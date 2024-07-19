Peter Navarro spoke to the Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 17, mere HOURS after being released from federal prison in Miami.

His main message to the American people: “If we don’t control our government, their government will control us.” If Americans who support our Constitution do not control the judicial, legislative, and executive branches of government, the radical left will continue to prosecute and imprison people like Peter Navarro, Steve Bannon, pro-lifers, Catholics, parents who protect their kids from gender ideology, and more.

Peter spent four months in federal prison for refusing to violate executive privilege when the illegally-constituted January 6th Committee subpoenaed him for testimony about his former boss, President Trump. Peter refused to betray President Trump in order to save himself from the political imprisonment and the astronomical legal bills to come.

Next, the Democrat-controlled Congress voted to hold Peter in Contempt of Congress, and Biden’s Department of Injustice indicted him and sentenced him to federal prison. However, despite this, they did not break Peter. And—Peter boldly proclaimed that they will not break us either.

Peter ended his speech echoing the words of Bonnie, his fiancée, prior to him entering federal prison: WE GOT THIS.

We, the people, DO “got this,” and must elect Donald J. Trump come November.

S. Karol Paul has a background in trade and manufacturing policy and is a contributor to Peter Navarro’s Taking Back Trump’s America

Peter Navarro’s Substack account, including all individual article posts, are temporarily being handled and managed independently of him.

If you want to support Peter in his fight on behalf of our Constitution, unpaid subscribers can convert to paid, and paid subscribers can always try to share his posts with friends.

Upgrade to Paid

Share