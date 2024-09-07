BE SURE TO CHECK OUT ADAM MOLON’S POST ON THE LINDA SUN/TIM WALZ CCP CONNECTION.
Kamala Chameleon’s Girl From the Hood Gambit
Kamala Harris’s path to the White House is a textbook example of how a carefully crafted false narrative can be weaponized to win hearts, votes, and ultimately, power. Let’s take a hard look behind her air-brushed “poor black kid from the Oakland hood” story.
During the 2020 Democratic primaries, Harris didn’t just spar with Joe Biden — she went straight for the jugular with a well-rehearsed line about busing that was designed to resonate deeply with voters. She invoked an emotional image of a poor little black girl who was bused to school as part of a desegregation effort. “That little girl was me,” Kamala declared, the crowd went wild, and for at least one shining moment, Joe Biden was vanquished.
Truth be told, however, Harris wasn’t some dirt poor kid from the hood who took a freedom ride to overcome impossible odds. She grew up in a privileged, middle-class Berkeley, California home — yes, that Berkeley — a city better known for the radical left-wing politics Harris has embraced than for being a hotbed of racial tension.
Kamala Harris Cast Herself as a Victim of Systemic Racism. She’s Not.
To advance her career, Kamala Harris developed a “daughter of Oakland” persona to distance herself from the People’s Republic of Berkeley and thereby develop a richer black narrative.
Yes, Kamala was born in Oakland. But that’s it. The only thing she ever did related to Oakland other than be born there was to put young black men from Oakland behind bars for selling nickel bags of marijuana across the bay in San Francisco where she served as district attorney.
And consider this further shading of the truth: While Harris bashed Biden for opposing federal busing, Berkeley’s busing program was a local government initiative that faced no resistance — quite unlike the firestorms unleashed by bussing in places like Boston or Detroit.
Harris was simply bussed from one integrated Berkely school to another that may have had a slightly better academic record and even that’s unclear. Yet Harris’ rendition of events was cynically designed to cast herself as a victim of systemic racism, even though her own experiences weren’t at all harrowing.
This Is a Matter of Public Trust
Why do Harris’ multiple deceptions matter? When politicians exaggerate or selectively highlight certain aspects of their life stories, it becomes a matter of public trust. Harris has built her career on a carefully crafted image that rings hollow with the reality of her middle-class and privileged upbringing. Indeed, the duality in Kamala Harris’ narrative — embracing one part of her background while distancing herself from another — raises serious questions about Harris’s authenticity
Harris has even taken to talking “Black English” now when it’s politically convenient. It’s called “code-switching” in the parlance; and it involves altering one’s language, dialect, or speaking style to resonate with a particular audience. As Joe Biden might say, “C’mon man.”
In the end, Kamala Harris’s story is a masterclass in political image management, but it should make voters ask: “Who is the real Kamala Harris?” If she’s willing to stretch the truth about her own life, what else might she be willing to do?
Harris was “strategically selected & placed” by the Puppet Masters of WEF’ Anti-America Cult Billionaires such as George Soros who has hundreds of Political Action Committees; Progressive Org.’s; FarLeft Radical Org.s; Climate Change Org.s; Democratic’ Radicalized PsyOp Counter-Culture Org.s; Black Radicalized Anti-American Society Agenda Org.s
Other WEF Members who are puppets who serve Klaus Schwab, Soros, Rockefeller’s, Rothschild’s, Yuval Harari & others who have one goal: Destroy America & Implement Their One World Order, One Global Governance to control humanity. Joe & Hunter Biden, Obama’s, Bush’s, Clinton’s & other American traitors are members of The World Economic Forum.
Kamala Harris was selected to help carry out their mission to Destroy America, Demoralizing our society; pushing Gender Transition into little children (altering the genitalia of little girls and little boys at age 9), Using PsyOp for indoctrination of our youth to push Socialism/Communism/Marxism and Anti-America ideologies, Open Borders to invade our country with gangs, drug cartels, human trafficking, child trafficking and bringing in militias from CCP, Middle East Terrorists Countries, Venezuela, Africa etc.
We are being attacked & make no mistake: Kamala Harris is finishing Obama’s, Biden’s, Clinton’s & Bush’s Destruction of America 🇺🇸
https://nypost.com/2021/12/16/how-george-soros-funded-progressive-das-behind-us-crime-surge/
Drop the ‘a’ off the end of her name and you have kamal (camel) which are notorious for spitting in a person’s face if you stand to close in front of them. Kamal will do more than just spit in our faces if she gets in.