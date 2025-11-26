Team,

First of all, have a very happy Thanksgiving! A great day for American families!!

Today I’m launching a new series breaking down inflation in each of the major sectors of the American economy—food, housing, energy, transportation, and health care.

This series will hammer home two abiding truths:

First: Democrats cause inflation. President Trump cures inflation.

Second: Real wages historically stagnate or fall under Democrat rule, while they rise under Trump policies. Affordability isn’t just about prices—it’s about wages growing faster than inflation. Under Trump, they did. Under Biden, they didn’t.

So let’s dive into the first chapter of America’s affordability crisis: food inflation—and specifically the age-old question that became a Biden-era punchline:

Which came first: the chicken or the chicken-price inflation?

The Biden Chicken Crisis

Food makes up roughly 14 percent of the typical household budget and accounts for about 20 percent of all the price increases Americans have suffered since 2021. Under Biden, food inflation exploded as three forces collided:

• A Democrat-led spending binge that overheated demand

• Biden’s Green War on domestic energy, which spiked fuel and fertilizer costs

• Buttigieg-era supply-chain failures that drove up everything from feed to packaging

Then came the natural shocks—droughts, heat waves, and avian flu outbreaks. But the defining disaster was man-made: the Great Biden Chicken Slaughter, a panic-driven cull of more than 100 million birds. It was a policy-amplified catastrophe that gutted supply and sent prices into the stratosphere.

By January of this year, when President Trump returned to office, egg prices were up nearly 65 percent year-over-year, and chicken prices followed the same sky-high path. Biden had turned poultry into a luxury good.

The Trump Snapback

Enter President Trump—and a rapid reversal.

Under Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, the new administration moved with precision:

• Stabilized feed costs

• Streamlined inspections

• Cleared Biden-era environmental bottlenecks

• Modernized disease-response protocols

• Restored production incentives across the poultry sector

The results were immediate because chicken is the fastest industrialized food cycle in America. It takes only 45 days—from hatch egg to broiler chickens on the supermarket shelf. Clear the bottlenecks, restore supply, cut energy costs, and the chicken market resets almost overnight.

That’s exactly what happened. By spring, egg and chicken prices plunged nearly 50 percent from their 2024 highs.

Democrats caused the shortage. President Trump fixed it—fast.

Why the Chicken Lesson Matters

Chicken proves an essential truth about food inflation: some markets are industrial and snap back quickly once bad policy is reversed. Others—like beef—are biological and far slower, with price shocks that linger even after the policy change.

Chicken gave us the quick win. Beef will be the long war.

Coming Up Next: Biden’s Beef Disaster

In our next episode, we turn to America’s beef crisis—why Biden-era droughts, energy costs, and environmental mandates created the smallest cattle herd in 73 years, and why even with Trump’s reforms, the beef cycle takes years—not weeks—to repair.

Chicken was the warning.

Beef is the reckoning.

Stay tuned.

