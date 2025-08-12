Bye, Bye Freedom -- Hello Prison
35 Days Until Publication of I Went To Prison So You Won't Have To
Day 35 of the countdown to the publication of I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To. Here’s today’s sneak peek.
The envelope was plain, but the words inside were anything but: “You are hereby ordered to report…”
That’s how the government tells you your life is about to change. No conversation. No humanity.
Just a line of text and a date that divides your life into “before” and “after.”
Hollywood makes it dramatic — sirens, flashing lights. But the real thing is quieter, heavier, and far more permanent. I was going to a Miami prison. Thank you Joe Biden.
