Clarion Call To The Church In America
Written by Christopher G. Adamo, and reposted from General Michael T. Flynn's newsletter
May 3
58
8
Chap 13: Taking Back Trump's America Serialization
Bad Personnel PLUS Bad Process is Bad Policy Is Bad Politics
May 1
•
Peter Navarro
36
3
The Politics of Pandemic Blame
In late March 2024, President Biden addressed health care expansion in North Carolina. In a modern retelling of Aesop’s Fable “The Emperor Has No…
May 1
•
Dr. Steven Hatfill
48
15
April 2024
Dr. Navarro's New MAGA Deal Is the Unofficial Policy Blueprint of the 2024 Trump Campaign
Dear Patriots, I write to you today via means of communicating with my publisher - Winning Team Publishing. To all of you who have pre-ordered my new…
Apr 26
•
Peter Navarro
82
4
That Time Peter Navarro Established Trump's Space Policy
I have a new book coming out, Red Moon Rising: How America Will Beat China on the Final Frontier. This book explores America’s activities in space in…
Apr 25
•
Greg Autry
56
6
January 6th
Rep. Matt Gaetz
Apr 24
109
18
The United States Has No Time To Spare To Rebuild Its Navy
Amb. Robert C. O'Brien
Apr 24
72
9
Outright Corruption at PBS Frontline Exposed: NPR Bias Just Tip of Establishment Media Iceberg
Caption: PBS Frontline editor Steve Audette admitting to outright corruption at Frontline. He tells his audience, “I’ll make you look good, just keep…
Apr 23
•
Adam Molon
60
8
A Friday Message from Behind the Prison Walls in Miami from Peter Navarro
Dear Friend and Supporter, I hope you've been enjoyed all the Substack posts from the many contributors who have rallied to our flag. This week, I…
Apr 19
•
Peter Navarro
195
52
IT IS UP TO US: A new era of "DIY Research and Safety Oversight"
Kirstin Cosgrove, CCRA
Apr 17
70
18
Chap 12: Taking Back Trump's America Serialization
A “Where’s My Peter” Battle Cry and Oval Office Resurrection
Apr 17
•
Peter Navarro
40
4
Fighting on all Fronts
Representative Matt Gaetz (FL-1)
Apr 17
73
10
