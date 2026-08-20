Team,

Introducing—with Steve Bannon on War Room—my new book: Why Fauci MUST Rot in Prison.

The book, which you can pre-order HERE, is scheduled to be released in October, featuring a foreword by the Admiral, Stephen K. Bannon.

I’m asking everybody to buy several copies of this book for yourself and your friends. We want to rocket this to the top of the bestseller list, because if everybody reads this book and it’s widely covered in the media, there’s no way that Tony Fauci can keep out of prison.

And to Tony Fauci, you can put this in your new diary: We’re coming after you.

The book is a beautiful thing. It’s built like a court case and is essentially a legal thriller.

It starts with an opening argument, and it closes with exactly how to prosecute the case: every single charge to bring against Fauci and which courts to do it in.

When it’s all said and done, I believe this book will be the blueprint for every AG around the country, as well as folks at the Department of Justice, as to how to go about taking Fauci down.

The motivation to write Why Fauci MUST Rot in Prison dates back to the first time I met the little SOB. And the impetus for the book is the release of his 1,100-page private diary.

When you juxtapose Fauci’s diary against what I wrote during the pandemic, it’s the most amazing story you’ve ever seen. Fauci’s private diary, coupled with what I was doing during the pandemic, makes the unequivocal case that Fauci should rot in prison for the rest of his life and die penniless.

Here’s the setup. During the pandemic, I saw what nobody else in the West Wing, except President Trump, saw.

It was clear to me that something really bad was brewing in Wuhan and that a pandemic was likely on the way. And this was months before the pandemic was declared.

The Boss called me the night before a January 2020 meeting in the Situation Room and said, ‘We need the travel ban, Navarro. Go do it. You know how to do it. You know what to do.’ I walked into the iconic Situation Room in the West Wing. Anytime you go into the Situation Room, it’s a serious matter.

Sitting like Little Lord Fauntleroy, chairing the meeting with his gavel, was little Mick Mulvaney, then the Acting Chief of Staff. There was Stephen Biegun, the globalist Acting Secretary of State, as well as HHS Secretary Alex Azar and head of the CDC Robert Redfield. Looking around, I was thinking that the China travel ban was going to be a tough sell.

And then there was this guy sitting right across from me with these little round glasses. It was Anthony Fauci. I didn’t know who he was. Didn’t know the legacy media would prop him up as a figure who ‘walked on water.’ I didn’t know anything about him, but he was sitting right there. And within two minutes of the beginning of the meeting, I was in a shout-down, throwdown argument with him.

He kept telling me over and over, ‘Travel bans don’t work.’ And I was saying, ‘Wait a minute. There are 20,000 Chinese coming in to our airports every day. There’s an infection over there in China. They’re burning bodies. There’s smoke in the air. You’re telling me that this doesn’t put Americans at risk?’

And he kept repeating, like a parrot, ‘Travel bans don’t work.’

You can read an excerpt describing the showdown from my book In Trump Time in the post below.

We got to the end of the meeting, and Mulvaney sat there and said, ‘Well, I guess we have a consensus here. We’re not going to enforce the travel ban.’ And I said to him, ‘Mick, you’re out of your mind. There’s absolutely no consensus here.’

Deputy National Security Advisor Matt Pottinger from the NSC finally piped up and said, ‘Well, the NSC supports the travel ban, Mick.’ So Mulvaney had to adjourn the meeting, leaving the travel ban up in the air.

I then wrote a lifesaving memo that turned out to be one of the most consequential documents of the pandemic and led to the implementation of the China travel ban.

You can read about how I wrote and distributed the China travel ban memo in my recent substack post HERE, which includes an excerpt from In Trump Time.

A few days after I distributed the memo, Fauci flipped and led the charge for the travel ban and took credit for it in the Oval Office.

What’s interesting is that in his diary—and this is what fired me up—Fauci privately wrote that he was against the travel ban, while claiming to the public that he never opposed the travel ban. But his diary directly contradicts that.

This SOB belongs in prison, and he’s indicted not just by what I wrote during the pandemic, but by his own diary.

I fought Fauci on the travel ban, on lockdowns, on antivirals like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, and on masks. And every time, I was right.

It’s all in his diary. Fauci never admits to any of his mistakes. He just adopts new positions and pretends like he never had the old positions.

Why Fauci MUST Rot in Prison shows you how Dr. Frankenstein Fauci—the Godfather of the Pandemic and the Bernie Madoff of Science—using taxpayer money, paid for the offshoring of gain-of-function research. He did this via EcoHealth Alliance, and the money went to a lab in Wuhan that was a dual-use civilian and military lab where the People’s Liberation Army of China studied bioweapons. And the gain-of-function research became very deadly to humans. It’s all in the book.

