand exports, and strengthen the domestic industrial base.

The macro message is equally important. A shrinking trade deficit is not some accounting footnote. Net exports feed directly into GDP. When exports rise and the deficit narrows, that supports growth. When capital goods imports rise because firms are investing in productive capacity, that supports future growth. When manufacturing wages and overtime rise, that supports working families.

This is why the April trade report should be read together with the recent jobs, construction, ISM, and durable-goods reports. The same pattern keeps appearing: investment, production, exports, manufacturing strength, and a labor market that continues to defy the doomcasters.

The old Obama-Biden model was simple: borrow, consume, import, and pretend the hollowing out of American industry did not matter. The new Trump model is better: produce, export, invest, rebuild, and let American workers capture the gains.

That is the real story in the April trade numbers. The trade deficit is shrinking. Exports are at record highs. Energy is a national strength again. Capital investment is feeding the factory floor. And America is beginning to look less like a passive consumer market for the world and more like the industrial superpower it was always meant to remain.

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