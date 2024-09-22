Please do share this one with a friend!

From Joe Biden’s Basement to Kamala Harris’ Potemkin Village

Kamala Harris is running a nearly flawless Potemkin Village campaign. As she traffics in illusions and lies, she is savaging America’s electoral process while setting this nation up for a likely economic collapse, possible world war, and certain socialist coup.

Does anyone now doubt Joe Biden was Harris’ front man and fall guy in her Potemkin Village scheme to deprive voters of the vetting that traditionally occurs in a primary election?