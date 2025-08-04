Title: Welcome to Camp Razor Wire
Each day until September 16, when I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To hits shelves, I’ll be sharing one story from my time behind bars. You won’t believe how far they’ve weaponized our justice system.
Welcome to Camp Razor Wire
They called it a "camp." But when I arrived at FCI Miami, I saw high fences, razor wire, and guard towers. Club Fed, my ass.
My bunk was a steel cot with a two-inch mattress. The chow hall had a digital menu board—like a Vegas buffet—serving gray mystery meat. And let’s not forget the big bold sign in the shower area: "ONE INMATE AT A TIME." Subtle.
Still think they sent me to a country club? Think again.
