Why Fauci Chose to Lie to the American People

Team,

This is my Newsmax interview with Katrina Szish and Bob Brooks about Tony Fauci’s diary and Senate hearing.

The bottom line is that Fauci’s diary is at great odds with his public persona and the deadly lies he told the American people.

A major example is Fauci—who was director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)—acknowledging in his diary that there was a good chance COVID-19 came from the Wuhan lab, but then publicly telling the American people that the virus came from nature.

Another is Fauci’s opposing stances, privately and publicly, on hydroxychloroquine. In his diary, Fauci acknowledged that hydroxychloroquine was perfectly safe and expressed the view that it should be distributed and made available. But when President Trump said hydroxychloroquine might work, Fauci flipped and decided to publicly oppose it. Fauci’s decision on this issue alone cost thousands of American lives.

On issue after issue, Fauci lied to the public, and his diary clearly shows that. Beyond Fauci’s demonstrated narcissism, what really matters is how he behaved with the power he had in ways that led to the deaths of millions of people, not only because of his role in creating the virus by funding gain-of-function research, but because of his knowing and willful lies to the American people, which were a matter of life and death.

During the interview, Bob asks why Fauci fought the Trump Administration so much during the pandemic, and why he was telling the American public things that his diary shows he didn’t believe.

Fauci is a liberal Democrat, and he probably had an epiphany that he had a tremendous amount of power as the foremost medical figure the public was trusting in the middle of the pandemic. And because he hated President Trump, and because he wanted his future to be with the liberal Democrats—the proponents of lockdowns and other authoritarian measures—Fauci used his power to try to defeat President Trump in the 2020 election. This is what drove much of Fauci’s opposition, both public and private, to the Trump Administration.

It’s also important to be clear that the reason Fauci covered up and hid the Wuhan lab origin of the virus is because his organization, NIAID, funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab through a group called EcoHealth Alliance. Money from NIAID went to EcoHealth Alliance, and from there went to the Wuhan lab for gain-of-function research that enabled the creation of a virus from a bat that could be transmitted to humans. What Fauci didn’t count on was the fact that the virus could leak. Once the virus leaked and started killing people, Fauci was in a bind. Because Fauci covered up these facts, we didn’t find out during the pandemic that he had funded the related gain-of-function research. That only came out afterward.

I correctly predicted on C-SPAN, ahead of Fauci’s Senate hearing, that Fauci would plead the Fifth. You can watch that interview HERE.

As I note to Katrina and Bob, Fauci did not have the legal right, however, to plead the Fifth, and the Senate is now reportedly planning a vote to hold him in contempt.

I look forward to your comments. Please be sure to share this.

Peter

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TRANSCRIPT

KATRINA SZISH: And joining us now, the man you just heard, Senior Counselor to the President for Trade and Manufacturing, Peter Navarro. Peter, always great to have you with us on American Agenda. You clearly predicted exactly what Dr. Fauci was going to do today during the testimony. I’m going to say, now what? What happens next? What do you expect?

DR. NAVARRO: Well, let’s be clear. He doesn’t have the legal right to plead the Fifth. And I think we’ll see Rand Paul go after him on the contempt charge. But the problem, as I described before the hearing—I think I was the only one to call that shot, by the way. I know Fauci better than anybody. The problem he had is that the questioning would force him to admit his direct culpability in the creation of the virus, COVID, that would kill millions worldwide. And if he had to admit his culpability, that would open up a whole other can of worms, from class action suits against him to, actually, criminal prosecution from other countries, because other countries don’t respect the pardons of the President. The bottom line here is that Fauci’s diaries are at great odds with his public persona. And, during the pandemic, I was literally the only one besides President Trump who repeatedly—repeatedly—challenged Fauci on a whole wide range of things. And the irony here is that the diaries that he released prove that he was wrong every time I challenged him, and I was right every time. I challenged him on the lockouts. I said, ‘No, that’s wrong. They’re going to kill people from things like alcoholism and depression and things like that.’ I was right about the China travel ban, and he was wrong about that. I stood just a few feet down and talked to both Meet the Press and another network and said flat out—flat out—that that virus was from the Wuhan lab in all likelihood. Flat out. That was April of 2020. Fauci says it was from nature, publicly, but now we know the diary is more consistent with what I was saying, because back in January when the thing first came up, he was acknowledging with his scientific advisors that good chance it came from the lab. So, issue after issue, Katrina. This man lied to the public. His diary contradicts what he said to the public. And the media has been kind of obsessed with his narcissism and all of that. But really what matters here is how he behaved with the power he had in ways which led to the deaths of millions of people, not just because of his role in helping create the virus through funding gain-of-function research, but also how he handled everything. I’ll give you one other example. I went head-to-head with him on the use of hydroxychloroquine as a medicine to help fight COVID. Now, most people listening here are going to go, ‘Hydroxychloroquine, that’s crazy stuff.’ The problem was Fauci’s calling it crazy and the media dubbed it crazy for one thing: because President Trump said it might work. But here’s the thing, Katrina. In his diaries in February and March, he was saying that hydroxychloroquine was perfectly safe and that we should get as much of it out there as we can through the FDA. And research since that time has vindicated everything I said about that. And that’s cost the lives of thousands of people. I was the Policy Coordinator for the Defense Production Act, in charge of making sure everybody in America had enough masks and gloves and ventilators and test kits. I had a million doses—a million doses—of hydroxychloroquine, which could have saved thousands of lives. And Fauci, working with the FDA, helped put the kibosh on that. It was one of my great regrets—

BOB BROOKS: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: —during the pandemic that I could not push that through.

SZISH: Would have been frustrating.

BOB BROOKS: And Peter—

DR. NAVARRO: He’s got blood on his hands, that man, as far as I’m concerned.

BROOKS: I’m so glad that you brought up the fact about the fame, because that’s just one thing. And it’s really disturbing to see and explore that, that he was so enamored with becoming this famous person, the most famous scientist in the world, so to speak, and that people loved him. But that’s really not, like you put it, the point and the baseline of all this. It’s—and I want to ask you why he contradicted and fought the Trump Administration on so much about this. And then you get into the diary. He wasn’t even believing what he was selling to the American public himself. He wrote that. So why? Why do all that?

DR. NAVARRO: He’s a liberal Democrat. And I think he saw—probably woke up at night with some epiphany. He realized he has a tremendous amount of power because he was the guy that the country was trusting to take him to the promised land of life in the middle of a pandemic. And because he hated Donald Trump, and because he wanted his future to be with the liberal Democrats—the ones of the lockdowns and the authoritarian measures—he basically used that power to try to help defeat Donald Trump in election. And I think that’s drove a lot of—but let’s be clear about this. The reason why he hid the lab origin of the virus: let me be very clear about that. It’s because his organization funded the gain-of-function research through a group called EcoHealth Alliance. That money went to them and then it went to the Wuhan lab for gain-of-function research that helped create a virus from a bat that could be transmitted to a human.

BROOKS: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: Why did he do that? He started out, I think, with good intentions. He said, ‘Well, maybe at some point the bats will create bad viruses for humans. So, why don’t we get ahead of that and create vaccines to fight it?’ But what he didn’t count on—yeah, it’s like twisted Frankenstein stuff—he didn’t count on the fact that the virus could leak.

BROOKS: Right.

DR. NAVARRO: So, once it leaked and started killing people, he was in a bind. I mean, it’s amazing that we never found out that he funded gain-of-function research during the pandemic. That only came out afterwards.

BROOKS: Right. Right.

DR. NAVARRO: If I had known that, if I had known that, I would’ve gone right over in the press brief in the middle and blown him up on stage, and he would never have become the celebrity he became. The people of America knew that the virus he was—yeah, go ahead.

BROOKS: And as mentioned by Senator Hawley, Peter, Anthony Fauci, he made a ton of money off this and we all got to revisit all that and jog through those memories once again yet today on his decisions. Peter Navarro, wish we could keep talking. We’re out of time though, sir.

SZISH: Yeah, come back again.

DR. NAVARRO: No worries, Bob.

BROOKS: Always a pleasure to see you.

DR. NAVARRO: Thanks for the time. Take care, Katrina.

SZISH: Thank you.

DR. NAVARRO: Bye-bye.

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