Dear Patriot,

The similarities between the “court” cases my father and Dr. Peter Navarro went through are striking. What has happened to our America? First they prosecute and convict Dr. Navarro for refusing to go along with the January 6th hoax; and now, the New York Courts have convicted my father of crimes that no one can clearly articulate. This is a political witch hunt and weaponization of our justice system that has no place in our free and democratic society.

Make no mistake, they are coming for all free-thinking Americans who oppose the Woke-Leftist agenda. We cannot stand idly by while Biden weaponizes our justice system to prosecute his political opponents.

Frankly, this is un-American.

My good friend, Dr. Navarro responded to a series of questions from Breitbart while behind bars in Miami. This interview was also carried in the Washington Times - did you get a chance to read the article?

Please read the article in its entirety as it is very important. However, please also read this snippet where Peter clearly describes the parallels between the attacks he has dealt with and the attacks on President Trump:

In both my case and President Trump’s, Democrats were involved at every step of the inquisition. A Democrat majority in Congress held me in contempt on a strict party line vote, a Democrat Attorney General prosecuted me despite a more than 50-year policy of absolute testimonial immunity for senior White House advisors, a Democrat judge stripped me of every possible defense before a jury of 12 never-Trump jurors drawn from a pool that voted over 90% for Biden found me guilty. With President Trump, a George Soros-backed Marxist DA ran on a platform of putting Trump in prison, a radical Democrat judge in Juan Merchan stripped Trump of both witnesses and defenses, and a Manhattan jury drawn from a pool of voters who went 95% for Biden found him guilty. In both my case and Donald Trump, this was not equal justice under law but unrestrained lawfare designed to interfere with the 2024 election. It is the likes of Merchan and Bragg and Fani Willis, and Merrick Garland and Jack Smith who belong in prison, not me or the greatest president in modern history.

Peter Navarro’s book, The New MAGA Deal, will be released on July 16th. Show your support for Peter by pre-ordering your copy today. Thank you for your support as we work to save America from destruction.

Peter Navarro’s Substack account, including all individual article posts, are temporarily being handled and managed independently of him.

If you want to support Peter in his fight on behalf of our Constitution, unpaid subscribers can convert to paid, and paid subscribers can always try to share his posts with friends.

Upgrade to Paid

Share