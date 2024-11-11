Team,

Senate Republicans Must Promise a Trump Recess and Open Ballot for Speaker

On November 13, Senate Republicans will hide behind CLOSED DOORS and elect a new majority leader. If current Republican leader Mitch McConnell has his way, he will saddle President-elect Trump with one of two Never-Trump, anti-tariff, open border RINOs – John Cornyn (R-Texas) or John Thune (R-SD).

If either Cornyn or Thune are elected to be McConnell’s Pope and Trump’s nemesis, they will strangle Trump’s Cabinet appointees in their cribs and set back implementation of the Trump agenda by many, many months – an agenda endorsed by a landslide of the American people.

There is an easy, two-part way out of what will otherwise be a catastrophic Senate Republican failure. President Trump and Elon Musk have already called for the it:

The Senate must choose its new leader in OPEN SESSION. Any candidate for the post must pledge to hold at least a 30-day recess by the end of the first month of the new Trump administration.

Having an open ballot will ensure that all of the senators who have promised to support Donald Trump will actually vote for the candidate of Trump’s choice. They can’t lie to Trump when everything is out in the open.

An ironclad commitment by the new Senate Majority leader to hold a 30-day recess by the end of the first month of the Trump administration is absolutely critical. This will allow President Trump to put whomever he chooses into his administration without the hassle and roadblocks of EITHER Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer OR the open border, amnesty-pushing, anti-tariff RINO wing of the Senate.

The Recess Appointments Clause in the U.S. Constitution (Article II, Section 2, Clause 3) states: “The President shall have Power to fill up all Vacancies that may happen during the Recess of the Senate, by granting Commissions which shall expire at the End of their next Session.”

Here, while such appointments made during a recess are “temporary,” the official can still serve until the end of the following Senate session. In the Trump scenario, this would allow such appointees to hold the position for up to nearly two years without Senate confirmation!

Now here’s why this November 13 Senate vote is such a very BIG DEAL!

Institutionally, the U.S. Senate has the power to confirm not just all 22 of Donald Trump’s Cabinet appointees but the hundreds of Deputy and Under Secretaries as well as many of the Assistant and Deputy Under Secretary positions along with key West Wing positions like head of the Office of Management and Budget and the Council of Economic Advisors.

But that’s just for starters: The Senate also has the power to confirm heads of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) along with appointees to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and National Labor Relations Board.

And let’s not forget the Senate’s power to confirm U.S. Ambassadors to foreign countries and organizations, like the United Nations. Nor this buried lead: the heads of the FBI, CIA, NSA, and DIA along with the Director of National Intelligence and Director of the Secret Service also need Senate approval!

During Donald Trump’s first term, hundreds of these position went unfilled and hundreds more faced punishing delays. Instead of Donald Trump’s appointees cleaning up the Deep Swamp and riding herd over the Deep Bureaucratic State, K Street Swamp Creatures and the DC bureaucracies far too often got in Donald Trump’s way.

Much of this was indeed Mitch McConnell’s fault. This Trump-hating, RINO who did almost as much damage as Nancy Pelosi refused to declare even a single recess during all four years of the Trump Administration. This calculated obstinance despite repeated requests by the Trump administration to do so.

It was McConnell’s treachery that cost this nation dearly, and we the people, who have given Trump a landslide and the Republicans a clear majority must say “Never again.”

We need an open ballot election and a Republican Senate ironclad commitment to a 30-day recess by February of 2025. Both Cornyn and Thune oppose that. The third candidate Ric Scott, off his own landslide in Florida, has given this his full-throated endorsement and has Musk’s endorsement.

So take matters into your own hands now. Call your senators and tweet/truth social up a storm. We the people must speak once more TODAY on behalf of Trump and the Trump Agenda!

Peter Navarro served as Donald Trump’s manufacturing czar and chief China hawk. He is the author of The New MAGA Deal: The Unofficial Deplorables Guide to Donald Trump’s 2024 Platform. Follow him at www.peternavarro.substack.com