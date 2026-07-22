Team,

This is my recent piece detailing a story of two defendants and two justice systems, with one standard for Trump officials and another for the anti-Trump legal class.

You can also read it HERE in The Federalist.

The Democrats’ system of weaponized injustice made me a political prisoner for upholding the Constitution and defending executive privilege against an unprecedented and novel prosecution of an alleged misdemeanor.

The Democrats’ kangaroo courts politically imprisoned me before my appeal was heard. And my case—which will be precedent-setting—remains ongoing.

Conversely, a Democrat judge who committed a felony was protected from any jail time or probation.

You can watch my related video HERE.

Former Milwaukee judge Hannah Dugan was convicted of a federal felony for obstructing an ICE arrest by sneaking an illegal alien out a private jury door while federal agents waited in the hallway.

The guidelines called for 15 to 21 months in prison. Prosecutors said the average obstruction sentence is about 16 months.

The ICE queen’s sentence?

A $5,000 fine and no prison. Not even probation.

I know something about federal sentencing.

I was tried by a Democrat judge and convicted by a Democrat jury.

My alleged crime? Honoring executive privilege at the direction of an American President.

So, what was my sentence?

Four months in a federal prison. Plus a $9,500 fine, nearly double Judge Hannah Dugan’s.

Sit with that comparison.

Dugan: Felony obstruction. No prison. No probation.

Navarro: A politically motivated and unprecedented prosecution for an alleged misdemeanor. Four months in the slammer. Big fine.

That’s not equal justice under law.

It’s weaponized injustice.

Remember, as I stated in my speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention: If they can come for me, they can come for you.

I gave this address at the RNC two years ago this month in Milwaukee, the same day I was released from political imprisonment in Miami.

I was prosecuted for upholding my duty to the Constitution and executive privilege as a senior White House advisor in response to a congressional subpoena.

Note the double-standard that I reference below, in an excerpted portion of my address, with regard to Obama Attorney General Eric Holder and Biden Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas by contrast not being prosecuted for their noncompliance with congressional subpoenas.

EXCERPT FROM RNC ADDRESS—MILWAUKEE—JULY 17, 2024 DR. NAVARRO: The J6 committee demanded that I betray Donald John Trump to save my own skin. I refused. [Crowd cheers] Here’s the thing about the Constitution. They demanded that I break the law because they have no respect for it. I refused. And a Democrat majority in the House then voted to hold me in contempt. All right, what happened next? The next jackboot to drop was the executive branch. Another one of your favorite Democrats, Democrat Attorney General Merrick Garland [crowd boos] — there’s a winner — him and Jack Smith indicted and prosecuted me for criminal contempt of Congress. Now here’s what’s weird about it. It’s something that Democrat prosecutors refused to do against one of their own, including two guys with blood on their hands, Eric Holder and Alejandro Mayorkas, the great ‘border czar,’ right? [Crowd boos] They’ve actually gotten people killed. For decades, for decades, the ‘Department of Injustice’ right now, the Department of Justice policy stated, hear me out on this: if Congress slaps a subpoena on a senior White House advisor like me, the advisor’s duty is to politely tell them to go pound sand. [Crowd cheers] That’s exactly what I did. So, so far we’ve got two branches, legislative and executive. The judicial branch delivered the final blow. Just as — here’s another favorite of yours — just as Democrat judge Juan Merchan [crowd boos] — you know this guy? — did to Donald John Trump in his Manhattan kangaroo court, another Democrat judge, a guy named Amit Mehta — keep your eye on this guy —Amit Mehta, Obama appointee, they stripped me of every possible defense, and then what? Just like in Manhattan with Donald Trump, they threw me to the wolves of an anti-Trump jury, in where? The D.C. swamp. They convicted me, they jailed me. Guess what? They did not break me. [Crowd rises for a standing ovation, audience members cheer, wave their hats, and break into chants of “Fight, Fight, Fight”] And they will never break Donald Trump. They will never break Donald Trump. [Crowd continues cheering] All right, now here’s the most important thing I’m going to tell you. You may be thinking this couldn’t happen to you. Mm-mm. Make no mistake, they’re already coming for you.

And I chronicle my political imprisonment in my book I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To.

As my book’s description reads, in part:

This isn’t just Navarro’s story. It’s a warning to every American: If rabid partisans can weaponize our justice system to imprison a senior White House official for doing his job, no citizen is truly safe.

I love reading your comments. Please share this with family and friends.

Peter

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Democrat Judge Dodges Prison For Obstructing An Arrest After I Was Jailed For Defending Trump

By: Peter Navarro

July 16, 2026

Last week, former Milwaukee judge Hannah Dugan received her punishment for a federal felony charge. The jury found she obstructed an immigration arrest by ushering an illegal alien — in her courtroom on a battery charge — out a private door while federal agents waited in the hallway.

The sentencing guidelines called for 15 to 21 months in prison. Prosecutors noted the average obstruction sentence runs 16 months.

Her sentence: a $5,000 fine. No prison time. Not even probation.

I know something about federal sentencing, because I went through it from the other side of the political aisle. In 2023, I was convicted of two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress — each carrying a maximum of one year in prison — for honoring executive privilege at the direction of the President of the United States.

The prosecution broke with roughly half a century of Justice Department policy holding that senior presidential advisers cannot be prosecuted for contempt in these circumstances. My appeal remains pending.

For those misdemeanors, I was sentenced to four months in federal prison. I served every day of it, at age 74, after the courts refused to let me remain free pending appeal. I paid a $9,500 fine — nearly double Dugan’s.

Let’s sit with that comparison.

Dugan: A felony that judicial guidelines said deserved well over a year in prison — a smaller fine than mine paid, then sent home.

Navarro: A first-of-its-kind misdemeanor rooted in a constitutional dispute between Congress and the presidency — double the fine plus prison, with no mercy and no delay.

Now consider who did the sentencing. Dugan drew Judge Lynn Adelman — a former Democratic Wisconsin state senator elevated to the federal bench by President Bill Clinton. Adelman was formally admonished by the Seventh Circuit’s Judicial Council in 2020 for publishing an article titled “The Roberts Court’s Assault on Democracy.”

In administering his partisan mercy, Adelman described Dugan as “an otherwise good person, upset by immigration policies in this country,” who “made a bad decision in the moment.” I drew a Barack Obama-appointed judge in a Washington, D.C., courthouse. I was tried before a jury pulled from a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans roughly ten to one.

Even with that stacked jury deck, the judge stripped me of any meaningful defense. My trial took a D.C. minute. The government called three witnesses. I was barred from presenting executive privilege — the heart of my defense — to the jury at all.

The point is not that every defendant should go to jail. The point is that like cases should be treated alike, and more serious conduct should not receive lighter punishment simply because the defendant belongs to a favored legal or political class.

America cannot sustain a justice system in which “resistance” gets few to no consequences, and the defense of constitutional principles gets prison. Nor can we tolerate a system in which the courtroom becomes another weapon in partisan combat.

My case is still on appeal because the underlying issue remains vital. If Congress can subpoena senior presidential advisers, refuse to accommodate privilege claims, and then imprison them for not appearing, every future president — Republican or Democrat — will be weaker. The presidency itself will be weaker.

If judges can commit serious federal felonies and simply be let off by their colleagues, the court system will be weaker as well. Justice is not blind when it is weaponized. It is partisan.

That is why the Dugan sentence should concern every American, regardless of party. It reveals a system too willing to forgive political allies and too eager to punish political enemies.

Equal justice under law is not a slogan carved in marble. It is a standard. Right now, that standard is being trampled.

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