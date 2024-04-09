“China has become the world’s prime breeding ground for new and exotic strains of influenza and other viruses, including both the deadly SARS virus and avian flu…‘Cross pollution’ [in China, resulting from farm animals living in close proximity to humans and other species] creates a ‘soup of chemicals and viruses’ that now threatens the world with the possibility of a pandemic in which tens of millions of people may die.”

These prescient words were written more than 15 years ago by Dr. Navarro in his book “The Coming China Wars,” which was first published in 2007, followed by a revised and expanded edition in 2008. Now, The Economist estimates that more than 28 million deaths have occurred directly and indirectly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which spread around the world from China.

In “The Coming China Wars,” Dr. Navarro also noted that China is plagued by “sudden, wrenching, and violent…wars from within,” while predicting that a then-future pandemic may play a role in such an internal Chinese war. He lists as a plausible “war from within” scenario, “the reemergence of SARS or some other type of pandemic that may be traced to China’s abject lack of sanitary conditions.”

Dr. Navarro observes, referencing Chinese “peasants with pitchforks,” that “what the Chinese government fears most” is that “increasingly intense domestic conflicts may spark a revolution that topples their teetering government and triggers a descent into chaos.” This fear from Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was on display when people took to the streets in China to protest government-mandated lockdowns, leading to the CCP lifting its draconian “Zero-COVID Policy” soon after.

As Chairman of Taiwan’s Development Center for Biotechnology (DCB), a research institute established by the Taiwanese government, Dr. Twu Shiing-jer has a special appreciation for Dr. Navarro’s foresight.

I first met Dr. Twu – who has also served as Taiwan’s Minister of Health – in 2012 in New York City’s Times Square, while covering a “United Nations for Taiwan” rally as a student journalist. Since then, I have interviewed Dr. Twu in Taiwan, where I previously studied abroad before living and working there as a journalist in 2021 and 2022.

Dr. Twu has served as a representative in Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan, the nation’s legislature, and as mayor of Chiayi, a major Taiwanese city, before becoming chairman of the DCB. He has also previously served as Director General of Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Director of Taipei’s Department of Health, and Secretary General of the Taiwan United Nations Alliance. Dr. Twu has earned degrees in medicine from National Taiwan University, Taiwan’s top-ranked university, as well as a Ph.D. in public health from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

This past week, I conducted a transpacific interview with Dr. Twu, covering a wide variety of topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, to cross-Strait tensions between Taiwan and China, to U.S.-Taiwan relations and more. In this multi-part interview series, Dr. Twu’s insights are translated from the original Mandarin.

Dr. Navarro “Proven Right” on China

Dr. Twu called Dr. Navarro a “great General” for President Trump and the United States, and observed with admiration that Dr. Navarro is willing to endure the injustice of imprisonment to defend President Trump. He noted that Dr. Navarro has long been ahead of the curve in his hawkish stance toward China, and that the accuracy of Dr. Navarro’s forward-thinking views on China means that they are now considered consensus.

“Over time, Dr. Navarro’s views have been proven right, to the point that even Biden, whether he likes it or not, has to maintain policy in keeping with Dr. Navarro’s positions,” Dr. Twu said. “Dr. Navarro has now become mainstream.”

COVID-19 Is Chinese “Bioterrorism”

Having served as Taiwan’s Minister of Health during the 2003 outbreak of the SARS pandemic, which infected thousands and killed an estimated 774 people globally, Dr. Twu has in-depth, firsthand knowledge of how to defend against and combat diseases originating from China. When asked about COVID-19, its effect on the world, and its impact on the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Dr. Twu told me that he sees the COVID-19 pandemic as Chinese “bioterrorism,” speaking this term in both English and Mandarin, and calling COVID-19 a “biological weapon.”

“When the SARS pandemic happened, some asked me at the time if this was ‘bioterrorism,’” Dr. Twu said. “I answered that there was no evidence that SARS was bioterrorism, although some saw it as a very ‘good’ bioterrorism war tactic. In a lot of places, including India and Russia, there were professors who said that this is a bioterrorism tactic. So already, during SARS, there were people who had suspicions. This time, with the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve always thought that this is bioterrorism.”

Dr. Twu stated that “China purposefully spread COVID-19 to every country,” and sees the Trump administration as being in agreement with his assessment. He added, “Of course, Biden has been unwilling to announce that this is Chinese bioterrorism. He must have his reasons, but more and more people believe that COVID-19 is bioterrorism from China.”

China’s “Crime Against Humanity” and Future Reparations

Dr. Twu stated that the formation and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic constitutes a crime against humanity by China, and positively cited President Trump’s plan to hold China accountable for the pandemic, including via financial reparations for immense damages caused, which have been estimated in excess of $50 trillion.

“Because China unleashed bioterrorism, this is a crime against humanity. It’s reasonable to make China pay for this,” Dr. Twu said.

COVID-19’s “Boomerang” Effect on China

Dr. Twu added that while COVID-19 was used by China as a biological weapon, it turned into a “boomerang” that returned to China, negatively impacting the stability of China’s economy and government. The boomerang effect includes public backlash against China’s “Zero-COVID Policy,” which was in effect until late 2022 and early 2023. The severe policy led to street protests stemming from personal and economic hardship among the Chinese populace.

Source: Associated Press

“This boomerang, China released it, and it later returned and has caused big problems in China,” Dr. Twu stated. “Although China was able to protect its top government officials [from COVID-19], it later caused big economic problems.”

The International Monetary Fund recently projected that China’s economic growth will continue to fall over the coming years, dropping to 4.6% in 2024 and 3.4% by 2028.

To be continued.

