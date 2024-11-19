Team,

Trump’s Cabinet Speaks for America

Actors speak louder than words. That’s the clear message of the Trump cabinet selections thus far, selections which clearly signal President Trump’s intention to fulfill his campaign promises on a wide variety of issues.

Trump’s first cabinet selection wasn’t a cabinet selection at all. That was the appointment of Tom Homan, former Acting Director of ICE, on November 10, as Border Czar. This has signaled in no uncertain terms that Donald Trump intends, as one of his top priorities, to secure the border and begin mass deportations that will rid this country of all manner of threats.

Together, Tom Homan and Trump’s pick for Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security on November 12, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, will constitute the velvet hammer when the fake news and Far Left start to whine about a far more muscular immigration policy. You figure out who the velvet and who the hammer is in this analogy because both are tough as nails.

On November 12, Trump also nominated Army National Guard veteran and Fox News star Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense and former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe for the top post at the CIA.

Ratcliffe signals a long overdue cleanup in aisle three otherwise known as the Intelligence Community. This IC has waged a secret war against Donald Trump since the Russia Hoax back in 2016 – which Ratcliffe himself along with Kash Patel helped expose as a hoax.

It was unforgivable for key members of the intelligence community to claim Hunter Biden’s laptop – real as the day is long – was part of a Russian misinformation campaign during the 2020 election. The spurious claim together with the refusal of the FBI to verify that the laptop was genuine likely cost Trump that 2020 election.

Ratcliffe knows his stuff – he oversaw the nation’s intelligence agencies as a member of Congress and was Director of National Intelligence from 2020 to 2021. He will be joined in his fight by former Congresswoman Tulsa Gabbert who was nominated on November 13 for Director of National Intelligence. Gabbard will bring both her military background and fierce independent perspective to the job.

As for Pete Hegseth, the clear signal here – amidst all manner of handwringing and woke noise – is that national defense will once again be the top priority of the Department of Defense, that combat readiness will eclipse equity, diversity, and inclusion as a primary DOD goal, and that the Trump mission is not war but rather peace, with the president knowing full well that peace is attained only through strength. The combat veteran and a high IQ Princeton and Harvard grad Hegseth fits the Trump mold like a tee.

On November 13, Senator Marco Rubio, another high IQ individual, got the nod for Secretary of State. Rubio brings a wealth of experience to the post as a longtime member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Vice Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Like Trump, Rubio signals to Communist China, Iran, Russia, North Korea the stiffest of backbones – with his Cuban heritage, Rubio also signals what will be a low tolerance in the Trump administration for socialist and communist regimes.

On November 13, Donald Trump also nominated Congressman Matt Gates for Attorney General. This unleashed a stream of wailing and whining from a “weaponized justice bureaucracy complex,” the epicenter of which is the Department of Justice itself, including the FBI.

Together, DOJ and the FBI, with the help of the aforementioned intelligence community, and egged on by the Fake News and left-wing cable news networks have terrorized President Trump and many of his closest advisors dating back to 2016 – this one gets me a little hot because I went to prison because of these partisan bastards.

The obvious signal of the Gaetz nomination is that those who would abuse our justice system will be held accountable. This will be done not for retribution’s sake but rather to ensure that such partisan weaponized injustice is never done again. Only if Gaetz succeeds on behalf of President Trump will our democracy be secure going forward.

On November 14, Donald Trump gave a full throated support to his pledge to Make America Healthy Again when he nominated RFK as Secretary of Health and Human Services. As with Gaetz and Hegseth, the long knives of the Fake News have been doing their best at character assassination.

Yet, the longer the debate goes on about Bobby, the more Americans become informed about the risks of obesity, cancer, heart disease and all manner of illnesses we face simply because of some of the foods we eat, some of the medicines we take, and some of the vaccines – certainly not all of them as RFK knows – that are administered. Trump is signaling here that it is indeed time to have a national debate about the state of America’s health, and RFK will be the one to do it and get on with the job of doing something about it

On November 15, Trump nominated North Dakota Governor Doug Bergum as his secretary of the interior and energy executive Chris Wright as Secretary of Energy. This duo SIGNALS “drill, baby, drill.” Bergum will unleash the leasing of public lands for oil and gas drilling while Wright will orchestrate everything from rebooting the Keystone XL pipeline and removing restrictions on the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to once again exporting LNG.

As for the latest, on November 18, my old boss appointed former Congressman Sean Duffy as Secretary of Transportation, and I hope this delights America as much as it delights me. As a little institutional background, the Department of Transportation is one of the most important government agencies to implement Buy American, Hire American policies. As the Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing during Trump’s first term, I had endless problems with DOT implementing those policies while under Joe Biden, those policies are dead. Look for a resurrection of Buy American under Sean Duffy and Donald Trump.

More broadly, the hard-charging, purebred MAGA warrior Duffy is the antithesis of the current DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg who was famously missing in action early in the Biden term when our supply chains were falling apart and inflation began to rage. Expect Duffy to hit the ground running, and even with 10 children, don’t expect him to disappear on family leave of the nation is in crisis.

So what do you call all of this? Not just a very quick start for the Trump administration but also a damn good one. The only way this gets screwed up is in the Senate. Standdown Mitch McConnell. Stand up John Thune.

Peter Navarro served as the Director of Trade and Manufacturing in the first Trump White House and is the author of The New MAGA Deal: The Unofficial Deplorables Guide to Donald Trump’s 2024 Platform.