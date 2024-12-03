Team,

The Hunter pardon struck a nerve. Read this one and weep for our Republic.

A Pardon for Hunter, Prison for Navarro, Injustice for All

No one in America has the right to be more disgusted about President Joe Biden’s sweeping pardon of his son Hunter Biden than I. While Hunter will never see a day of prison for all manner of heinous and treasonous crimes, I spent four months in a Miami gulag for simply defending the constitutional separation of powers against a partisan attack aimed squarely at interfering with the 2024 presidential election.

Here, the contrast is indeed striking – are you Biden apologists at the New York Times and Washington Post and CNN and MSNBC paying attention?

Hunter was found guilty on three firearm felony counts and pled guilty to nine tax evasion charges. That’s up to 42 years in prison alone and up to $1.4 million in fines.

Yet, these crimes are mere child’s play compared to the heinous and treasonous acts Hunter might well have been further prosecuted for, starting with his alleged human trafficking and prostitution sins.

There’s also Exhibit A in Hunter’s own laptop – which the FBI finally admitted was genuine.

Miranda Devine’s well-documented Laptop From Hell shows a coked out Hunter breaking all manner of drug laws – along with a Ukraine/Burisma influence-peddling shakedown and treasonous schemes with Chinese Communist Party officials undermining US economic and national security.

Memo to Brian Kilmeade at Fox and Friends and the inimitable Judge Jeanine on The Five:

The 200 felons I broke bread with during my four months in a Miami prison look like Boy Scouts compared to Hunter Biden. Yet, collectively, these convicted criminals will spend over 500 years in prison while Hunter eats steak and bonbons and cleans his cracked out false teeth with gold toothpicks.

Now contrast this situation with my own – are you listening Morning Joe and Mika, Jake Tapper, Greg Gutfeld, Margaret Brennan, and Chris Cuomo?

As a top advisor to President Donald Trump, I was issued an unlawful subpoena to testify before a J6 Witch Hunt Committee investigating Donald Trump for the sole purpose of interfering in the 2024 election. I refused to testify not just because the subpoena was from an unduly authorized and illegally constituted partisan committee.

I refused because President Trump had invoked George Washington’s doctrine of executive privilege. Accordingly, it was my duty to this country and the Constitution as well as my oath of office to refuse to appear. Full stop.

Over the course of my trial proceedings, the Department of Justice itself had to admit that, according to more than 50 years of DOJ policy, senior aides such as myself have absolute testimonial immunity. The DOJ prosecutors further acknowledged that this policy exists to preserve the constitutional separation of powers between the White House and Congress and thereby promote effective presidential decision-making as the Supreme Court has repeatedly opined.

Nonetheless, Biden’s DOJ justified my prosecution in large part because Joe Biden himself issued an illegal letter stripping Donald Trump of executive privilege and, by implication, me. As Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh opined on the illegality of Biden’s act in Trump v. Thompson (2022):

“A former President must be able to successfully invoke the Presidential communications privilege for communications that occurred during his Presidency, even if the current President does not support the privilege claim. Concluding otherwise would eviscerate the executive privilege for Presidential communications.”

But of course I was found guilty anyway by an all-Democrat DC jury and sent off to prison by an all Democrat DC Appeals Court before I could even have my appeal heard. Yes, the only working railroad in America is the DC Circuit Court.

Now, Hunter Biden gets the most sweeping pardon of anyone in U.S. history this side of Richard Nixon after his Daddy promised America repeatedly he would not do it.

I myself do not want any such pardon and will refuse any that might be offered. All I want now not for myself but for my country is for the Supreme Court to hear U.S. v. Peter Navarro on appeal and overturn my conviction, as more than 200 years of constitutional law surely says it must.

If SCOTUS does that, our nation’s highest court will settle very good law on two of very key constitutional issues:

First, can Congress subpoena the president or a senior White House advisor without violating the constitutional separation of powers? The answer must surely be NO as anything less would destroy executive privilege and the candor and confidentiality of presidential communications it protects.

Second, what constitutes a proper invocation of the privilege? Here, the court must reaffirm as noted in the Nixon era that the privilege itself is presumptive. Anything less would throw future White House aides to the partisan wolves and discourage the kind of effective presidential decision-making that executive privilege provides for.

Memo to the American media: Joe Biden and a whole gaggle of Democrat lawfare jackals with names like Pelosi, Thompson, Schiff, Raskin, Garland, Bragg, Willis, Graves, Aloi, Crabbe, Mehta, Marchan, Pillard, and Millett have done enormous damage to our Republic by weaponizing our justice system. The unconscionable pardon of Hunter Biden just throws salt into a gaping wound in the American citizenry.

If U.S. v. Peter Navarro winds up settling good law that forever preserves George Washington’s doctrine of executive privilege and the constitutional separation of powers from the mischief of the legislative branch, my prison sojourn will have been (mostly) worth it, and I’ll be a happy man.

Yet even with that, there will always be a bitter test in my mouth – and the mouths of the American people – from the blanket pardon of Hunter Biden by the worst president in American history.

Peter Navarro served as Donald Trump’s manufacturing czar and chief China hawk. He is the author of The New MAGA Deal: The Unofficial Deplorables Guide to Donald Trump’s 2024 Platform. Follow him at www.peternavarro.substack.com where this article appears.