Dear Friends and Supporters,
They put me in prison.
Not for a crime—but for defending President Trump and the Constitution.
You had my back.
My sweet heart Pixie and I have now written the whole story. The book is:
"I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To: A Love and Lawfare Story in Trump Land."
This book is personal. It’s political. And it’s a warning.
If they can do this to me, they can do it to anyone.
👉 Pre-order now on Amazon. CLICK HERE
Both of my memoirs about the Trump 45 White House – In Trump Time and Taking Back Trump’s America – sold more than enough copies to put the books on the New York Times bestseller list. But the NYT refused!
Let’s push I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have to the top of the bestseller lists—so high the New York Times can’t rig me off it again.
In strength,
—Peter
Thank you for your service to our country. I appreciate you.
