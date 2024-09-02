Share

Meet Tiananmen Tim Walz, Our Manchurian VP Candidate

The Manchurian Candidate, a term immortalized by the famous Cold War thriller, represents a political figure who is unwittingly brainwashed by a foreign power to undermine his own nation. While fiction often mirrors reality in unsettling ways, the story of Kamala Harris's pick for Vice President Tim Walz and his kowtowing relationship with Communist China reads like a modern-day remake of that classic book and film.

If elected, Walz would be the highest-ranking U.S. official ever with such extensive ties to Communist China. And let’s not be naive—China’s influence operations are real, and they are pervasive.

As I have written about extensively in Death By China and Crouching Tiger, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has a long history of using elite capture—targeting influential figures in foreign countries to advance their agenda. In its elite capture operations, which involve thousands of operatives, the CCP uses either “honey pots,” e.g., the Fang Fang seduction of Congressman Eric Swalwell, or “money pots” that shower academics, businessmen, and politicos with cash, emoluments, and prestigious appointments.

Tim Walz’ money pot history with the CCP has a long and checkered history. Over three decades, Walz visited China at least 30 times and developed extensive business relationships with Chinese officials. While teaching in China, Walz built a lucrative business that regularly brought American students to the country on the Chinese dime.

Not surprisingly, Walz is famous for lavishing praise on China’s authoritarian regime even has he has called for more cooperation while criticizing American efforts to hold Beijing accountable.

As for his nom de guerre “Tiananmen Tim,” it’s shamefully well-deserved: Walz chose the anniversary date of the Tiananmen Square massacre not to condemn China’s fascism, but to celebrate his wedding day. After his nuptials, Walz and his bride – who has also fed from the money pot of Communist China -- then honeymooned not in Hawaii or Paris but in Kunming in Yunnan Province.

Does this not seem like the behavior of someone who, consciously or not, has become a CCP puppet? Should we not rightfully fear this Manchurian Candidate, now embedded within our political system, who may well advance Beijing’s interests at the highest levels of American government?

China’s state-run media has certainly given us an answer. It was practically giddy when Harris announced Walz as her running mate. China Daily columnist Chen Weihua even questioned whether Walz would be the chosen one to bring "sanity" to U.S.-China relations—a code word, of course, for whether Walz could soften America's stance against Chinese economic and military aggression.

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, led by Chairman James Comer, has already launched a probe into Walz’s connections to CCP-linked entities. The investigation highlights the very real danger that Walz is being influenced by Beijing. His connections to Chinese government officials, his fellowship at a Chinese university closely tied to the CCP, and, most alarmingly, his willingness to speak alongside leaders of CCP front groups are all red flags – pun very much intended.

It’s not just Walz’s shared ideology with China of socialism that is so troubling. As Walz once put it: “One person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness." Walz’s ties to China also present a clear economic and national security risk.

As a congressman, Walz has consistently opposed measures to hold China accountable for its intellectual property theft, currency manipulation, massive dumping and myriad other forms of economic aggression. Most alarming, Walz has opposed the Trump tariffs on Chinese goods—tariffs vital to protect American industries from Beijing’s predatory practices

On the national security front, Walz’s reluctance to confront China’s aggressive actions in the South China Sea, his tepid responses to China’s slave labor and human rights abuses, and his “dog that won’t bark” silence on China’s aggression against Taiwan raise further troubling questions for an American electorate overwhelmingly suspicious of Communist China’s intentions.

They say who’s on the ballot for vice president never makes a difference in the final election. This time it should.

It was bad enough when the news leaked out about Tampon Tim – a woke governor who somehow thought it was a good idea to put tampons in boy’s bathrooms. It got worse when we learned that as Governor, Nero Walz fiddled with calling up the National Guard during the May 2020 George Floyd riots while Minneapolis burned. Now we have Tiananmen Tim, the Manchurian “See No Evil” Candidate who will let the CCP have its way with America.

In the 2024 presidential election, we are not just choosing leaders; we are choosing the future of our nation. If Kamala Harris beats Donald Trump, Walz will be but a heartbeat a way from the presidency.

In the cutthroat world of international politics, where America's sovereignty and security are perpetually under threat, we now face the chilling reality that a Manchurian Candidate could be knocking on the door of the White House. Tiananmen Tim simply cannot be trusted to put America first.