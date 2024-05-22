On May 7, my piece detailing why I view Dr. Navarro as President Trump’s best choice for Vice President was published here: “President Trump, My Answer to Your Messages: Dr. Peter Navarro for Vice President”

And on May 9, I had the honor and privilege of discussing the piece with Steve Bannon and Natalie Winters on War Room: https://rumble.com/v4u5gz9-adam-molon-president-trump-my-answer-to-your-messages-dr.-peter-navarro-for.html

Now, to provide a platform for Americans to express support for Dr. Navarro as an outstanding Vice President choice for President Trump, I’ve started a new petition, “Dr. Peter Navarro for Vice President,” accessible here:

As the petition states, “Those signing this petition express the view that Trump-Navarro 2024 would be an excellent ticket for President Trump's second administration.”

Let’s make our voices heard and, with the Republican National Convention in July fast approaching, amplify the message that Dr. Peter Navarro would be an ideal choice for Vice President.

Please complete the petition, spread the word on social media, and encourage your family members and friends to do so also.

To easily direct others to the petition, the link to the petition is also located at this new webpage:

www.NavarroForVP.com

To complete the petition, please provide a valid e-mail address and input your name, your city, and your state.

An optional field in the petition provides space for any comments and reasons for signing, and your comments may be published here in an upcoming “Peter Navarro’s Taking Back Trump’s America” substack piece!

Thank you for your support and for amplifying this important message at this key time!

Bonus: Some of the Support So Far

The following is some of the support seen on social media for Dr. Peter Navarro for Vice President linked to my recent piece and appearance on War Room.

On Rumble:

Dawnenelson: “I love this idea! I'm in. Dr. Peter Navarro for VP.”

WayFollower: “Please make it happen, President Trump!”

vincea98: “Awesome idea … best suggestion yet… What a team !!!👍”

brentshuman: “Peter has been my pick for months”

StilettoWarrior: “Strong Argument. I could get behind that ticket.”

Gdnews1234: “Amen!!! We need someone that we know without a doubt they uphold the same values regarding our conservatives views. I think this would add a lot comfort to the hearts of those in our party. We can not take any chances in the hour we are living in, there’s no time for anything else but people who we know are 100% in the fight with us. I agree this would add strength and a sense of security that is needed in this hour. There has already been too much uncertainty and betrayal, I think this would be such a great decision.”

StandProud: “100% in favor of this!”

From Truth Social:

@LisaPatriotUSA: “He would be a GREAT VP!!!!”

@TheRealJasonCook: “I’ve been saying this for a long time now @PeterNavarro for #VP #MAGA”

@Tjax8: “Yeeeesssssssss!!!!!!”

@Saz_52: “YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

@Elizabeth31: “I like that !”

@PSpagnuolo: “I’d take you [Dr. Navarro] as VP any day of the week and twice on Sundays. God bless you and stay strong!”

@rightrib: “He would be a great one”

@CCameron1776: “Adam, I agree with you undoubtedly the Dr. would be the best pick as VP. If my life was on the line to chose a trustworthy running mate having President Trump’s back it would be the great Dr. Peter Navarro. He is so Humble it seemed he wasn’t interested, since I never heard him mention it. What a Dream Team it could be!”

From Twitter:

@UrMyBoyBlue: “Brilliant, Adam! I love Dr Peter Navarro as VP for President Trump 47. I think everyone has struggled with who is the right pick. Navarro is the perfect choice…loyal, DC tested, smart as you’ll ever get, well respected and provides the expertise to focus on the critical need to right the American economy. Well done!”

@76Gargoyle: “This piece by @admolon makes more sense each and every day. A @realDonaldTrump - @RealPNavarro administration would provide a unified front focused on three major problems facing the US: border, budget, economy. Throw in energy, elections, Deep State, and the CCP. No brainer.”

@djjsilkfarm: “I second that endorsment: "President Trump, My Answer to Your Messages: Dr. Peter Navarro for Vice President"”

@EtzelEric: “Yes!!”

@c5hardtop1999: “I'd be happy with that 🇺🇸🇺🇸”

@FortyFiveOne: “YES!”

@Jppointstreet1: “I’m onboard!!”

@spear85856: “Fantastic idea!”

@LiliSohva: “Yes !”

@CaseyLJ5:

From Gettr:

@nlgmaga: “Navarro would make a great VP choice!👏👏”

@BJSmith_62: “PETER has my vote for VP nominee”

@star715: “Excellent choice for VP 👍👍”

@cramster: “Ohhhh, that’s F’ing brilliant!”

@454Sek: “Absolutely”

@lmarlowe: “Alright, alright. I personally could get with this choice. Finally a name I could get behind.”

@gigichambless: “I would think Navarro would be a good and sound choice for VP!🇺🇸”

@NannaTracyM: “YES!”

@cho23: “YES!!!!!”

@Hiawathaman: “I've been saying this for a few months! 👍”

@wvobiwan: “Genius idea!”

@appalachamericn: “Peter Navarro has been tried by fire. He was Trump's right arm in his first term. No one could be more trustworthy or vigilant to work with Trump in his 2nd term. This time as Vice President of the United States.”

@ourtimewillcome: “I agree”

@tim022: “That works for me.”

@cghw54: “Agree”

@BayouMAGA: “I agree!”

@Trumpwobagain: “THE TICKET”

Adam Molon is a guest columnist for Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America and author of NewSentry, a Substack publication. Dr. Navarro has called Adam "a rising Young Gun in journalism." Adam is on Twitter/X and Gettr @admolon and on Truth Social @NewSentry.

Peter Navarro’s Substack account, including all individual article posts, are temporarily being handled and managed independently of him.

If you want to support Peter in his fight on behalf of our Constitution, unpaid subscribers can convert to paid, and paid subscribers can always try to share his posts with friends.

