This July, while we Americans should be celebrating our Independence from King George and his tyranny, we instead will witness tyrannical political fireworks like we have never seen before in the United States. During July of 2024, Peter Navarro is set to be released from federal prison, Steve Bannon has been ordered to report to prison to serve a contempt of Congress sentence and on July 11th 2024, the 45th President of the United States is scheduled to be sentenced after being found “guilty” on 34 counts of “falsifying business records” in the “hush money” trial which took place in the Manhattan criminal court.

To understand what is happening in the world around us and to truly understand why truth is passionately hated by those who seek to build an empire built on lies, we should open our Bibles to Mark, Chapter 13. This is the portion of the Bible where Jesus was teaching his apostles about the events that would take place before ending of the age and before the return of Christ:

1 And as he went out of the temple, one of his disciples saith unto him, Master, see what manner of stones and what buildings are here!

2 And Jesus answering said unto him, Seest thou these great buildings? there shall not be left one stone upon another, that shall not be thrown down.

3 And as he sat upon the mount of Olives over against the temple, Peter and James and John and Andrew asked him privately,

4 Tell us, when shall these things be? and what shall be the sign when all these things shall be fulfilled?

5 And Jesus answering them began to say, Take heed lest any man deceive you:

6 For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many.

7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet.

8 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

9 But take heed to yourselves: for they shall deliver you up to councils; and in the synagogues ye shall be beaten: and ye shall be brought before rulers and kings for my sake, for a testimony against them.

10 And the gospel must first be published among all nations.

11 But when they shall lead you, and deliver you up, take no thought beforehand what ye shall speak, neither do ye premeditate: but whatsoever shall be given you in that hour, that speak ye: for it is not ye that speak, but the Holy Ghost.

12 Now the brother shall betray the brother to death, and the father the son; and children shall rise up against their parents, and shall cause them to be put to death.

13 And ye shall be hated of all men for my name's sake: but he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.”

As America continues to implode into an empire built on lies, President Donald J. Trump and his allies are increasingly being persecuted, prosecuted and punished for standing up for truth and righteousness.

So what can you and I do to save this once great Republic? We must stand. We must stand with the courage of our convictions that is being consistently and persistently displayed by President Donald J. Trump, General Flynn, Peter Navarro, Steve Bannon and other unapologetic patriots. You and I must use 100% of our available time, treasure and talent to take massive action on a daily basis to reelect President Donald J. Trump as America’s 47th President. If we do not successfully reelect President Donald J. Trump to Make America Great Again, we will experience tyranny on American soil again.

Thus, I urgently, passionately and without reservation encourage you to join Peter Navarro, General Flynn, Eric Trump, Kash Patel, Alina Habba, Roger Stone and President Trump’s allies and inner circle at the last stop for the General Flynn’s ReAwaken America Tour in Selma, North Carolina on October 18th and 19th 2024. In honor of the sacrifice made by Peter Navarro, I am affectionately referring to this final General Flynn ReAwaken America Tour as: General Flynn’s ReAwaken America Tour Presents Navarro-Palooza! I have no issue with profitable patriotic events, but my events are not designed to be profitable and they are not profitable because we allow every American to name their price and to choose their price so that our events are affordable for everyone. Celebrate Peter Navarro and his release from prison with Peter in person at the October 18th and 19th 2024 ReAwaken America Tour!!! Request your tickets at: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com

Sincerely,

Clay Clark

@TheClayClark

Father of Five Kids, Husband to One Wife & Unapologetic Patriot

Host of the www.ThrivetimeShow.com Podcast

Founder of the ReAwaken America Tour - www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com

Peter Navarro’s Substack account, including all individual article posts, are temporarily being handled and managed independently of him.

If you want to support Peter in his fight on behalf of our Constitution, unpaid subscribers can convert to paid, and paid subscribers can always try to share his posts with friends.

