Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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reality speaks's avatar
reality speaks
3h

We have all been living the fantasy of a blinded lady of justice. The justice system is there only to protect the system not to protect the legal rights or to provide fair and balanced treatment for all. What they did to you and the President exposed just how corrupt the justice system is.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

Lawfare is not merely bad lawsuits or political prosecutions. It is unequal system design. It is when process becomes punishment, discretion becomes ideology, and courts become political terrain. Navarro’s case fits the template: novel theory, hostile venue, hostile jury pool, defense gutted, appeal unresolved, prison imposed anyway. Dugan’s case shows the mirror image: favored actor, felony conduct, sympathetic judicial framing, no cage. The same machine appears in family courts, election litigation, anti-Trump prosecutions, and social media censorship dressed up as neutral "community standards" enforcement. Equal justice cannot survive a legal caste that punishes enemies and humanizes allies. Navarro is right: if they can do it to him, the rest is only scheduling.

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