Day 35 of the countdown to the publication of I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To. Here’s today’s sneak peek.

The envelope was plain, but the words inside were anything but: “You are hereby ordered to report…”

That’s how the government tells you your life is about to change. No conversation. No humanity.

Just a line of text and a date that divides your life into “before” and “after.”

Hollywood makes it dramatic — sirens, flashing lights. But the real thing is quieter, heavier, and far more permanent. I was going to a Miami prison. Thank you Joe Biden.

