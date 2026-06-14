Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Magpie1939's avatar
Magpie1939
11h

I love it. I believe it will save children and it is a righteous endeavor.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
8h

All the positives never reach the general public. Need a national fireside chat where no one is criticized or attacked but the positives that are transpiring are told to the American public.

President Trump needs to stop being see as an attack dog. Let that job go to someone else. More Presidential, positive and forth coming.

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