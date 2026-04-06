Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Debbie's avatar
Debbie
1d

Thank you for your questions. May God bless all those who were terrorized by the Biden DOJ.

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marlene f rutkauskas's avatar
marlene f rutkauskas
1d

I agree with you Peter when Laura gets on a rampage it is not warranted and I get very angry at her for un truths

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