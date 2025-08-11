Trump’s Trade Revolution Will Define America for a Century

Share

TRANSCRIPT

ROB FINNERTY: Joining us now for more is White House Senior Trade advisor and manufacturing advisor Peter Navarro. Great to see you

SENIOR TRADE COUNSELOR PETER NAVARRO: Rob, my friend. How Are you?

FINNERTY: I'm well. It's good to have you. I'm wondering how much of what the president is doing right now on trade shapes his legacy for decades to come

SENIOR COUNSELOR NAVARRO: Over a century. It will shape it. What President Trump is involved in on the trade front is a fundamental restructuring of an international trading environment, which is fundamentally opposed to the United States. Every country in the world gets to put higher tariffs on us and impose higher non tariff barriers. Take our jobs and our factories through this more than trillion dollar deficit. I think for your viewers. Rob, the thing I can do best for you tonight Is reflect on the fact that I was with the president from 2016 in the campaign. I was actually his chief economic and trade advisor. I was at Trump Tower, we were on the campaign trail. We got in there and the president pursued an agenda much like he's doing now, which is to say deregulation, tax cuts, tos against do, and most of all getting tough on trade, having fair trade. The difference, Rob, is how the Trump trade policy is being welcomed now and acknowledged as working beautifully. The headwinds we faced in the first term from just about everybody, including a lot of people inside the West Wing and White House in administration, this is night and day. Everybody working for the president is pulling an or in the right direction and 180. I'm a little disappointed boss. I thought we could hit one a day. We hit 180 4, so we missed the mark by 16. But the man is absolutely amazing and he is the greatest president in modern history and he was so ending the first term, but now it's just going to be amazing.

FINNERTY: And it sort of seems like even though the rest of the media doesn't want to admit it, they're kind of like, well, there's not much we can do when things are going this well in the West Wing for the president. Question for you. So let's say a Democrat takes over in four years. I don't think it's going to happen, but it could. They undo some of Trump's tariff deals, even if the deals are a good thing for the US economy.

SENIOR COUNSELOR NAVARRO: Of course, Rob, well that's what we learned with Biden Harris. We had a beautiful trade policy in effect, we had a beautiful energy in a policy in effect, deregulation in effect. And the reason why the Biden regime was such an abject failure is precisely because they undid everything. On the first day, Biden basically tossed, I think it was almost a hundred of Donald Trump's executive orders in the trash. Many of which I had helped written or had outright written on things like buy American and trade and everything in between. And what we had in the Biden regime as a swelling of the trade deficit, a stagnation in real wages, slower growth, just a spectacular rise in the bad way in the trade deficit and instability around the world with China, with North Korea, with Iran, with Russia, and the legacy of President Trump will certainly be grounded in what he's doing with the economy. What he's doing with trade. He's basically rewritten the economic textbooks, but more broadly, he's also the peace president. And I mean, just since he's gotten here, I think he's brought peace in six different conflicts we're seeing, including India and Pakistan. Thailand and Cambodia. And what I love about the man watching him up close and personal is how he goes about his business. It's direct communication with world leaders. He has great rapport with world leaders. He gets on the phone, talks things through, gets deals done, makes peace deals. And we were really blessed to have this man. I remember when I was in prison, you remember I got sent to prison for d defending the Constitution. The worst day I had was July 13th, Rob. And that was the day I actually saw on the television the president get shot. And it was just, I mean, if that bullet had gone a millimeter one way or the other, we would not be having the Renaissance in this country that we're having.

FINNERTY: No, it would be more of what we had for the last four years. And America, again, Donald Trump, he was the first Republican in 20 years to win the popular vote in November. The last guy, George W. Bush 2004, he didn't win one or two battleground states. He won them all and he was competitive in places where Republicans haven't been competitive. Joe Biden, and I've said this many times, he lost to Donald Trump, Joe Biden in 2024. So did Kamala and then Hillary Clinton did in 2016. Donald Trump has decimated the Democratic Party to the point where this is a party that now defends illegal aliens and wants men in women's restrooms and wants men playing women's sports. And these are fundamental policies of the current Democrat party. And that's why that party is failing. And that's part of the reason why your administration, the Trump administration is doing so well. Peter Navarro, great to see you tonight. Rob, thanks so much for being with us.

SENIOR COUNSELOR NAVARRO: Alright my brother, we'll do it again. Great. Those 200 days. Great. Always great to be with News back. And you Rob.

FINNERTY: Thanks. See you Peter. Thank you.