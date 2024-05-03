Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Clarion Call To The Church In America
Written by Christopher G. Adamo, and reposted from General Michael T. Flynn's newsletter
8
Chap 13: Taking Back Trump's America Serialization
Bad Personnel PLUS Bad Process is Bad Policy Is Bad Politics
  
Peter Navarro
3
The Politics of Pandemic Blame
In late March 2024, President Biden addressed health care expansion in North Carolina. In a modern retelling of Aesop’s Fable “The Emperor Has No…
  
Dr. Steven Hatfill
15

April 2024

Dr. Navarro's New MAGA Deal Is the Unofficial Policy Blueprint of the 2024 Trump Campaign
Dear Patriots, I write to you today via means of communicating with my publisher - Winning Team Publishing. To all of you who have pre-ordered my new…
  
Peter Navarro
4
That Time Peter Navarro Established Trump's Space Policy
I have a new book coming out, Red Moon Rising: How America Will Beat China on the Final Frontier. This book explores America’s activities in space in…
  
Greg Autry
6
January 6th
Rep. Matt Gaetz
18
The United States Has No Time To Spare To Rebuild Its Navy
Amb. Robert C. O'Brien
9
Outright Corruption at PBS Frontline Exposed: NPR Bias Just Tip of Establishment Media Iceberg
Caption: PBS Frontline editor Steve Audette admitting to outright corruption at Frontline. He tells his audience, “I’ll make you look good, just keep…
  
Adam Molon
8
A Friday Message from Behind the Prison Walls in Miami from Peter Navarro
Dear Friend and Supporter, I hope you've been enjoyed all the Substack posts from the many contributors who have rallied to our flag. This week, I…
  
Peter Navarro
52
IT IS UP TO US: A new era of “DIY Research and Safety Oversight”
Kirstin Cosgrove, CCRA
18
Chap 12: Taking Back Trump's America Serialization
A “Where’s My Peter” Battle Cry and Oval Office Resurrection
  
Peter Navarro
4
Fighting on all Fronts
Representative Matt Gaetz (FL-1)
10
© 2024 Peter Navarro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture