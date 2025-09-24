CSPAN Part 2: I Went To Prison Interview

🔥 Take 1 – Prison as Warning

“I literally walked out of prison in greens that morning and told America: if they can do it to me, they can do it to anybody.”

That’s the message of I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To. This isn’t just my story — it’s a warning shot to every American.

🔥 Take 2 – FBI Exposure

“Walter Giardina was the fulcrum of every operation to take Trump down — Steele dossier, Mueller, you name it. These were ‘good Nazis.’ They followed orders, and they liked it.”

The book names names and tells the inside story of how lawfare really works.

🔥 Take 3 – Rigged Trial

“Judge Amit Mehta — the cleverest of jackals — stripped me of every defense. I couldn’t even say the words ‘executive privilege’ in court without risking contempt.”

That’s not America. That’s lawfare. And I lived it.

🔥 Take 4 – Prison Reality

“They called it a minimum-security camp. It was pure barbed wire, drug and gun felons, and I was the only man serving a misdemeanor — and the only one forced to serve every single day.”

The truth about what really happens behind those walls is in the book.

