JD Vance Turned The Harris Blue Tide Trump Red

The Kamala Harris blue tide in this year’s presidential election turned Trump red on October 1st. That’s the night the youngster JD Vance made the oldster Tim Walz look like both a little kid and lunkhead.

This momentum shift, long overdue, is as it should be. The Trump-Vance ticket is strongly preferred by voters on the top issues that now regularly pop out in the polls: the economy and the related issue of inflation, immigration and border security, crime and public safety, foreign policy and the chaos in Gaza and carnage Ukraine.

The margins in favor of Trump-Vance on these most salient issues are not even close and no amount of abortion, health care or threats to democracy messaging can possibly level that polling playing field.

By speaking directly to the people, JD Vance was able to shake off the shackles the legacy media had immediately bound him in once he was on the ticket. Here, the treatment of Vance versus Walz by the likes of ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, CNN, MSNBC, and print agit-propers like the New York Times and Washington Post offered a stark “cat lady” indictment of a Leftist, pro-Harris press seeking to intervene in an election.

Here’s what voters learned at the debate: JD Vance is not a rabid ideologue. He is a well-spoken, thoughtful and serious man with who rose from the most difficult circumstances of poverty. He went to war in the Middle East when he was called. He bootstrapped his way to a law degree and prospered in the business world.

Never did Vance lose sight of his mission to protect this country from the economic aggression of Communist China on behalf of the community which raised him and the country he loves. His measured temperament is beyond reproach and ideally suited to the Oval Office.

These qualities were obvious from the outset of the campaign to any journalist who took the time to look. Few did, and the media’s takedown of Vance would be reflected in an underwater approval rating and a big gap between his voter acceptance versus Tim Walz.

That was then. This is now.

Now, we know Tim Walz to be a hyperactive, bug-eyed cheerleader far too prone to prevarication that a Texan might call a mile wide and an inch deep. While Vance was riding to the sound of the guns in Iraq, Walz turned tail and ran – than lied about his combat experience.

And these have not been the only lies of this self-professed lunkhead. There’s the “my wife used IVF.” There’s “I was in China during the Tiananmen Square riots.” And there’s no doubt a few more in the woodpile of a man who during the Minneapolis riots withheld the National Guard and let that city burn even as he begged President Trump to protect him in his mansion. Tim Walz’ sordid roots to Communist China alone make him unfit for president.

During the October 1st debate, I was both assuming and hoping that JD Vance would go for the jugular on all of these Walz foibles which the legacy media had swept under the rug. I figured he would go for the knockout just like Trump knocked out Biden.

But JD did the smarter thing; and it’s what Kamala Harris should have done in her debate with Trump rather than simply attack him. Vance used much of his stage time to re-introduce himself to an American public that had been indoctrinated by the legacy media.

Vance then used the rest of the time to peacefully disagree with Walz on a range of issues and thereby demonstrated Vance’s superior intellect and temperament. It was like watching a cat toy with a mouse. A quarterback debating a lineman.

Ultimately, what Vance did in that debate is reaffirm that Trump beats Harris not just in where he stands on the economy, inflation, border, crime, and foreign policy but even when it comes to picking Vice Presidents.

Trump’s choice of the younger JD is just right to balance the ticket. Kamala Harris’ “safe” pick in Walz instead of the obvious pick of Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro demonstrated both her lack of judgement and insecurity.

In the aftermath of the Walz massacre, there has been a subtle but noticeable shift in the polling on the race. Whether it is the national poll aggregates or individual battleground states, the race is moving towards Trump. Trump is closing gaps in some places on Harris (e.g., Michigan, Nevada, Wisconsin) and taking or keeping small leads in others (e.g., Arizona, Georgia).

The election will be close. The outcome will still come down to turnout, and historically, the Democrats get their vote out better than Republicans.

If Trump loses, it won’t be because he and JD Vance didn’t put it all on the line. It will be because too many Republicans, Trump Democrats, and pro-Trump Independents stayed home.

Peter Navarro served as manufacturing czar in the Trump White House. His book The New MAGA Deal: The Unofficial Deplorables Guide to Donald Trump’s 2024 Platform sets forth one hundred actions in a hundred days in a new Trump White House.