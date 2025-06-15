Share

Dear Friends and Supporters,

They put me in prison.

Not for a crime—but for defending President Trump and the Constitution.

You had my back.

My sweet heart Pixie and I have now written the whole story. The book is:

"I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To: A Love and Lawfare Story in Trump Land."

This book is personal. It’s political. And it’s a warning.

If they can do this to me, they can do it to anyone.

👉 Pre-order now on Amazon. CLICK HERE

Both of my memoirs about the Trump 45 White House – In Trump Time and Taking Back Trump’s America – sold more than enough copies to put the books on the New York Times bestseller list. But the NYT refused!

Let’s push I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have to the top of the bestseller lists—so high the New York Times can’t rig me off it again.

In strength,

—Peter

