Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6h

Trump’s seafood competitiveness agenda is America First with saltwater on it. Permit stacking lets fishermen harvest lawful allocations with fewer idle boats, lower costs, better safety, and more days working instead of waiting. Reopening the American side of the Northern Edge means U.S. boats can fish U.S. waters while Canada harvests next door and sells seafood back to us. The green bureaucracy calls that caution. Working people call it insanity. More American scallops means stronger docks, packers, ice houses, welders, fuel suppliers, families, and food security. How do you like dem scallops?

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

Reader Comment: That’s great that President Trump got involved; now it’s time to remove regulations that have been put on the West Coast that have gone too far and want to go further. The MLPA is out of hand and the recreational fishermen isn’t the problem it’s the bureaucrats that are being fed by special interest groups who are the problem, they don’t know what they’re talking about. President Trump, please send your forces on California craziness. Thank you - Chris E.

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