It’s fascinating how, early in the pandemic, Fauci convened a dozen of the most eminent scientists in the world to figure out what the hell was going on in Wuhan. Ten of them told Fauci that the virus probably came from the lab in Wuhan. And the only two who didn’t tell him that were scientists who were deeply involved in gain-of-function research and had a gravy train to protect.

Fauci was told that the virus probably came from the Wuhan lab. And the problem, of course, for Tony Fauci was that once he put two and two together and realized that he might have funded the creation of the virus, he did not want to be blamed. And that’s where the great COVID cover-up began.

In Why Fauci MUST Rot in Prison, I walk through all of Tony Fauci’s lies, including those on masks, vaccines, boosters, and miscarriages.

I go through all the facts, and at the end—which is the payoff—give an opening argument like a lawyer and conclude with a strategy to nail this SOB in both state and federal courts.

Let’s make this book a bestseller that the media has to cover, and bring Fauci to justice.

Why Fauci MUST Rot in Prison can be purchased HERE. Please buy a bunch of them.

I look forward to your comments. Please share this everywhere.

Peter

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TRANSCRIPT

STEVE BANNON: Dr. Peter Navarro, you’re here for a lot of things today. I want to talk about Fauci in a moment, but you’re still putting up great reports. I think it was in the Washington Examiner or Washington Times the other day about the 2020 election. Let’s start there—

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

BANNON: —because there’s a huge analysis out today from the federal government about Census saying, ‘hey,’ and President Trump’s putting up saying, ‘Hey, once again, I told you I won the 2020 election.’ I think there’s 24, 25,000. The Census Bureau is saying there’s 24 or 25,000 foreign nationals who were not eligible to vote who voted in 2020.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

BANNON: And that’s just the surface.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

BANNON: That’s just their first cut, sir. Walk us through it.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah. Let me give you the big picture here and what we’re doing strategically. It starts with a bureaucracy, a Deep State, which has withheld all sorts of information about that 2020 election going back from before that election was actually cast. Right? And finally, President Donald John Trump has empowered John Solomon, RAV’s own John Solomon, to go into government as a special employee and blow stuff up in there and get it out. So what John is doing, what John Solomon’s doing, is systematically getting documents declassified and put up on WhiteHouse.gov at the Election Integrity site. And what I’m doing with John is, every time something goes up, I’m going through it, fine-tooth comb, and getting it out as the message so that the people of America understand, across a wide range of fronts, just how compromised our election system is going into this November and just how compromised it was going into 2020.

So, there’s some things we can talk about. I’d love to talk about, we’ve got an article I had in the [Washington] Examiner that shows how the Chinese Communist Party was effectively poised to steal the election in 2020, but maybe use the virus instead to exert its influence.

BANNON: Hold it. Hold it. Slow down. Slow down.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

BANNON: Slow down. Slow down.

DR. NAVARRO: That’s just one article, Steve.

BANNON: I want to focus on this.

DR. NAVARRO: That’s just one—yeah.

BANNON: Don’t get ahead. Don’t get ahead. No, no. But—no, I know, but I want to—

DR. NAVARRO; I’m just trying to get everybody all the good stuff from Maricopa and Georgia and CISA.

BANNON: We’re going to get it all.

DR. NAVARRO: And this stuff is, like—

BANNON: We’ve got a whole hour. We’ve got a whole hour. Can I get a full screen of Navarro?

NAVARRO: I’m following your lead, Admiral.

BANNON: First of all, can I say something? Can I—can I say something?

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah. What?

BANNON: We have you from Pebble Beach all the time. You come down here in the suit—

DR. NAVARRO: Yes.

BANNON: —you look amazing, but I’ve got to say something.

DR. NAVARRO: Yes, sir.

BANNON: One or two days down with your lovely bride, Bonnie, you’re there, you’ve got a little sun working.

DR. NAVARRO: She’s sitting right there. [Points]

BANNON: It’s a gun show. You’ve got the tight shirt on.

DR. NAVARRO: Yes.

BANNON: You look like a new man. You look 10 years younger. You look 10 years—

DR. NAVARRO: Hey.

BANNON: You have energy, you’re popping through the screen, it’s like—

DR. NAVARRO: It’s the RAV lighting, man.

BANNON: You’re not as ornery.

DR. NAVARRO: The Sigs know how to put on a party.

BANNON: Okay. I want to go back—

DR. NAVARRO: But I’m working my ass off. I want to assure everybody, because—

BANNON: I know you are.

DR. NAVARRO: —I’m doing the Fauci stuff, I’m doing this stuff—

BANNON: I know you’re cranking stuff out. Okay.

DR. NAVARRO: I’m making—getting jobs for America.

BANNON: Hang on. Hang on. Hang on.

