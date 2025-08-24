Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
5h

If President Trump knew the truth about drugs and what they do to the human body, would he still promote them? Drugs (legal or illegal) destroy bodies and brains of all users. For 64 years, I have been into health research. and I'm aware of all their side effects...Unfortunately , most people are unaware of all the toxic substances in them...and our government promotes drugs, because they make beaucoup bucks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
5h

HEEERES A BIG CROCK OF SHIT LIES,,,,,

1.9M Followers

New poll shows more Americans 'strongly disapprove' of Trump's second term: What to know

Story by Kathryn Palmer, USA TODAY YA KNOW THEY MEANT ILLEGAL ALIENS AND THOSE OF THE DEMONICRAT PERSUASION

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Navarro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture