Requiem for a Four-Star Bully and Coward John F. Kelly

Noone knows former Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly better than I. Here’s why this bitter bullying coward of a man should be tossed into the dust bin of history for yet again trashing Donald Trump now just days before the most important election in modern American history.

Here, it may be reasonable to assume a four-star general would make a good chief of staff. Yet, that is a deeply flawed assumption.

Four-star generals like Kelly typically reach the pinnacle of their profession because they are generally the sharpest tools in their military shed. Yet put Kelly in a room in the West Wing with uber-elite civilians drawn from academia, the corporate world, and Wall Street, and Kelly was always the dumbest guy in the West Wing.

On Kelly’s leadership, I would physically have to steel myself every time I got a call from his office as it would inevitably mean some type of abuse or threat. Some men lead by inspiration. Some try to lead by intimidation. Kelly was clearly the latter; and I can’t imagine serving under his command in a combat situation.

Yet, Kelly’s flawed leadership qualities weren’t what was most concerning. Rather, it was Kelly’s utter failure to obey his Commander in Chief -- and therefore the chain of command.

Four-star Kelly (along with General Mad Dog Mattis at the Pentagon) knew, above all else, that without an ironclad respect for, and adherence to, the chain of command, the military would fall apart in a heartbeat. Yet once Kelly and Mattis got to the pinnacle of civilian power, they figured no one was above them, apparently not even their President.

Kelly would routinely subvert the President’s trade agenda. If my old boss told Kelly to get an executive order immediately ready to impose steel and aluminum tariffs or tariffs on China, Kelly would invariably slow walk the actions with an extended review process.

Kelly did the same kind of thing whenever the Boss tried to get trading partners like South Korea and Japan to stop screwing us in the trade arena. Both Kelly and Mattis didn’t want to do anything that might jeopardize the military alliances with these countries, oblivious to the reality that if they gutted our economy and manufacturing base, we wouldn’t be able to defend any other country, much less ourselves.

Why else was Kelly so opposed to the Trump trade agenda? Because Kelly had no training in economics, he easily fell prey to the facile Globalism of the globalist wing of the West Wing – principally National Economic Council Directors Gary Cohn and Larry Kudlow and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin – all of whom sought to block POTUS’s trade policy.

Because Kelly had no training in politics, he failed to understand the importance of trade policy in holding the high political ground of Blue Wall manufacturing states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan that Trump had won the election with in 2016.

Because Kelly did not know how to “let Trump be Trump” – as the great Corey Lewandowski once advised – there was no way in Hades Captain Queeq Kelly was going to let anyone with deviant trade policy thoughts anywhere near the Oval Office.

To that end, Kelly regularly eavesdropped on phone calls to POTUS. Kelly also poured over the overnight phone logs and if somebody like me called the boss, we would get threatened with firing.

Kelly was also totally incompetent with the media. Hiring Kelly was like a trucker driving a Formula One car. With his thick Boston accent, a smile always missing in action, and “I don’t suffer fools from the media gladly” tattoos stuck on both his forehead and sleeves, Kelly was simply incapable of messaging anything to the press.

One of Kelly’s most negligent acts was to hide the dirty big secret about Staff Secretary Rob Porter. Porter had two strikes of spousal abuse alleged against him, he couldn’t get a security clearance, yet he was handling documents of the highest national security and interacting with the president on a daily basis. That Kelly hid this alone was a fire able offense.

Kelly invariably hated those closest to Trump. As Chief of Staff, he single-handedly turned Trump allies Omarosa Gault and Anthony Scaramucci into bitter and viperous enemies with his mistreatment of each.

My lasting memory of Kelly was him sitting at my right shoulder on December 2, 2018, at the end of a long table in Buenos Aries, Argentina with President Trump in the center. Across from us were our counterparts from the Chinese Communist trade side.

Before the meeting began, a by-then broken Kelly, no doubt aware of his soon to be exit, apologized for treating me so poorly. In doing so, he further acknowledged he had failed to see what George Bush might have called the real evildoers in the West Wing.

Now, it both saddens and infuriates me to see Kelly play the court jester to the New York Times King of Spin. I thought the Biden-Harris regime’s tragic mishandling of the Afghanistan withdrawal where Kelly’s own son died in combat might have brought Kelly out of his hated-filled and vengeful derangement. But I was wrong. And so is the cowardly bully Kelly about Donald John Trump.

Peter Navarro served for four years in the Trump White House and 519 days under John Kelly. This article is based on Navarro’s memoir Taking Back Trump’s America. Follow Peter at www.substack.com

