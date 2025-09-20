Fun With Clay and Buck

Team,

The book is out!

In the meantime, please enjoy this short video with the renowned Clay and Buck. Good guys. Great show.

Peter

TRANSCRIPT

(00:00:00):

Peter, you were just talking with President Trump, I believe.

(00:00:02):

He's on his way back from England.

(00:00:04):

What was that conversation like?

(00:00:06):

What can you tell us about it?

(00:00:07):

We never talked about what we're talking about, but I was delayed because of President Trump.

(00:00:13):

But what I can tell you is this, that they are out to get us.

(00:00:21):

And the new book I've got, I Went to Prison So You Won't Have To, is all about how

(00:00:29):

Not only did they come after me, they came after President Trump.

(00:00:34):

They came after Steve Bannon.

(00:00:36):

They targeted everybody I served with in the White House in some manner with these

(00:00:43):

tools of lawfare.

(00:00:45):

And when I was in prison for four months for defending the Constitution,

(00:00:50):

I had the discipline to do a daily journal,

(00:00:54):

talk about these things.

(00:00:57):

And I've got this book out because if we don't hold these people accountable,

(00:01:05):

they're going to just keep doing it.

(00:01:07):

Everybody I served with in the White House the first term,

(00:01:11):

I was there for all four years,

(00:01:13):

got targeted by the left in some way.

(00:01:17):

The easiest thing that would happen is they'd have to pay hundreds of thousands of

(00:01:22):

dollars or millions of dollars in legal fees.

(00:01:24):

That's the best they could do, serving their country.

(00:01:29):

The worst you could do is what just frigging happened with my brother Charlie Kirk

(00:01:35):

taking a bullet by an assassin.

(00:01:38):

And then four times they tried to put President Trump in prison.

(00:01:44):

Two times they tried to kill him.

(00:01:46):

Bannon, myself, in prison, Mike Flynn, Rudy Giuliani.

(00:01:54):

uh so um this is not a good time for this republic but we're fighting back sir and

(00:02:01):

that's why i wrote i went to prison so you won't have to and by the way i don't

(00:02:05):

know if you saw the speech i gave at the republican national convention but that

(00:02:11):

speech was given the night of the day i actually got out of prison and it's a

(00:02:18):

wake-up call so uh i hope i hope your listeners and viewers will

(00:02:24):

Pay attention to this case.

(00:02:27):

We can't let them get power back.

(00:02:29):

They will keep doing this again until we hold them accountable.

(00:02:34):

Peter Navarro with us now.

(00:02:35):

He served four months in prison.

(00:02:36):

What was prison like?

(00:02:39):

I can't imagine it was a very fun experience, but hopefully most of the people will never know.

(00:02:44):

And the idea that you were there for political persecution is even more bonkers.

(00:02:49):

But in terms of the physical day-to-day for four months is like what in your experience?

(00:02:54):

Well, that's one of the stories where I went to prison so you won't have to.

(00:02:57):

You know, it's a lawfare story about kind of how I got in there.

(00:03:01):

It's a love story about how my fiancee Pixie and I were able to,

(00:03:07):

to manage the trauma of four months in prison.

(00:03:10):

But then inside, there's a couple things going on.

(00:03:14):

I mean, you see kind of day-to-day life of how, for example, I lost 12 pounds.

(00:03:21):

I got COVID twice because of the conditions in there.

(00:03:27):

I saw no shortage of violence, no shortage of danger, but no shortage of humanity.

(00:03:36):

I mean,

(00:03:36):

there are good people in there who did bad things,

(00:03:39):

not just bad people who did bad things.

(00:03:41):

And just trying to navigate your way through that is a test.

(00:03:49):

It's a test of who you are and what you stand for.

(00:03:54):

And there's a funny story at the beginning of I went to prison so you won't have to

(00:04:00):

about me getting surrounded in the yard.

(00:04:03):

by three guys.

(00:04:06):

And I'm thinking, you know, okay, what's going to go wrong here?

(00:04:09):

And one of them starts talking about how they liked me.

(00:04:13):

I use the word liked.

(00:04:15):

And they say, why?

(00:04:17):

Because I wasn't a snitch.

(00:04:19):

And inside,

(00:04:20):

I kind of kept a straight face,

(00:04:22):

but inside I'm laughing my ass off because I'm trying to figure out like the moral

(00:04:26):

equivalence between me refusing

(00:04:31):

a congressional subpoena to defend the Constitution.

(00:04:34):

And these guys, the classical snitch is not snitching on their fellow criminals.

(00:04:42):

So there's stuff like that.

(00:04:44):

There's some significant moments.

(00:04:46):

I saved one guy's life, arguably, helping him get some emergency medical care.

(00:04:55):

And I think one of the most interesting stories inside the story

(00:05:01):

is how I became essentially an investigative reporter that uncovered a five billion

(00:05:06):

dollar,

(00:05:07):

billion dollar scandal inside the Bureau of Prisons that now that I'm on the

(00:05:12):

outside,

(00:05:12):

I've been able to actually solve.

(00:05:14):

So I think that's like a unique historical moment that you'll never see.

(00:05:20):

And I tell that story as well.

(00:05:23):

But where were you, Peter, on election night?

(00:05:26):

And what was your reaction to Trump's victory?

(00:05:30):

Oh, this is great.

(00:05:31):

So I get out of prison on July 17th, two days after my birthday.

(00:05:36):

The son of a bitch has kept me in prison.

(00:05:38):

He wouldn't let me out two days early for my birthday.

(00:05:41):

I give the speech at night and then Pixie and I immediately go on the campaign

(00:05:47):

trail on the Trump bus.

(00:05:49):

And we were going to Georgia.

(00:05:52):

We're going to Pennsylvania.

(00:05:55):

We're going to North Carolina.

(00:05:58):

working really hard.

(00:06:02):

Sometimes I'd be one of the warm-up speakers for a Trump rally, things like that.

(00:06:07):

And so the night of the election, night is like at midnight into 3 a.m.

(00:06:13):

in the morning.

(00:06:14):

I'm with the boss.

(00:06:16):

And where I think it was, where was it?

(00:06:18):

Des Moines?

(00:06:19):

Somewhere out.

(00:06:22):

He's going on for like two hours in a speech like he loves to do and stuff like that.

(00:06:28):

I think it was Grand Rapids, Michigan, if I'm not forgetting.

(00:06:31):

That's right.

(00:06:32):

It was Grand Rapids.

(00:06:33):

We were up in the usual basketball hockey rink up in the country you and I love,

(00:06:40):

up in flyover country.

(00:06:43):

And it's like three in the morning before we get out of there.

(00:06:47):

And we land back in D.C.

(00:06:53):

I don't know, six in the morning, something like that.

(00:06:57):

And, you know, I was there was no doubt in my mind he was going to win that race.

(00:07:03):

Peter Navarro, the show is ending here, but I want you guys to go check it out.

(00:07:07):

I went to prison so you wouldn't have to, won't have to.

(00:07:10):

A love and lawfare story in Trump land being released yesterday.