DR. NAVARRO: But you go ahead, Admiral. You’re driving this train.

BANNON: In 2019, after two—in 2019, after two years of negotiations, Bob Lighthizer, Ambassador Lighthizer, and Peter Navarro came up with the deal, as you said at the time—

DR. NAVARRO: Yes.

BANNON: —it would take care of the Seven Original Sins of the Chinese Communist Party in the global economy.

DR. NAVARRO: Yes.

BANNON: Two years, and Liu He, who was vice chairman, reported right to Wang Qishan and to Xi [Jinping] had agreed to everything. They had a meeting ahead of meeting, the first time they had the One Belt and One Road meeting, and they said, ‘Listen, no offense, if we sign this document and agree to this deal, the foreign devils are going to control us.’ That would be the United States of America. And so they said they ripped it up in our face, said, ‘No way.’ And that’s when they started thinking, they had twofold: a bioweapon to take—

DR. NAVARRO: Yes.

BANNON: They said, ‘We can’t take Trump. We can’t take Lighthizer. We can’t take Navarro. These guys are serious. The first—the first President and a staff that has stood up to us and they know everything we’re doing. We can’t fool them. We can’t lie to them. They’ve got everything marked off. We’re actually increasing the military presence in the Western Pacific and Taiwan. These guys got us cornered. So, we’ve got two things. We must remove Trump. So, number one, we’ve got a bioweapon and we’re going to release it. Number two, we’re going to actually influence the 2020 election.’ Now, on number two, tell me how they did that according to your article, your analysis, and what John Solomon’s showing us as far as part of the public record. Sir.

DR. NAVARRO: And what’s so interesting here, Steve, is we’re going to talk about two things, like why Tony Fauci should rot in prison and how China basically tried to steal the 2020 election, but they directly intersect. I mean, basically, this article in the Examiner lays out a situation where we know a number of things. We know that China developed the capabilities to go deep into our ballot box and manipulate it. And some of the things it did, for example, in 18 states, it gathered tens of millions of voter files with great detail, which then they would be able to massage in a way where they could message all sorts of things on platforms like TikTok and Facebook and this, that, and the other thing. And at the same time they were doing that, they had access to all the polling data, which shows where the vulnerabilities might be, not for Joe Biden, because he wasn’t a target. They wanted to get Trump. And then we also know that the voting machines, you know, which you and I never talked about, they were like last on our list of things that compromised the 2020 election. But it is also true that classified documents, now declassified, indicates that the voting machines themselves may well have been compromised and easily, easily manipulated. So, my reading of the chessboard is the Chinese had the capabilities going into 2020. They were going to try to steal that election for Biden using those capabilities. But at the same time, they were coming on another flank where they understood that if they injected a bioweapon, a virus, and caused a pandemic in the United States, that that would likely be blamed on Trump, not China, and be another way of taking him down. Now, at this point, Jake Tapper’s head’s exploding, the left’s head’s exploding. But the problem with your head exploding, boys, is put your brains back in your head and just look at the declassified documents, which we now have, which tell us that all of this is not just plausible, but by Occam’s razor, it’s highly, highly probable.

Effectively, Tony Fauci, through his bureaucracy, gave China the capabilities to create the bioweapon known as COVID-19 that either was accidentally or intentionally released from the Wuhan lab. So, we know—we know that happened over here. We know from numerous documents, Steve, from the IC—the intelligence community—in their assessments, that says unequivocally, China was preparing to interfere in the 2020 election. And they had massive, massive capabilities to do it. There was nobody outside our borders who had more capabilities to go in and change the results of that election. So, that’s what the chessboard looks like. It’s all fact. It’s the power of Solomon, and you’ve got nothing but crickets—crickets from the likes of Tapper and Ari Melber and John Berman. And if they dare say anything about it, it’s like, ‘oh, oh, tin hat stuff.’ It’s all in the records. It’s up on the White House site. It’s government documents that were classified, are now declassified. And you and I, Admiral, we’re going to unpack this today and get this going.

BANNON: Yeah. Hang on. Hang on. We didn’t go to prison each for four months—federal prison each for four months—not to know what we’re talking about. Peter Navarro. Dr. Peter Navarro. To the heart of it. This is why, I don’t know, do we need Pulte back in DNI? Pulte and Solomon? What a team. The task force and Pulte. Short break. Navarro on the other side.

[RETURN FROM COMMERCIAL BREAK]

BANNON: Peter Navarro. Fauci. Are we—are we all good? Peter? Okay, good. I just got somebody in my ear.

DR. NAVARRO: I’m here, brother. I’m sitting here.

BANNON: I’m a pro. Okay.

DR. NAVARRO: I’ve got the palm trees behind me. I got the—I’ve got the logo, man.

BANNON: It’s amazing. It’s amazing.

