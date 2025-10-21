Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

🎧 A World Without Mirrors or Clocks

Sample Audio Chapter from I Went To Prison
Peter Navarro's avatar
Peter Navarro
Oct 21, 2025
Share
Transcript

Team,

There’s a moment in I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To where I describe what it’s like to suddenly find yourself in a world without mirrors or clocks.

You don’t see your reflection.
You don’t know what time it is.
You lose the little anchors that tell you who you are and where you stand.

That’s what prison does. It strips away everything external so you face what’s left inside.

In this clip, you’ll hear that moment exactly as it felt — raw, real, and unfiltered.

🎧 CLICK HERE to get the audiobook on Audible

Every listen helps keep this story alive — and every sale helps push I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To onto the charts where it belongs.

📘 I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To — now available everywhere audiobooks are sold.
👉 https://amzn.to/3J1RYq4

And please be sure to give it a 5-star review!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Peter Navarro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture