The 30th of May 2024 will be a historic moment because of the unprecedented abuses of the Constitution and the violations of the Rule of Law against President Trump. All is not lost unless we quit. From now until November, each action we take or fail to take will impact the outcome of the 2024 Election.

We must harness the anger, outrage, discouragement, and frustration felt on the 30th of May 2024 and put it to work. Every aspect of the 2024 Election needs that energy. Either we choose to do something now while actively writing history, or we lose our country. The fate of our Republic hangs in the balance, and nothing is guaranteed. This is not hyperbole. In the words of Steve Bannon, we must be "All in for the Republic."



We learned the hard way during the 2022 Midterms – many people thought there would be a "big red wave," but none arrived. Republicans lost key elections. There are a few main reasons for this: voter turnout, lack of ballot harvesting initiatives, Republican division, and overconfidence. We must fix these errors and work daily as if this is our last chance to save the Republic, because it is.

GETTING INVOLVED IN THE 2024 ELECTION



Whether you have been working for years against the corrupt system or you just joined today doesn't matter. We need everyone. In the following paragraphs, I will explain the most paramount aspects of political activism and strategy in the 2024 election and how to get involved and support those efforts.



HOW DO I SUPPORT A 2024 VICTORY?



Two of the most powerful ways to impact elections are donating time and money. You can donate your time and money to candidates or specific organizations supporting the most essential aspects of the 2024 election: voter registration, voter turnout and engagement, and ballot harvesting in states where this is applicable.



Join and Volunteer for Your County Republican Party

Every state has different election laws, elections, and dates for its elections. The best place to start within your state will be at your county-level Republican Party, based on where you live. You should be able to find your county party information on your State Republican Party's website via a tab that says something like "Local Leadership" or "Contact your County." The county level is the grassroots Republican level. If, for some reason, you join your county-level party and feel like you want to do more (i.e., there is inaction or disorganization concerning 2024 election activism), you may want to focus your volunteering efforts directly on a Congressional or Senate campaign as there may be more of a sense of urgency within the campaigns. The Congressional and Senate campaigns will also be registering and engaging with the same voters who will be voting for President Trump and very often down-ballot Republicans/Conservative ballot measures. These organizations should be highly focused on voter registration, voter turnout and engagement, and ballot harvesting and curing (state-dependent).



Volunteer for Candidates

Crucial elections are happening across the country. It is beneficial to our country if you have the time to volunteer or financially support a local candidate in your state for the 2024 election. The benefit to supporting a Republican candidate is that you will typically engage with people who plan on voting for President Trump and likely other down-ballot Republicans in the upcoming election. Serious Congressional and Senate races are a place where every single dollar, every door knocked, is critical. These campaigns are also generally fast-paced, constantly doing events and conducting outreach/engaging voters leading up to the Primary and General elections. We must maximize President Trump's efficacy in his second term by providing him with a substantial majority Republican Congress and Senate. For a complete list of 2024 elections at the federal, state, local, and territorial levels, read more here.

Heather Kaiser is a former military intelligence officer and veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. She is an independent researcher and analyst for defense, intelligence, and political matters. Heather earned a bachelor's in geopolitics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and earned a degree in sculpture from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Since the 2020 riots, she has returned to research and analysis of current events for organizations such as American Contingency and Grayzone.

