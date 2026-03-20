Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy Monteiro's avatar
Kathy Monteiro
5h

Another enlightening article from Peter. It didnt occur to me that the Made in Amerca executive order was so important to national security by locating sensitive materials' sources in case of crisis or emergency. It goes beyond jobs. If Americans were widely aware of this, they would understand and be willing to pay a bit more for American Made products because it not only protects American jobs but more importantly our safety..

Reply
Share
Trump is on the list.'s avatar
Trump is on the list.
6h

The MAGA Hat I just burned was made in China.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Navarro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture