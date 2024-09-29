Team,,

Here’s a little primer for the big Oct 1 debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz. It appeared on Friday in the Epoch Times. It is SCARY how much the public does not know about Walz and the CCP.

Peter

Why This Election’s Vice President Choice Matters

As Democrat Tim Walz and Republican J.D. Vance ready for their vice-presidential debate in New York on October 1, voters may want to consider that 15 of America’s 46 Presidents were first Vice President. This includes Harry Truman and Lyndon Johnson following the death of a president; Gerald Ford by succession; and Richard Nixon, George H.W. Bush, and Joe Biden by election.

Historically, this puts the odds of either Senator Vance or Congressman Walz eventually becoming president at about one-third. Despite these short odds, conventional wisdom has it that vice presidential candidates don’t decide presidential elections. Yet, this time, these candidates should matter a great deal, at least to voters concerned about the economic and national security threats the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Here, even a cursory Vance v. Walz comparison reveals a stark contrast between a Trumpian China Hawk in Vance and an elite-captured, China Dove deeply infatuated with Chinese authoritarianism in Walz.