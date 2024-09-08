This post is not to be missed! Share it with a friend please!!!! Click on the link to watch Wepner!
Trump Debate Prep 101
Donald Trump’s debate prep for ABC’s September 10 debate need only consist of watching two short videos: Chuck Wepner knocking Muhammed Ali flat on his keister, and Kamala Harris castrating Joe Biden in a June 27, 2019, Democrat primary debate.
The point: No matter how incompetent, anyone can land a devastating blow in a fight. Here’s a few more Trump-friendly pointers.
#1: Stop Calling Her Kamala
Harris isn’t a soccer star like Pele or Messi, and this first name basis crap humanizes what is otherwise a poll-driven word salad. Address her as “my opponent.”
#2: Raise, Don’t Lower Debate Expectations
