Trump’s two-term pharmaceutical plan to secure America’s medicines

America cannot be secure, prosperous or sovereign if our medicine cabinet depends on foreign adversaries.

The pandemic emergency revealed the dangers of import dependence up and down the global drug chain. Hospitals rationed generics. Pharmacies couldn’t fill pediatric antibiotics. When Shanghai’s lockdown idled a single plant that makes the contrast dye used in computed tomography scans — the rapid X-ray images doctors use to spot strokes, clots and internal bleeding — U.S. hospitals spent weeks rationing scans. One overseas choke point rippled through American emergency rooms.

A lot of America’s generic medicines depend on active pharmaceutical ingredients sourced from China and India, and India relies heavily on Chinese inputs. That is a textbook strategic vulnerability.

