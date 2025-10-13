Interview With Will Cain

Team,
It’s always a pleasure to talk with Will Cain. After a little football, we get down to it.
TRANSCRIPT
I went to prison, so you won’t have to.
It’s a new book out by White House Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing.
It is Peter Navarro, and he joins us now on the program.
What’s up, Peter?
Well,
hey,
I’m thinking you’re upset,
man,
but I’ve got to get condolences for your longhorns there,
man.
It’s like they should put you in for quarterback, I think.
Can we have that controversy here?
You want to talk—
Policy.
That’s my quick take.
What’s going on behind it, man?
You might have a job because, you know, this thing keeps running.
This train doesn’t stay on the rails very well during quick takes.
And so whenever you want to step down from negotiating trade deals with Belgium,
you can come over here and hang out with us on Wilkane Country.
And by the way, you want real politics, Peter?
You want real politics?
I mean,
dealing with Xi Jinping or Vladimir Putin is probably nothing compared to what
Steve Sarkisian is dealing with.
Like, what do I do?
I’ve got this five-star quarterback with a famous last name,
and he’s not very good,
and I can’t bench him.
He has no idea how to deal with the politics of the situation for the Longhorns.
I don’t know where that five stars came up.
He does have a famous last name, but Sarkisian, I love that guy.
It was back in Cali, and he was
the coach at USC when he ran into his troubles there.
And,
you know,
I just,
it was so nice to see him kind of resurrect himself in Texas,
but that’s painful to watch.
It was very painful Saturday.
Very painful, getting whooped by the Florida Gators.
Peter’s got a new book out, as I mentioned.
I went to prison, so you won’t have to.
I want to get into some of the politics and really talk about the judicial system as well.
But you spent a good portion of the book,
Peter,
talking about your experience in prison,
and I found that fascinating.
Share a little bit of that with us.
Down in Miami, federal prison, that’s a new world you’ve got experience and exposure to.
Yeah, no country for old men there, Will.
I was in there with 200 felons, and I was the only guy that had committed a misdemeanor.
I was the only guy who would wind up serving the full term of his sentence because
of the politics of the whole damn thing.
And it was tough.
You go in there, there’s a little chapter, and I went to prison so you won’t have to.
It’s a diary kind of on a daily basis.
And it’s like the coldest summer I ever spent was,
the coldest winter I ever spent was the summer in a Miami prison.
And so I get in there the first day, you know, kind of looking around.
I’m wondering what’s going on.
And I get in there.
It’s like 58 degrees, right?
I’m going, what?
It’s like an icebox.
And a lightning bolt, like almost a year ago, it hit the electronics machine.
of the air conditioner and wiped out the thermostat.
So rather than put in like a $200 thermostat,
they spent like three grand a month extra just running the thing full time.
You know, it’s like freezing.
But that day I learned that, you know, there’s humanity in prison.
If you’re not a snitch, right, they’ll treat you good.
So the first day they got all these leftover sneakers and shorts and stuff before
you can actually get them yourself.
And they give them to you.
But but here’s what’s interesting.
Like one of the first days I’m there, I go out in the yard.
And these three guys from Puerto Rico surround me, right?
About half the people there were Puerto Ricans.
It’s an interesting story in and of itself.
And one of the guys, I look at it, you know, what could go wrong here?
And one of them says to me, I like you.
I go, what’s that all about?
Why?
And he goes, you’re not a snitch.
And I’m thinking to myself,
okay,
what’s the moral equivalence here between me standing up for the constitutional
separation of powers and refusing a congressional subpoena,
and these guys trusting themselves not to snitch,
right?
So funny stuff like that, but when any inmate that goes into prison
They go on the legal database,
this thing called PACER,
and they can actually read the case and figure out whether the guy’s a snitch,
depending on how he was treated and what his sentencing is.
And man, if you’re a snitch, it’s not a place to be.
But health-wise, not good.
Food-wise, it’s not good.
I did wind up,
though,
Will,
in the experience that I documented,
and I went to prison so you won’t have to.
I was able to uncover, as in, like, I think investigative reporters, what I turned into.
I uncovered this, like, $5 billion taxpayer scandal.
where they weren’t properly enforcing the Trump First Step Act.
And while I was inside, over time, I got everybody organized to figure all this out.
And actually outside now, I’ve actually solved the problem.
So, I mean, I actually go in there and I’m saving the taxpayers $5 billion as part of that.
You know,
the real story,
apropos of what you were talking about earlier,
Will,
it’s like I’m an Old Testament guy,
and we need Old Testament justice.
We need Old Testament thinking in this country.
And the whole point of I went to prison so you won’t have to, what does the title mean?
It means that it’s a wake-up call.
It’s they’re coming after you.
If they can get me,
If they can get Bannon, put us in prison.
If they can try to put Donald Trump in prison, I come after you.