DR. NAVARRO: Pumping some iron in between so I can look good for you.

BANNON: The smartest thing—the smartest thing you ever did was marrying Bonnie, I just want to say that, having known you now for about 15 years.

DR. NAVARRO: Yes. That’s my Pixie. That’s my girl, man.

BANNON: Peter Navarro, Peter, you’re working on something, and you have a better perspective of this than anything. When we shifted the War Room from War Room Impeachment, which I had my co-host, Jason Miller and Raheem Kassam, we shifted one hour of the show a day for a couple of weeks. Then we went to the whole show, War Room Pandemic, on 20 January 2020, because we knew something big was happening, coming with this pandemic. Dr. Steven Hatfield was the first I’d reached out to. I said, ‘Give me the smartest guy that’s ever been associated with the government about this.’ They said it was Steven Hatfield. He came in as our consultant. He was on the first show. A couple days after we started on the War Room Pandemic, there was a quite contentious meeting in the Situation Room.

DR. NAVARRO: Yes.

BANNON: I think it was on 23 January 2020 where I’d heard even, I said there was a throwdown in the Situation Room between Navarro and some guy from NIH.

DR. NAVARRO: Epic.

BANNON: Talk to us about it.

DR. NAVARRO: See, this is why I wrote this book. It’s called Why Fauci Should Rot in Prison. And it dates back to the first time I met the little SOB. And what motivates the book is the release of his private diary, right? The 1,100-page diary. When you juxtaposition it against my own diary during the pandemic, it’s the most amazing frigging story you’ve ever seen because his private diary, coupled with what I was doing, basically makes the unequivocal case that that son of a bitch should rot in prison for the rest of his life and die, by the way, penniless. Okay? And so, here’s the setup. All right? I’m seeing what nobody else in the West Wing is seeing except President Trump. I’m seeing—and by the way, the War Room was right there in terms of raising my awareness about this. So, I want to tip my hat to you guys. It was clear to me that something really bad was brewing in Wuhan and a pandemic was likely on the way early. And this was months before that thing was declared anyway. So, the Boss [President Trump] calls me the night before this meeting in the Sit Room and says, ‘We need the travel ban, Navarro. Go do it. You know how to do it. You know what to do.’ And I walk into the Situation Room, the iconic Situation Room in the West Wing. Anything—any time you go in there, it’s a serious matter. And you’ve got, like, little Mick Mulvaney sitting like Little Lord Fauntleroy chairing the meeting with his little gavel there. And I’ve got Steven Biegun from State, a globalist. I’ve got [Alex] Azar there pruning from HHS. I’ve got [Robert] Redfield, who’s the head of the CDC. I’m looking around, I’m thinking this is going to be a tough sell. And then there’s this guy sitting right across from me with these little round glasses. Didn’t know who he was. Didn’t know his excrement didn’t stink. Didn’t know he walked on water. I just didn’t know anything about him, but he’s sitting right there, Steve. And within two minutes into that meeting, I’m in a shout-down throwdown with this guy. Still didn’t know he walked on water. And he’s telling me, Steve, over and over, ‘Travel bans don’t work.’ And I’m saying, ‘Wait a minute. It’s like 20,000 Chinese are coming in every day to our airports. There’s an infection over there. They’re burning bodies. There’s smoke in the air. You’re telling me that that’s not going to put Americans at risk?’ And he kept saying, ‘Travel bans don’t work.’ And so, we get to the end of the meeting and Mulvaney sits there and says, ‘Well, I guess we have a consensus here. We’re not going to enforce the travel ban.’ And I said to Mick, I said, ‘Mick, you’re out of your mind. There’s absolutely no consensus here.’ Pottinger finally pipes up. He’s at the NSC, that Matt Pottinger, who used to be a good guy, a China Hawk, but you know what he did. He pipes up and said, ‘Well, the NSC supports the travel ban, Mick.’ So Mulvaney had to adjourn the meeting, leave it in a doubt. That night I go and write this memo that says, like, millions are going to die if we don’t start doing stuff like the travel ban. It’s [going to] cost us, like, a trillion dollars. The memo was absolutely right. I sent it to everybody. Bottom line, a few days later, Fauci flips and he’s leading the charge for the travel ban and taking credit for it in the Oval [Office]. Okay? But what’s interesting, with his diary, and this is what fired me up, he’s like—he’s, like, just telling the world that I’m wrong saying that Fauci opposed the travel ban. And then privately he’s writing that he’s against it, you know, in several entries. Right? And then I read this thing. And the thing about why Fauci should rot in prison—and folks, I’m giving you the money back guarantee. Okay? Read this book, buy it now. You don’t like it, you don’t believe it, I’ll give you your money back. Because this SOB belongs in prison and he’s indicted not just by my diary, but by his. Steve, on everything. On the lockdowns, I fought him. I fought him on the antivirals like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. I fought him on the travel ban. I fought him on everything he stood for. The masks. And every time I was right, the economist. Every time he was [wrong], the supposed medical professional. And it’s all in the diary. And he never admits to any of his mistakes. He just adopts new positions and pretends like he never had the old positions. And it’s all there. And it shows you, Steve, in Why Fauci MUST Rot in Prison, how Tony Fauci—okay— the Godfather of the Pandemic, in my judgment, the guy who basically paid for, from his American taxpayer money, the EcoHealth Alliance to offshore gain-of-function technology to a lab in Wuhan that was a dual-use civilian and military lab to teach them, essentially, how to put viruses in bats that were harmless to humans. And voila, things became really deadly to humans. And it’s all in this book. I go walk through every kind of thing. And it’s built, Steve, it’s a beautiful thing. It’s built like a court case. It’s essentially a legal thriller. It starts with an opening argument, and it closes with exactly how to prosecute the case. Every single charge that you’re going to put against Fauci, what courts you’re going to do it in. And when it’s all said and done, I believe this book will be the blueprint for every AG around the country, as well as folks at DOJ, as to how to go about to take this guy down. And Tony, I’m saying this right to you, and you can put it in your new diary: We’re coming after you. And I’m in his diary. It’s, like, close to 60 times. He didn’t like me.

BANNON: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: He didn’t like you, Steve.

BANNON: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: Because we called him on his crap. And there it is. It’s up on Amazon. Let’s give it a run.

BANNON: No, this is—it’s an incredibly important document because, not simply for the midterms and the afterwards. This has to be done for this Republic. We can never allow a monster like this again. Any of these mini monsters, Mini-Mes over there that think they’re ever going to have the ability to just run roughshod over everything, particularly on this medical side and with Big Pharma. This is why this book’s so important. You lay it out as only Peter Navarro can lay it out, step by step. And the important thing is that Navarro was taking this guy on from the very beginning. Remember the quarantine or the travel ban was simply, we knew it was exploding in Wuhan. They allowed travel to Italy. What they were saying, ‘Hey, if you come here to the United States. First of all, we are limited coming here overall, but if you come here, you’ve got to be in quarantine.’ First time that ever happened, Peter. ‘Well, you’ve got to be in quarantine for two weeks to check it out.’ It was just basic precautions for the American people. Fauci fought like crazy not to have that and then flipped when it had to go, you know, when obviously the public, it was so logical that you didn’t want China spreading this virus here. Right? Then Fauci flipped. You can see it all. Fauci MUST Rot in Prison. The definitive case.

DR. NAVARRO: Foreword—foreword by Stephen K. Bannon.

BANNON: Thank you.

DR. NAVARRO: Foreword by the Admiral.

BANNON: The two inmates.

NAVARRO: Why Fauci MUST Rot in Prison.

BANNON: Peter, stick around. We’ve got a lot more to talk about on this and the economy, manufacturing, all of it. President Trump’s case to the American people in the midterm election. Let’s take a short commercial break. We’re going to return live from our West Palm Beach studio with Dr. Peter Navarro next.

[RETURN FROM COMMERCIAL BREAK]

BANNON: Okay, Dr. Navarro, we had these elections in Florida. You’ve got a—people should realize, the DSA can put a happy face on it. I mean, it’s a very compelling candidate that won really a stunning victory over [Alexander] Vindman, who’s, I think Vindman’s one of the biggest creeps around. We know him from the Ukraine days and everything we did about the 2020 election, all the lies he told on War Room Impeachment. When we first started, Vindman was one of the big villains we had. He’s such a bad guy, he and his twin brother. But he got blown out last night, having raised a ton of money against her [DSA candidate for Senate Angie Nixon]. One of the arguments—I’ll get into data centers, all that later, which data centers is huge—but Peter, people keep talking about the economy and affordability. We have said on this show from the beginning, it was Scott Bessent’s theory of the case, and your guys’ theory of the case, there were converging forces and policies taken to make sure that we had economic growth, forcing functions to get high-value-added manufacturing jobs back here in the United States, return America as a manufacturing superpower. Let’s leave aside the fact the excursion we’ve had in the Middle East for a moment. Is that plan working, because that is—and I tell people all the time, they go, ‘Well, all these candidates in Congress are all MAGA, and he’s endorsing all these guys in the Senate.’ I said, ‘Is that true?’ I said, ‘Do [James] Blair and these guys ask them the first question, ‘What do you think of Trump’s tariffs? Are you for tariffs and protectionism or not?’’ And trust me, 90 percent of the Republican Party is not. When you scratch them, you’ve got Milton Friedman right there. And that argument is not going to be good enough anymore, folks. Watch [James] Fishback. Fishback not just got 10 percent, unlike a million bucks. More importantly, he won all the college—I think he won the Florida State area and where all the universities—all the young people are resonating with his message of no H-1B visas and bringing manufacturing jobs back here to the United States. So, Dr. Navarro, since you’re one of the architects, you’re one of the—President Trump’s, I guess, the architect, you’re one of the engineers in building it. Where do we stand with all this? And are we going to have a case that can be sold to the American people that they will understand and look around in their lived experience, say, ‘Yeah, I see what Peter’s talking about and I agree with it.’ Sir.

