Kamala Harris' Destructive Policy Agenda Slams Key Battleground States

Kamala Harris’ woke, inflationary policies are now gutting American manufacturing and energy production. Ironically, much of this devastation is happening in key battleground states that will likely determine the November 5 presidential election.

Take Michigan: Under Kamala Harris’ relentless push for Green New Scam policies, the state’s iconic carmakers are again being driven offshore. In real time, the backbone of Michigan’s economy is collapsing under the weight of Harris’ electric vehicle (EV) mandates.

Ford, for example, had to pause construction on its $3.5 billion EV battery plant in Marshall, Michigan, throwing the future of 2,500 potential jobs into question. Smaller companies like Dawson Manufacturing in Benton Harbor have already shut down.

Memo to Kamala: EV manufacturing requires 40% fewer workers than traditional internal combustion engines—jobs that will never come back.

Now what about Pennsylvania? The Keystone State’s energy sector – the fourth largest in America -- is likewise under siege.

Kamala Harris’ radical environmentalism is choking off the very fracking industry that had made Pennsylvania a leader in natural gas production and a beacon of American energy independence.

Today, drilling for new gas wells is at historic lows. Oil production has declined by 187,000 bbl produced per month prior to the pandemic. Employment has dropped by 30%.

Pennsylvania’s oil services companies like NexTier Completion Solutions have simply shut down. NexTier played a significant role in fracking and energy services​.

This is not a blip—it’s a direct result of the Harris-Biden energy policies that are suffocating Pennsylvania’s economy. Instead of supporting American energy, Harris is pushing us into the arms of foreign oil dictatorships.

Then, there’s North Carolina. It’s furniture industry, once the pride of the state, is crumbling under the weight of inflation and foreign competition.

Most destructively, Harris’ inflationary policies have driven up the cost of raw materials and operational expenses, leaving companies no choice but to close their doors. Take Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams. It abruptly closed its North Carolina plants in August 2023. Over 1,100 jobs vanished overnight.

United Furniture Industries also closed its plants in High Point and Winston-Salem, dealing another blow to North Carolina workers. These shutdowns are the inevitable result of Harris’ inflationary economic policies and her globalist refusal to protect American industries from unfair foreign competition.

What Kamala Harris doesn’t tell you is that her tie-breaking votes on the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act have been a major contributor to this runaway inflation now spilling over into North Carolina’s furniture industry.

The Peach State isn’t faring any better under Kamala Harris. Georgia’s textile industry, one of the largest in the country, is being decimated by foreign competition—enabled by the refusal of Harris-Biden to close the infamous de minimis loophole.

This de minimis loophole allows goods like electronics, furniture, and textiles that are valued under $800 to flood into the U.S. tariff-free. Foreign countries—especially Communist China—are exploiting de minimis ruthlessly, and Georgia’s textile workers are paying the price.

Take 1888 Mills in Griffin, Georgia. In 2024, this once-proud company was forced to close its doors because it couldn’t compete with cheap, tariff-free imports flooding the U.S. market.

Finally, out west, the Copper State of Arizona has also long been a hub for aluminum production. This key Arizona industry employs thousands of workers and contributes nearly $38 billion to Arizona’s economy.

Yet, under Harris-Biden's weak enforcement of U.S. trade protections, Arizona's aluminum manufacturers are being hammered by Chinese and Mexican aluminum imports, which have surged by over 80% since 2020.

Factories like Arconic in Chandler have shut down, and the aluminum can manufacturer Ball Corp closed its Phoenix plant in 2022. These closures are not isolated. They are emblematic of the Harris-Biden administration's failure to protect American industries from unfair foreign competition.

Arizona’s energy sector has also been battered. In 2023, Tucson Electric Power announced it would close its last coal-fired power generators by 2027, a move that will cost the state thousands of jobs and result in higher electricity rates for consumers.

At the same time, Arizona’s copper mining industry—vital for the production of military equipment and energy infrastructure—has been stalled due by regulatory red tape. Projects like the Oak Flat Copper Mine, which could supply 25% of U.S. copper demand, are now in limbo, further weakening Arizona’s economy while Communist China strengthens its control over global copper supplies.

Make no mistake about it: Kamala Harris’ policy agenda is a direct attack on American jobs even as it threatens our national security. In just a few short years, Kamala Harris has turned America from an energy-independent powerhouse into a nation dependent on foreign oil, while allowing Communist China to dominate the global markets for products like aluminum, autos, electronics, furniture, steel, and textiles.

Instead of taking decisive action to protect American jobs, Harris has chosen to bow to the globalist agenda—weakening Trump-era tariffs, letting trade cheats run rampant, and flooding the market with cheap foreign goods at the expense of American workers.

And as we head into the most critical election of our lifetimes, voters in the battlegrounds of Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, and Arizona must ask themselves: Can we afford another four years of this? The answer must a resounding NO!

Peter Navarro served in the Trump White House as the Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing. This article is based on the just-released report “Kamala Harris’ Destructive Policy Agenda: The Decline of Manufacturing and Energy Production in Key Battleground State.”