And what I’m dedicating now is to make sure everybody who was part of the lawfare,
weaponized justice against me and Bannon and Trump and everybody I served with,
Will,
Got to hold them accountable.
So as the boss says, let’s see what happens.
But it’s a fun book.
It’s part Stephen King.
It’s part Joseph Heller.
It’s all Kafka.
And I hope you folks out there in Will King can’t read it.
Well,
let’s return to the book in just a moment,
but I want to take you up on sort of the larger lesson of being an Old Testament
guy.
I think that’s actually a really good analogy in that the entire justice system,
to the extent it’s not driven by ideology,
is driven by New Testament forgiveness.
And look, forgiveness is an interesting concept.
It’s an individual concept.
I think a victim chooses whether or not to forgive, and ultimately God forgives.
But –
As a society,
we have to focus on accountability,
and you can forgive and hold accountable at the same time.
And we just see this in story after story,
I feel like,
in the past 72 hours of judges,
whether or not they be in Washington,
D.C.
when it comes to the attempted assassin of Brett Kavanaugh or in Kentucky of this
monster let go after stabbing a 6-year-old boy to death.
When you look at it,
and by the way,
for anybody listening and watching this week on The Will Kane Show,
I’m going to be sharing another horrible story of a judge who did something here in
Texas that defies your belief.
And I just wonder,
you know,
Senator Tom Cotton was just on the Fox News channel,
and he said,
we’ve got to start talking about impeaching judges.
What do you think about that?
How do we deal with this lack of an Old Testament mindset when it comes to the judicial system?
Well, look, it’s incompatible with economics.
It’s incompatible with criminal justice thinking.
I mean, if you don’t punish appropriately, it will happen again.
I mean, it’s like the border.
If they just come and you open it up, they’re going to come.
If you give them free health care, even more of them will come.
In the case of these judges, I mean, I’ve got a real bone to pick with my judges as I document
and I went to prison so you won’t have to will.
Every single person responsible for the long journey for me to getting arrested,
to getting in prison,
was a Democrat.
And I think about that.
In America, everybody involved in my incarceration
was a Democrat.
It was the Democrat congressman to start with on a majority party-line vote.
And then it goes over to the Justice Department, such as it is.
And you got Merrick Garland at the top, Matt Graves, and then even the attorneys.
And then I get to a jury in DC.
That was a joke.
12 Democrats.
You’re not going to get a fair trial there.
But the judges.
See, Will, this is insane.
I never thought this could happen in America.
By the time I got to the jury and the trial,
Judge Ahmet Maida,
Obama appointee,
had stripped me of every single defense.
I had no defense.
He did that.
And then, this will blow your mind, Will.
There’s two judges on the appeals court in D.C., which is a cesspool.
It’s Patricia Millett and Cornelia Hallard, okay?
When I was convicted and sentenced,
I appealed that because ordinarily,
well,
the standard procedure...
is release pending appeal.
In other words,
don’t put me in a slammer until my appeal is heard,
particularly when there’s huge constitutional questions involved.
These two judges said there’s no issues involved in going to the slammer.
Now, my appeal will be heard in oral arguments in December.
Well, I haven’t given it up because of these big constitutional issues.
Guess who’s on that appeals panel?
the same two judges who said I had nothing to appeal will be the ones hearing my appeal.
So when you say, do I think these judges should be impeached?
Hell yes.
I mean,
these judges,
like,
Portland is like,
that’s a really nice city,
or at least it used to be.
I don’t understand that place.
But when I see ICE agents
verbally assaulted and approached with people who have obvious weapons and they
don’t have the ability to put them right to the ground and put them in a truck and
take them off in a slammer,
something’s wrong.
And the fact that we can’t
Send the National Guard in the Air Corps to some liberal judge.
That’s crazy stuff.
And so, no, I mean, these judges need to be held accountable.
And we need to get back to an Old Testament world, Will, because it just doesn’t work.
I mean, people are going to die.
People are going to get raped.
People are going to get robbed.
And the judges, they don’t have to worry about it.
They don’t have to worry about it.
Unless you’re a Supreme Court judge like Brett Kavanaugh,
and then a guy comes to kill you and wipe out your family,
it’s like,
oh,
eight years in prison.
I mean, I was serving with people.
Well, I was serving with people.
And at Miami federal prison,
he had longer prison sentences for doing,
like,
I don’t know,
1 20th of that.
I mean, it’s crazy stuff.
Right.
You know,
I know you believe in the separation of powers in the constitutional order,
just like I do.
The three co-equal each branches of the United States government.
It has historically,
ingeniously at its founding and historically at times served to limit the power of
the federal government by design as drawn up in the Constitution.
Elon Musk reposted on X somebody talking about what President Bukele did in El
Salvador to sort of clean house with the judicial system that was stepping in the
way of him getting El Salvador in order.
That has left many on the left talking about the real constitutional crisis in
America that – to the extent that Elon is in the administration.
We know that Elon is not, but his influence, his power –
that it is fulfilling the fever dreams that President Trump is forcing a constitutional crisis.
You and I can acknowledge the problem we have,
both in your personal situation,
in these anecdotal cases across the country,
and now as well stepping in the way of National Guard helping ICE agents protect
their own security in the city of Portland.
But the real question, beyond impeachment, Peters, what can you do about it?
What can you do about it and avoid the constitutional crisis?
It’s very difficult.
And if you look at the lens of my own situation, I was a senior White House advisor.
I was subpoenaed by Congress.
According to the doctrine of executive privilege set forth by George Washington
himself and enforced for the last 50 years by the Department of Justice,
it was my duty not to honor that subpoena because of the separation of powers
between the legislative
and executive branches.
As George Washington said back during the Jay Treaty when he started this,
it’s like,
I have no more power to command you to come to the White House than you,
Congress,
have to command me to come there,
right?
So what do you do, Will, when a Democrat Congress under Pelosi and under Benny Thompson
decide to violate that separation of power, subpoena somebody, and actually put me in prison.
What do you do?
Well, the only thing I could do is go to prison, write a book, come out, fight the appeal.
But I still got these liberal judges who just ignore the law and push their partisan agenda.
So you’re asking the wrong guy, because I would say do whatever we have to in terms of
challenging that up to the point of we don’t want to ruin it.
We had a great system here, okay?
I don’t want to provide any fodder whatsoever for the fantasies of the left.
But I would say to the left, you’re screwing up.
You’re screwing up here.
With this kind of behavior, people are dying.
People are getting raped.
People are being burglared.
You’re losing your job on the economic kind of point of view.
Your wages are going down.
all because of a progressive agenda,
which is New Testament driven and has no concept of patriotism.
I mean, they hate this country.
They hate it.
With a passion.
And,
you know,
I mean,
that’s why Texas is becoming the new Wall Street,
because of guys like my mom,
Donnie.
I mean, who could have imagined that?
So what do you do?
I mean, what I’m doing is, you know, I write a book.
I went to prison so you won’t have to.
Wake up, America.
They can come for you.
I’m hoping that translates into political action and that we elect Republicans.
God help us, Will.
God help us if we lose the House of Representatives in 2026 to the Democrats.
God help us, because that is going to be impeachment subpoena chaos.
Oh, yeah.
It’ll be a revisit or worse of what you lived through and we lived through as a
country there for four years during the first Trump presidency.
Peter, what did you learn in prison?
I’m just curious as a man.
You dealt with things that most of us don’t see in our real world, in our real life.
You saw – I believe you wrote about this.
Ethnic tribalism, ethnic divide.
You spent a lot of time on your own reflection.
You had your freedom taken away.
What did you learn as a man?
Well, I think the bigger question is what I learned from the whole experience, including prison.
And it’s simply that when you come to that crossroads and you have a decision to
make as to whether you stand up
for principle, for what’s right, for your duty to the country, your duty to your local office.
You can choose to do that, which is what I did, or you can choose to bend the knee.
And what I learned
Will, is that doing the right thing is the right thing to do, very simply.
And if it’s prison time that I had to deal with, so be it.
But I don’t want to live on my knees.
I don’t want to ever live on my knees.
And if you go into prison with the right attitude, they can’t hurt you.
And that’s the attitude I tried to take in.
I went in there not knowing what to expect.
It’s a dangerous place.
but I’ve made the best of the time.
There’s a story in the book about actually saved the guy’s life one day.
He’d be dead right now if it hadn’t been for me being in there and be able to use
my position,
as it were,
of power in some sense,
where I could push the envelope at some risk,
to ask for things that might otherwise have happened.
So, you know, it’s like take every day and cherish it.
Cherish your freedom.
Cherish the next meal you have because you could be in prison eating cardboard.
Love your family, love your wife, whatever, your kids.
And just every day get up and help the world.
be a better place to the extent you have the power to do that.
And if you don’t have the power to do it,
just make sure that your own family is taken care of in a way which helps the
broader community.
Well,
a lot of what Peter just told you,
as well as,
by the way,
his suggestion of love is part of this story.
You should check it out.
It’s I Went to Prison So You Don’t Have to by Peter Navarro,
White House Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing.
We always enjoy having you on,
Peter,
on current events,
but also on these bigger,
broader topics that you not only know about,
but that you’ve lived through.
So there it is on screen.
This is my girl, my fiancée.
She stood by me.
the whole time, and she was my rock, and I love her dearly, and I appreciate the time today.
It’s going to be the blockbuster news tomorrow,
I think,
coming out of Senator Chuck Grassley’s committee,
which pertains to my case,
so be sure and track that.
You might get a laugh out as well.
There’s your tease for tomorrow.
There’ll be a quick take tomorrow.
All right, big news for tomorrow.
No, no.
All right.
Thank you so much, Peter Navarro.
We’ll see you next time.
All right.
Quick takes for tomorrow.
