I’m so pleased to announce I will be going back to the White House. Here’s the president’s tweet:

“I am pleased to announce that @RealPNavarro, a man who was treated horribly by the Deep State, or whatever else you would like to call it, will serve as my Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing.”

And here’s the statement that explains my duties:

STATEMENT FROM

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

I am pleased to announce Peter Navarro will serve as my Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing. No one was more effective during my first term than Peter in enforcing my two sacred rules, Buy American, Hire American. No one was more tenacious in helping me renegotiate unfair trade deals like NAFTA and the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement (KORUS). No one moved my tariff and trade actions faster.

The Senior Counselor position perfectly leverages Dr. Navarro’s broad range of White House experience while harnessing his extensive policy analytic and media skills. His mission will be to help successfully advance and communicate the Trump manufacturing, tariff, and trade agendas.

Peter Navarro is not just a superb, Harvard-trained economist. He is a noted author of more than a dozen best-selling books on strategic business management and unfair trade, including The Well-Timed Strategy, The Coming China Wars, and his latest, The New MAGA Deal.

Peter Navarro did a superb job in my first term for the American people. He will do even better as Senior Counselor to protect American workers and truly Make American Manufacturing Great Again.

Team: Please know that I am honored to serve once again the greatest president in modern history. Within the contours of my duties, I will do my best to keep you as a paid subscribers abreast of the latest news.

I will also continue to offer thought-provoking content from myself and others as we strive to Make America Great, Healthy, Prosperous, and Secure Again.

As an example, here’s the chapter from The New MAGA Deal that describes in detail our deadly fentanyl epidemic. You can see why all possible measures, including tariffs as the President-Elect has proposed, are necessary to fight this deadly battle.

300 Americans continue to die each day at the hands of the Mexican drug cartels and their Chinese suppliers:

Stopping the Deadly Flood of Communist Chinese Fentanyl

In January 2021, the Biden regime opened the floodgates on our southern border. Not coincidentally, fentanyl deaths across the US have spiked like never before—and are at their highest levels in our nation’s history. Indeed, fentanyl is currently the leading cause of death for adults between the ages of eighteen and forty-five, killing tens of thousands of Americans annually.