Trump’s two-term pharmaceutical plan to secure America’s medicines
We won't let overseas chokepoints cause U.S. drug shortages again
Team,
Here’s a taste of my latest in the Washington Times. A very BIG and SMART move by the Trump Administration
Best,
Peter Navarro
Trump’s two-term pharmaceutical plan to secure America’s medicines
America cannot be secure, prosperous or sovereign if our medicine cabinet depends on foreign adversaries.
The pandemic emergency revealed the dangers of import dependence up and down the global drug chain. Hospitals rationed generics. Pharmacies couldn’t fill pediatric antibiotics. When Shanghai’s lockdown idled a single plant that makes the contrast dye used in computed tomography scans — the rapid X-ray images doctors use to spot strokes, clots and internal bleeding — U.S. hospitals spent weeks rationing scans. One overseas choke point rippled through American emergency rooms.
A lot of America’s generic medicines depend on active pharmaceutical ingredients sourced from China and India, and India relies heavily on Chinese inputs. That is a textbook strategic vulnerability.
Read the full article in the Washington Time and support a GREAT newspaper! CLICK HERE
If President Trump knew the truth about drugs and what they do to the human body, would he still promote them? Drugs (legal or illegal) destroy bodies and brains of all users. For 64 years, I have been into health research. and I'm aware of all their side effects...Unfortunately , most people are unaware of all the toxic substances in them...and our government promotes drugs, because they make beaucoup bucks.
HEEERES A BIG CROCK OF SHIT LIES,,,,,
1.9M Followers
New poll shows more Americans 'strongly disapprove' of Trump's second term: What to know
Story by Kathryn Palmer, USA TODAY YA KNOW THEY MEANT ILLEGAL ALIENS AND THOSE OF THE DEMONICRAT PERSUASION