DR. NAVARRO: Steve, let’s you and I go back in the time machine to Trump Tower, New York in 2016. You’re about to engineer the greatest political victory in presidential history. I’m the economic and trade advisor. We had a very clear vision. Like, the centerpiece of our base was the blue-collar Americans who shower when they come home, the old Reagan Democrats that we were going to pull in. And we had a four-pronged plan, basically, to get the economy out of the ‘new normal’ one-percent GDP growth rut it had sunk into in the Obama days. And it was the deregulation, it was the tax cuts, it was the strategic energy dominance. And it was, of course, the fair trade, which would go through tariffs. Okay? And we implemented that flawlessly.

BANNON: Hang on. Hang on. Hang on. Hang on. And a confrontation—and a confrontation on economics and unrestricted warfare with the Chinese Communist Party. This is one of the reasons you were brought in the campaign, because you’re an expert in trade but you were particularly in expert in trade with China.

DR. NAVARRO: By definition. Yeah, I'm a China hawk. Yeah.

BANNON: And China hawk. And President Trump talked to the American people for the first time and had a conversation with someone who’s a businessman and knows capital markets and knows trade who had been on the Lou Dobbs side of this ledger forever.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

BANNON: So, it wasn’t like he just grafted onto it. He knew this to the core of his being.

DR. NAVARRO: Yes, he did.

BANNON: And that’s why we pierced the blue wall of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Sir, the floor is yours again.

DR. NAVARRO: And secure borders, of course, was a vital part of all of that. So, we executed flawlessly. We took on the Chinese. We got our growth back up to historical rates rather than the ‘new normal.’ And we proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that tariffs don’t cause inflation, because we put substantial tariffs on the Chinese that even Biden kept. And we got that steady growth. So, fast-forward now into a new Administration, I am back at my old job as the Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy. And we’re basically doing two things that are creating the biggest investment boom in manufacturing that has ever happened in the country. We’ve got the Big, Beautiful Bill. The essence of that for manufacturing is 100-percent expensing when anybody puts a new factory in the U.S. That’s a tremendous, tremendous incentive to build factories in America. And then we have the tariff wall itself, which defends—and Trump’s mantra that, ‘Hey, if you don’t want big tariffs, just build it here.’ So we’ve got something like 19 trillion dollars of committed funds coming in. Right?

So, the media spin has been in the early months of the Administration, ‘Well, manufacturing’s dead, it’s never coming back, we don’t see anything.’ But what I do, Steve, is going back to what I used to do when I was in the university days as a macro guy is my job now—in addition to all the things I do—is when the big economic reports come out, you know, the durable goods, the ISM manufacturing, CPI, PPI, GDP, productivity, all of that stuff, my job is to look through it and see what it’s telling us. And what it’s telling us, Steve, is unequivocal. We’re having a construction boom. Okay? And the construction boom is basically driven by the tariffs, and it’s driven by the tax code and 100-percent expensing. And what much of the construction is is building the factories, which will manufacture the goods, which will make our supply chains strong and resilient here at home for national and economic security.

We’re seeing that boom. Now, it’s taken a little while for the manufacturing to catch up to that because you can’t have a manufacturing job in a factory until it’s constructed. But starting at about six months ago, we’ve seen a very clear upward trend in manufacturing as measured by the ISM Manufacturing Index. It finally got above the magic number of 50 about six months ago. It hadn’t hit that since August of ’22 in the Biden years. And it’s not only gotten over 50, it’s steadily trending up. And it’s got different components in it. But the last report we had was the best news because finally the employment component of the ISM Manufacturing Index was in positive territory. So, we’re not only making the factories. It’s not—it’s not just like overtime and things like that going on. People are being new hires. So, everything we’re seeing in the data here, Steve, is that we’re on a deflationary trend in the core. It’s coming down like two-and-a-half percent now. We’re looking at the different elements. We’re having really good news in certain elements of food, for example, which is really important. Auto insurance is plummeting in terms of costs. Used cars, things like that. All sorts of good things in the data. The obvious problem we have from what you call a little excursion over there in the Middle East is in the non-core, which is the oil and the gasoline. And the big issue that I’ll be looking at over the coming months is whether that non-core exogenous shock bleeds into the core itself, which would be, of course, trouble. But, so far, we are not seeing that. We’re seeing a strong manufacturing base being formed. We’re seeing deflationary trends in the economy. We’re seeing productivity going up. We’re seeing real wages go up for blue-collar Americans again. But it’s a tough sell when it says 4 dollars per gasoline, the Democrats are hitting us. Everybody in the legacy media is saying tariffs cause inflation when they don’t. And again, my job is to help message the truth. And the campaign’s job is to help to do that. And it’s going to be a battle all the way into November. But that’s where things stand. And I’m standing on strong and stable ground now with respect to what the data is telling me. And Steve, nobody covers this better than the War Room. I mean, you guys have the pulse of the economy globally. You look at it every day. Your Dollar Empire treatise is remarkable. But I’m telling you from the Trump White House, we are implementing the four plan: the deregulation, Zeldin’s doing a great job particularly at the EPA—

