The Preemptive Pardon Paradox

The Democrat’s preemptive pardon gambit is tacit admission of their partisan weaponization of America’s justice system. What should we the people do about this outrage?

Some guidance may be found in “strategic game theory.” Here, we have a “repeatable game” in which whenever one political party controls all three branches of our government, the temptation is to weaponize the justice system to interfere with elections and thereby hold onto power.

Before the rise of Donald Trump, both major parties largely resisted this temptation. Like nations armed with nuclear weapons, Democrats and Republicans adhered to an unwritten doctrine of mutual assured destruction to check their most destructive partisan impulses.

Both sides understood that weaponizing government institutions for political advantage would provoke retaliation. The punished party would eventually return to power and then exact its own retribution in an escalating cycle of political vengeance. This fragile balance kept overt weaponization in check, much like MAD discourages nuclear war.

With the coming of Donald Trump, however, Democrats threw all such restraint to the wind. Through subpoena after subpoena, impeachment after impeachment, FBI raid after FBI raid, and court case after court case, the Democrats have terrorized Donald Trump, his children Don, Jr. Eric, and Ivanka, his aide Walt Nauta, and many of his advisors.

Even today, President-elect Trump faces a possible prison term from one bogus case in New York, another Manhattan judge has stolen nearly a billion dollars from him in legal costs and fines, a whacked out amnesiac may get away with a big payout, and a DC judge is holding him hostage in a civil suit.

Meanwhile, both Steve Bannon and I went to prison, John Eastman and Jeff Clark lost their bar cards, America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani is now bankrupt, other Trump advisors like Dan Scavino, Stephen Miller and Mark Meadows have shelled out millions of dollars in legal fees, and numerous other former Trump staffers with weaker spines bent their knee and turned on President Trump.

Of course, none of these Trump loyalists who have been pummeled by the Democrats’ lawfare and weaponized injustice ever did anything more than try to defend American democracy. This defense of liberty stands in sharp contrast to the felonies, even treason, allegedly committed precisely by those for whom the possibility of preemptive pardons is being raised.

Consider Adam Schiff. As a member of the House Intelligence Committee, Shiff committed perjury while promoting the phony Steele Dossier and a “Russia Hoax” designed to overthrow the Trump White House. Absent a pardon, Shifty Schiff could face up to ten years behind bars.

Consider, too, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, John Brennan, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Rod Rosenstein, Hillary Clinton, and the original bad seed himself Christopher Steele. Each allegedly promoted the phony Russia Hoax to interfere with the 2016 election and, once Trump won, treasonously tried to overthrow the Trump White House.

There’s also Liz Cheney, and each member of the now infamous J6 Committee, including its Chairman Bennie Thompson. This illegally formed and unduly authorized witch hunt conceived by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sought not to get to the bottom of J6. Instead, this J6 Committee weaponized its subpoena power to build a bogus criminal case and stop Trump from winning back the White House – a poster child of election interference.

There is also a whole slew of prosecutors and judges who may well have explicitly or tacitly colluded in their bogus prosecutions of Donald Trump and his advisors. Prosecutors include Merrick Garland, Jack Smith, Matthew Graves, Elizabeth Aloi, and John Crabbe at the Department of Justice and Manhattan’s Alvin Bragg and Atlanta’s Fani Willis. Bench Bully judges include Manhattan Judges Juan Marchan, Arthur Engoron, and Lewis Kaplan along with DC Circuit Court jackals Amit Mehta, Tanya Chutkan, Cornellia Pillard, and Patricia Millett.

Should the Trump administration seek to hold any or all of these possible felons accountable through prosecutions or impeachments? This brings us back to strategic game theory.

If past is prologue, the Democrats may take back the House of Representatives in 2026. Since World War II, the president's party has lost an average of 26 House seats in midterm elections, and this is far larger than the current, razor-thin Republican majority. Here then is the Preemptive Pardon Paradox:

If Democrats are not now held accountable for weaponizing our justice system, will they not start the whole destructive lawfare cycle of subpoena-impeachment-contempt-fines-imprisonment-election interference all over again once they regain power, perhaps as early as 2026?

In the meantime, please be assured Donald Trump’s overriding priorities will be to secure our borders, cleanse our nation of toxic sanctuary cities, and deport the millions of illegal aliens now committing crimes and stealing jobs; tamp down on inflation, crack down on unfair trade, and restore robust growth in our GDP and real wages; exorcise the woke demons from our government, our schools, our corporations, and our military; once again make our cities safe; rid this nation of deadly Chinese fentanyl; and restore Joe Biden’s broken peace.

In closing, the night of the day I was released from prison on July 17, I said on the stage of the Republican National Convention: “I went to prison so you won’t have to. I am your wakeup call.”

If the government could come for me as they did, they surely can come for you. The question remains how can we best defend ourselves against lawfare and weaponized injustice and restore integrity to our justice system. Please take the poll above and offer your thoughts.

Peter Navarro served as Donald Trump’s manufacturing czar and chief China hawk. He is the author of The New MAGA Deal: The Unofficial Deplorables Guide to Donald Trump’s 2024 Platform. Take the preemptive pardon poll at www.peternavarro.substack.com

