Why Is Laura Loomer Going After Stanley Woodward?

There is something deeply revealing about Laura Loomer’s recent campaign against Stanley Woodward.

Of all the targets she could choose in this moment, she has chosen to go after one of the few brave lawyers who spent years standing in the breach for President Trump and for a long list of men in Trump world who found themselves dragged into the maw of the lawfare machine.

That raises the obvious question: Why?

Why go after a lawyer who was so effective in defending not just the president against what many of us regard as weaponized Biden-era injustice, but a veritable who’s who of President Trump’s most loyal men?

Did you know Stanley Woodward stood up not just for Trump but for people like Dan Scavino, Walt Nauta, Kash Patel, and others in the president’s orbit when the cost of doing so was not theoretical. It was personal. It was professional. It was severe.

And let’s be clear about something else. Stanley Woodward did not just represent Trump world figures. He also fought hard to represent January 6 defendants at a time when most of official Washington wanted nothing to do with them.

While elite white-shoe law firms shut their doors, Woodward walked into the fire. He did it knowing full well the reputational price. He did it while the legal establishment treated those defendants as untouchables. He did it, by many accounts, at real risk to his own future — including the kind of whispered warning that taking these cases would cost him a judgeship or any respectable path upward in the establishment.

That took guts.

In the age of lawfare, the lawyer is not just a lawyer. The lawyer is the trench line. The lawyer is the shield wall. The lawyer is the last human barrier between an accused citizen and a government that has decided the process is the punishment.

That is exactly what has made Stanley Woodward so valuable to Trump world.

He is not some television lawyer auditioning for applause from the cheap seats. He is in the arena.

He was there when the subpoenas started flying, when the contempt traps were set, when Jan. 6 became not merely an investigation but an industry, when the classified-documents case metastasized into a full-spectrum attempt to criminalize proximity to Donald Trump.

Think about what that means in practical terms. These were not minor disputes. These were life-destroying cases. Cases designed to bankrupt men, isolate men, flip men, break men, and, if possible, turn them against the president. In that environment, effectiveness is not measured by cocktail-party approval or Beltway respectability. It is measured by whether clients under extraordinary pressure still want you at counsel table.

Plenty did, particularly in Trump World. So again: why is Laura Loomer going after him?

The public line seems to be guilt by association. The insinuation is that because of the views or activities of his spouse, Stanley Woodward himself must somehow be suspect.

Stop and think about how poisonous that is. When did we in America start judging people by the ideology of their spouses? If that is the rule now, then nobody is judged by his own conduct, his own loyalty, his own sacrifices, or his own record.

And Stanley Woodward’s record speaks for itself.

He has stood beside men the Biden regime wanted crushed. He represented people others were too timid to touch. He helped defend not just clients, but a principle: that even in the ugliest political storm, even in a city drunk on self-righteousness, even when prosecutors, cable hosts, and congressional showmen all want the same scalp, every American is entitled to a real defense.

No lawyer, however skilled, was ever going to walk into every one of these courtrooms and get justice from institutions built to deny it. The mythology of the miracle lawyer is just that — mythology. The system matters. The venue matters. The judge matters. The jury pool matters. The prosecutors matter. The politics matter. And in Washington, under Biden, all of those vectors pointed in one direction: Against us.

So again, ask why Laura Loomer is going after Stanley Woodward. Ask why she has chosen to target a man who defended so many loyal Trump hands when the machine wanted scalps. Ask why she is attacking one of the few lawyers whose client list tells the real story of the era: this was never about equal justice under law. It was about breaking the president by breaking the men around him—and Woodward simply wouldn’t let that happen.

I know Laura will wag her sharp fingernails and poisonous tongue at me and say Stanley couldn’t keep me out of prison. Memo to Loomer: neither could have Clarence Darrow.

The machine needed a fall guy, and I was it. The entire machine was aligned against me — from the January 6 Committee to the Biden FBI and DOJ to the jackal Judge Mehta and a woke and hostile D.C. jury.

Here’s what’s remarkable: Loomer ignores very real enemies still inside the Department of Justice. Has she ever bothered to ask why the prosecutor I believe used a web of distortions to help put both Steve Bannon and me behind bars is still working for the U.S. Attorney? That might be a better place to start.

Peter Navarro