Team,

This is my new piece on President Trump’s “Made in America” executive order. You can also read it HERE in The Washington Times.

Under federal standards, an unqualified “Made in USA” claim is supposed to mean a product is “all or virtually all” made here, but companies have learned to work the edges.

They use phrases such as “assembled in USA,” “Designed in America” or “Manufactured in the USA with global materials.” This language sounds patriotic but often masks the reality that key components, and sometimes most of the value, come from overseas.

Then there’s the production side. A product can be largely manufactured abroad, shipped into the U.S. or a partner country, undergo minimal finishing — such as packaging, simple assembly or cosmetic modification — and emerge with branding that strongly suggests domestic origin.

This is not a cottage industry problem; it’s a multinational business model. Large global firms with complex supply chains have learned how to pair foreign production with marketing that trades on the reputation of American manufacturing.

Online marketplaces make this worse. From retail platforms such as Amazon, eBay, Temu and Shein to global sourcing hubs such as Alibaba, sellers operate in environments where country-of-origin claims are poorly verified, easily altered or buried altogether. This leaves consumers with little ability to distinguish between fact and marketing.

President Trump’s country-of-origin executive order goes directly at these weak points with specific, enforceable actions, leveling the playing field for American manufacturers and workers.

The full executive order, titled “Ensuring Truthful Advertising Of Products Claiming To Be Made In America,” is here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2026/03/ensuring-truthful-advertising-of-products-claiming-to-be-made-in-america/

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Peter

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Trump’s ‘Made in America’ order restores truth in labeling

Stop letting foreign firms deceive U.S. consumers

By Peter Navarro - Thursday, March 19, 2026

President Trump’s latest “Made in America” executive order takes direct aim at a global shell game in which foreign producers and multinational firms disguise, stretch and outright misrepresent where their products come from.

This practice ranges from lightly processed imports relabeled as “American Made” to marketing campaigns deliberately crafted to imply domestic production where little exists. This abuse of ambiguity has gone on far too long.

Americans want to buy American. They know, just as Mr. Trump does, that domestic production means better jobs, stronger supply chains and a defense industrial base we can rely on in a crisis. That choice works only if the information is honest.

Right now, too often, it isn’t.

Let’s be precise about the deception, starting with labeling. Under federal standards, an unqualified “Made in USA” claim is supposed to mean a product is “all or virtually all” made here, but companies have learned to work the edges.

They use phrases such as “assembled in USA,” “Designed in America” or “Manufactured in the USA with global materials.” This language sounds patriotic but often masks the reality that key components, and sometimes most of the value, come from overseas.

Then there’s the production side. A product can be largely manufactured abroad, shipped into the U.S. or a partner country, undergo minimal finishing — such as packaging, simple assembly or cosmetic modification — and emerge with branding that strongly suggests domestic origin.

In some sectors, the domestic contribution is only a small fraction of total value, falling well short of the “substantial transformation” required under U.S. law, while the marketing suggests exactly the opposite.

This is not a cottage industry problem; it’s a multinational business model. Large global firms with complex supply chains have learned how to pair foreign production with marketing that trades on the reputation of American manufacturing.

Online marketplaces make this worse. From retail platforms such as Amazon, eBay, Temu and Shein to global sourcing hubs such as Alibaba, sellers operate in environments where country-of-origin claims are poorly verified, easily altered or buried altogether. This leaves consumers with little ability to distinguish between fact and marketing.

Mr. Trump’s country-of-origin executive order goes directly at these weak points with specific, enforceable actions.

First, it directs the Federal Trade Commission to step up enforcement of origin claims under its Made in USA rule. This means more investigations, faster action against deceptive labeling, and real financial penalties for companies that falsely market products as American-made.

The FTC is the front line on consumer-facing claims, and this order tells the commission to treat origin fraud as a top-tier priority.

Second, it brings in the Justice Department to backstop enforcement. When companies knowingly misrepresent origin, especially in government contracting, those cases can trigger the False Claims Act, exposing violators to treble damages, civil penalties and serious legal risk. This is not a slap-on-the-wrist regime; it’s a deterrence regime.

With that law in play, enforcement doesn’t stop with Washington. It becomes a force multiplier, turning whistleblowers, private citizens and competitors into frontline enforcers and dramatically expanding deterrence against fraudulent origin claims.

Third, it elevates the role of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. CBP already enforces country-of-origin marking rules at the border, but this order pushes for tighter scrutiny of import declarations and better coordination with enforcement agencies. If the paperwork doesn’t match reality, then shipments can be flagged, detained or penalized.

Fourth, it addresses the fastest-growing problem area: online platforms. It pushes for stronger verification standards on these platforms, ensuring that sellers substantiating “Made in America” claims actually have documentation to back them up. This closes one of the biggest loopholes in the current system.

Fifth, it directs federal agencies, working through procurement systems and oversight bodies, to review origin claims tied to Buy American requirements. Agencies will be expected to verify that contractors meet domestic content rules, not simply accept certifications at face value. That brings the full weight of federal purchasing power to bear.

This is what real reform looks like: multiple agencies aligned, enforcing a single principle: truth in origin. The impact will be significant.

For American manufacturers, this levels the playing field. They no longer have to compete against products that borrow the American label without meeting American standards. For workers, it means that “buying American” translates more directly into American jobs.

For national security, a defense industrial base built on unclear or misleading sourcing is a strategic risk. You cannot surge production in a crisis if you don’t know where your inputs actually come from. This order corrects that by aligning consumer protection, trade enforcement and procurement policy around a common goal.

That’s how you make sure the label “Made in America” once again means exactly what it says.

Peter Navarro is the White House senior counselor for trade and manufacturing. www.peternavarro.com.

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