Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Deb Ann Thompson's avatar
Deb Ann Thompson
12h

Pure cotton is almost non-existent. Plastic has been added to most fabrics. I miss the good ole days.

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Free Will's avatar
Free Will
12hEdited

I agree with Peter on almost all of this, but mandating US federal purchase of US manufactured goods hold a tiny candle to making US manufacturing cheaper, more efficient, and more profitable. Strong dollar, reduced federal spending, and deregulation seems the most effective approach.

Elon Musk claims there is 3.3 trillion in deregulatory savings available after an AI search. If that is even 35% accurate, it's a game changer. Streamline and slash regulations/taxes. Change agency directives. President Trump could do a lot of it unilaterally.

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