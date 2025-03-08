Team,

A useful overview of Bidenomics vs. Trumpnomics.

Peter

Watch the video by CLICKING HERE.

https://grabien.com/file/getmedia?id=2833128&key=3677b9d816d1be050beaa28f01062120&userid=17087

Squawk on the Street (CNBC) – Senior Trade Advisor Peter Navarro Interview

DAVID FABER: joining us now is white house senior counsel for trade and manufacturing peter nav…