BANNON: But—okay, let me ask you about this.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

BANNON: You and [Scott] Bessent and [Kevin] Hassett, you guys have full-time jobs. People should know, Peter’s one of these guys that is a 15-to-18 hour a day guy seven days a week.

DR. NAVARRO: Yes.

BANNON: I mean, he’s like a gym rat. You’ve got to throw him out of the gym because he’s there all the time. Bessent’s working nonstop. Hassett’s working nonstop. You guys have full-time jobs. We do a good job here because, obviously, I understand the economy and finance and capital markets. And this audience needs to understand that because that’s what empowers them and other news shows don’t want to cover it. That being said, what do we need to do? First off, it’s going to be the lived experience. But I mean, just walking through that process and talking about the manufacturing jobs coming back, why are we, it seems like the reality of this and the work of it is not being doubled down with a messaging program that has tons of surrogates—

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

BANNON: —that are carpetbombing—and not Fox Business or the War Room. Okay?

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah. Yeah.

BANNON: But I’m talking about, I want to see it on Morning Joe. I want to see it on Squawk Box.

DR. NAVARRO: Local TV—

BANNON: I want to see it on Squawk. I want to see Jim Cramer’s nose rubbed in this every morning. Right? I want to see it on Stephanie Ruhle’s show.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

BANNON: You guys should have—you should be booked on Stephanie Ruhle’s show every other day, and she’ll take it. I mean, that’s an economic show on MSNBC. CNN would take it.

DR. NAVARRO: Well, I don’t know if she’ll take it, because, you know, I’ve tried to, I text Jake [Tapper], ‘Hey Jake, you want to talk about this?’ They’re doing the same bullshit they were doing before. They keep us out.

BANNON: But not just—but not just—okay. But hang on. But not just—but not just you.

DR. NAVARRO: Let me say one thing. I’ve got a metaphor for you.

BANNON: Yeah. Go ahead.

DR. NAVARRO: I’ve got a metaphor for you.

BANNON: Okay. Go ahead.

DR. NAVARRO: And I use this with the press folks. I say, ‘Look, this is like a song.’ Okay? And the problem is that the news cycle itself does things that distract us every day from the economic message, is like the melody. But the economic stuff is like the bassline. And it’s got to be played every single day. And what we need to do more and more of and better and better is make sure that our underlying macro message is played across the diaspora of the media every single day, rather than have our people get distracted and play firefighter on whatever’s happened around the globe, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz and elsewhere.

BANNON: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: So, that’s what I’m advocating. We’re going into November. I’m doing what I can every day to put these videos out and op-eds and this, that, and the other thing. But we—if we’re not talking about the economy every day and educating people on exactly what our plan is and how it is working, then we’re not doing what we should be doing. So, that’s kind of where we’re at. And Steve, it’s like, it’s okay to go on CNN and MS-whatever-they’re-calling-it-now, and all of that. But it’s also true that local and regional TV—

BANNON: Oh, it’s huge. Huge.

DR. NAVARRO: —that you get through the Sinclairs is really a great way to do it.

BANNON: Huge. Huge. Huge. I agree.

DR. NAVARRO: And what RAV does is good because we reach—we reach a different audience.

BANNON: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: I’m pleased to learn that RAV now has a whole Spanish network.

BANNON: Yes.

DR. NAVARRO: But this is my plan. It’s like the bassline is the macro message. We need to have a good bass player every day playing that message out—

BANNON: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: —as other things happen in the world that grab the news cycle.

BANNON: Your father would be very proud of you, taking his profession and putting it out into an underlying—making that—

DR. NAVARRO: He was a professional musician, yes. Thank you for remembering that, Admiral. You pulled that out of your back pocket there, brother. Good for you.

BANNON: He’d be very proud of you, Dr. Navarro. Okay, short commercial break. Dr. Peter Navarro, live in the West Palm Beach studios of RAV in a moment.

[RETURN FROM COMMERCIAL BREAK]

BANNON: Dr. Navarro, I really appreciate you taking time away today to do this. It’s been magnificent. I want to spend a couple of minutes at the end, because this Fauci situation has to be dealt with. And this is not even about Tony Fauci personally. We need to remedy this situation so it can never happen again to the American people. Walk me through the book. What’s in it, and why should people go get it, sir?

DR. NAVARRO: Just a quick personal reflection on Bretton Woods. Remember how you mentioned my dad was a musician?

BANNON: Yes.

DR. NAVARRO: When I was about 10 years old, my father was the house band at Bretton Woods [New Hampshire] where that whole conference was held up in Mount Washington.

BANNON: Wow.

DR. NAVARRO: And I don’t know if it got into my DNA, but it is kind of cool.

BANNON: Wow.

DR. NAVARRO: We spent the whole summer there at Breton Woods.

BANNON: Wow.

DR. NAVARRO: Just saying, I don’t know what it means, but it is interesting. Let’s talk about why Tony Fauci should rot in prison. Throw that cover up there, Denver. I’m asking everybody in the War Room not to just buy this book, but buy several of them for your friends. We want to rocket this to the top of the bestseller list, and we want to do that because if everybody reads this book, there’s no way that Tony Fauci can keep out of prison.

Because what I do, and Stephen K. Bannon’s got the foreword to this, and it’s quite good. What I do in the book is explain exactly how a technology capable of creating a virus that could end all mankind originated in Tony Fauci’s shop here in America and was sent over to a Chinese lab through intermediaries, at U.S. taxpayers’ expense, to a lab, which was not just a civilian lab, but also one where the People’s Liberation Army of China studied bioweapons. And who knows what happened there, but likely created bioweapons there. And that’s where that story starts. That’s why I’ve always said from day one that Tony Fauci is the likely Godfather of the Pandemic, because he started it. And I show you this, it’s like, the diary—the most fascinating thing to me is how, early in the pandemic, Fauci convenes like 12 of the most eminent scientists in the world to figure out what the hell’s going on in Wuhan. 10 of them tell Fauci that thing probably came from the lab in Wuhan. And the only two who didn’t tell him that were guys who were deeply involved in gain-of-function research and didn’t, presumably, want to jeopardize the gravy train they were on. Fauci was told that. And the problem, of course, for Tony Fauci is once he put two and two together—‘oops, I might have funded that’—he did not want to be blamed. And that’s where the great cover-up began. And I walk through all of the Tony Fauci’s that he lied—you know, the mask Fauci, the vaccine Fauci, the booster Fauci, the miscarriage Fauci. I go through the whole thing, and at the end—which is the payoff—starts with an opening argument like a lawyer, ends with a strategy to nail this son of a bitch, both in state and federal courts.

BANNON: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: He will go down. If we get this book out as a bestseller and Tapper’s got to cover it, Melber’s got to cover it, ABC, The View—

BANNON: 60 Minutes.

DR. NAVARRO: —every one of those people I will call out as enabling Tony Fauci, lying to the American public and ignoring exactly what you and I said, Steve—

BANNON: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: —that that thing came from the lab and it killed Americans and it had a political dimension to it.

BANNON: Yep. It’s a bioweapon. Chinese CCP bioweapon. Peter, where do they go to get all this content, all your articles? Give me the one-stop shop. We got to bounce. Amazing.

DR. NAVARRO: Amazon. Go right there. Why Fauci MUST Rot in Prison. Go to Amazon, buy a bunch of them. And then PeterNavarro.com, of course, is the intersection for everything. You’ve got X, you got Gettr, you’ve got Truth, you’ve got Instagram, you’ve got Facebook, you’ve got the Substack. Subscribe to that. You’ve got Navarro Express, the podcast. We’re trying to get this message out through all the different platforms. And as I said earlier, Steve, this is a song, and melody is the news cycle, but we’ve got to always play the bassline. The bassline is what’s going on with the economy and Trumpnomics and how that’s making Americans better off.

BANNON: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: Our blue-collar MAGA Americans are getting better off because of what we’re doing.

BANNON: Thank you, brother.

DR. NAVARRO: And God help us if those DSA folks get in charge of this economy and political system in society.

BANNON: No, we’re not going to allow that. We’re not—we’re not—

DR. NAVARRO: Good to see you, Admiral. You’re looking good, buddy.

BANNON: Dr. Navarro. Thank you.

DR. NAVARRO: All right, man.

BANNON: Thank you, sir. You’re looking great. You’re magnificent. What a gun show. A gun show by Dr. Peter Navarro. Thank you, Bonnie, for the gun show today.

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