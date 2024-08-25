Substack Team — Paid Subscribers Only

Here's a special sneak peek at Monday's monologue on the War Room

It's also part of my serialization of my The New MAGA Deal book

Here's a key passage:

A Trump-Kennedy alliance is the last thing Kamala Harris needed to see at the end of a DNC coronation devoid of any policies or substance. That’s because MAHA – Make America Healthy Again – is likely to be a potent issue moving swing voters, particularly with Trump’s stamp of approval from a long-time warrior like RFK, Jr. against Big Pharma.

I try to skate to where the puck is going to be as does President Trump and you can see from what you read below, my former boss fully anticipated the health issues discussed below would be important campaign issues.

At any rate, enjoy the read!

Trump’s Ultimate RFK Battleground Twist

“President Trump Will Make America Healthy Again.” That’s the title of Chapter 27 (reproduced here) of my new book The New MAGA Deal; and Donald Trump’s commitment to improving the health of all Americans – particularly our children -- immediately puts into sharp focus the shared interests of Donald Trump and Bobby Kennedy, Jr. as well as the strategic importance of RFK, Jr.’s timely endorsement of Trump.

Here's the back story: Big Pharma spent millions to keep Donald Trump out of the White House in 2020. Big Pharma and Big Food spent millions more to derail Bobby Kennedy’s campaign. Donald Trump and RFK, Jr. now share common cause because each understands these deep-pocketed special interests are a root cause of needlessly lethal mental and physical health problems for Americans.

Consider, here, that in the twenty-first century, 54 percent of American children are chronically ill while they face increased rates of anxiety, depression, autism, food allergies, obesity, developmental disorders, cancer, and more. Yet, captured by Faucian special interests like Big Pharma, our federal agencies and politicians have paid little attention to these Dickensian conditions.