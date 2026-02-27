Team,

In case you missed it, this is my piece on President Trump’s move to bring Venezuelan crude oil into U.S. refineries. You can also read it HERE on Fox Business.

America has plenty of oil — just not always the right kind.

Much of the U.S. refining system — especially along the Gulf Coast — was built decades ago to process heavy, sour crude.

When those refineries cannot access enough heavy crude, they run below optimal efficiency. Yields fall. Costs rise. Fuel supplies become more fragile. And when hurricanes, outages, or global disruptions hit, that fragility shows up quickly at the pump.

That is where Venezuelan oil comes in.

Venezuela produces some of the heaviest crude in the world — exactly the type many U.S. Gulf Coast refineries were engineered to run. Routing those barrels to American ports allows these refineries to operate closer to design capacity. The result is straightforward: more gasoline, more diesel, lower prices, and a more stable fuel supply.

The strategic payoff in America’s hemisphere is just as important.

For years, China has been a major Venezuelan buyer, using opaque shipping arrangements and debt leverage to lock Caracas into dependence while expanding Beijing’s influence across Latin America. When Venezuelan barrels flow to U.S. refineries instead of Chinese ones, Beijing loses that leverage.

President Trump understands what his critics never have: foreign policy that stabilizes fuel prices, strengthens U.S. industry, and weakens America’s adversaries is smart strategy.

Please pass this on.

Peter

Trump’s Venezuelan oil move isn’t hypocrisy — it’s genius strategy to crush China and Russia

Move targets Chinese influence while optimizing Gulf Coast refineries built for heavy crude

By Peter Navarro FOXBusiness

Published January 15, 2026 5:00am EST

At first glance, it looks like a contradiction — and the left is quick to call it a moral failure.

America is swimming in oil, yet President Donald Trump has moved to bring Venezuelan crude into U.S. refineries. If the United States is energy-independent, they ask, why buy oil from Venezuela at all? After years of sanctions and pressure on Caracas, isn’t this hypocrisy?

The answer is no. It’s strategy. And it starts with a basic fact too many commentators ignore: America has plenty of oil — just not always the right kind.

The shale revolution, powered by fracking, transformed U.S. energy production. It flooded global markets with light, sweet crude and made the United States the world’s leading oil producer. That achievement strengthened national security and broke the old OPEC cartel’s grip.

But fracking also changed the mix of oil America produces.

Much of the U.S. refining system — especially along the Gulf Coast — was built decades ago to process heavy, sour crude. These refineries invested billions in specialized equipment such as cokers, hydrocrackers and desulfurization units designed to turn thick, high-sulfur oil into gasoline and diesel efficiently.

When those refineries cannot access enough heavy crude, they run below optimal efficiency. Yields fall. Costs rise. Fuel supplies become more fragile. And when hurricanes, outages or global disruptions hit, that fragility shows up quickly at the pump.

That is where Venezuelan oil comes in.

Venezuela produces some of the heaviest crude in the world — exactly the type many U.S. Gulf Coast refineries were engineered to run. Routing those barrels to American ports allows these refineries to operate closer to design capacity. The result is straightforward: more gasoline, more diesel, lower prices and a more stable fuel supply.

That’s the energy economics. The strategic payoff in America’s hemisphere is just as important.

For years, China has been a major Venezuelan buyer, using opaque shipping arrangements and debt leverage to lock Caracas into dependence while expanding Beijing’s influence across Latin America. When Venezuelan barrels flow to U.S. refineries instead of Chinese ones, Beijing loses that leverage.

As for Russia, Moscow thrives on sanctions evasion, proxy relationships and instability near U.S. borders. A Venezuelan oil trade anchored in transparent, U.S.-aligned markets sharply limits Russia’s ability to use Venezuela as a geopolitical pressure point in the Western Hemisphere.

Then there is Cuba — the most overlooked but most consequential link. This communist island prison is an active platform for intelligence collection, political interference and regional subversion. Cuba exports security services, embeds itself in allied regimes across Latin America and serves as a conduit for Russian and Chinese influence. Subsidized Venezuelan oil has been the lifeline keeping that system alive.

Cutting off that subsidy weakens a communist outpost that exports repression and instability throughout the region. And instability has consequences. Failed states and hostile actors drive migration pressures that eventually reach the U.S. southern border. Those pressures do not arise in a vacuum; they are the downstream result of bad energy and security policy in our own hemisphere.

President Trump understands what his critics never have: foreign policy that stabilizes fuel prices, strengthens U.S. industry and weakens America’s adversaries is not hypocrisy.

It is smart strategy.

