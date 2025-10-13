Interview With Will Cain

Team,

It’s always a pleasure to talk with Will Cain. After a little football, we get down to it.

TRANSCRIPT

(00:00:00):

I went to prison, so you won’t have to.

(00:00:02):

It’s a new book out by White House Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing.

(00:00:06):

It is Peter Navarro, and he joins us now on the program.

(00:00:09):

What’s up, Peter?

(00:00:11):

Well,

(00:00:11):

hey,

(00:00:12):

I’m thinking you’re upset,

(00:00:13):

man,

(00:00:13):

but I’ve got to get condolences for your longhorns there,

(00:00:16):

man.

(00:00:17):

It’s like they should put you in for quarterback, I think.

(00:00:20):

Can we have that controversy here?

(00:00:22):

You want to talk—

(00:00:23):

Policy.

(00:00:24):

That’s my quick take.

(00:00:25):

What’s going on behind it, man?

(00:00:30):

You might have a job because, you know, this thing keeps running.

(00:00:34):

This train doesn’t stay on the rails very well during quick takes.

(00:00:37):

And so whenever you want to step down from negotiating trade deals with Belgium,

(00:00:41):

you can come over here and hang out with us on Wilkane Country.

(00:00:44):

And by the way, you want real politics, Peter?

(00:00:48):

You want real politics?

(00:00:49):

I mean,

(00:00:50):

dealing with Xi Jinping or Vladimir Putin is probably nothing compared to what

(00:00:54):

Steve Sarkisian is dealing with.

(00:00:55):

Like, what do I do?

(00:00:56):

I’ve got this five-star quarterback with a famous last name,

(00:00:59):

and he’s not very good,

(00:01:00):

and I can’t bench him.

(00:01:02):

He has no idea how to deal with the politics of the situation for the Longhorns.

(00:01:06):

I don’t know where that five stars came up.

(00:01:09):

He does have a famous last name, but Sarkisian, I love that guy.

(00:01:14):

It was back in Cali, and he was

(00:01:17):

the coach at USC when he ran into his troubles there.

(00:01:21):

And,

(00:01:22):

you know,

(00:01:22):

I just,

(00:01:22):

it was so nice to see him kind of resurrect himself in Texas,

(00:01:28):

but that’s painful to watch.

(00:01:31):

It was very painful Saturday.

(00:01:34):

Very painful, getting whooped by the Florida Gators.

(00:01:37):

Peter’s got a new book out, as I mentioned.

(00:01:39):

I went to prison, so you won’t have to.

(00:01:41):

I want to get into some of the politics and really talk about the judicial system as well.

(00:01:46):

But you spent a good portion of the book,

(00:01:47):

Peter,

(00:01:47):

talking about your experience in prison,

(00:01:49):

and I found that fascinating.

(00:01:50):

Share a little bit of that with us.

(00:01:53):

Down in Miami, federal prison, that’s a new world you’ve got experience and exposure to.

(00:01:59):

Yeah, no country for old men there, Will.

(00:02:03):

I was in there with 200 felons, and I was the only guy that had committed a misdemeanor.

(00:02:10):

I was the only guy who would wind up serving the full term of his sentence because

(00:02:14):

of the politics of the whole damn thing.

(00:02:18):

And it was tough.

(00:02:22):

You go in there, there’s a little chapter, and I went to prison so you won’t have to.

(00:02:26):

It’s a diary kind of on a daily basis.

(00:02:29):

And it’s like the coldest summer I ever spent was,

(00:02:34):

the coldest winter I ever spent was the summer in a Miami prison.

(00:02:38):

And so I get in there the first day, you know, kind of looking around.

(00:02:41):

I’m wondering what’s going on.

(00:02:43):

And I get in there.

(00:02:43):

It’s like 58 degrees, right?

(00:02:46):

I’m going, what?

(00:02:47):

It’s like an icebox.

(00:02:49):

And a lightning bolt, like almost a year ago, it hit the electronics machine.

(00:02:56):

of the air conditioner and wiped out the thermostat.

(00:02:59):

So rather than put in like a $200 thermostat,

(00:03:02):

they spent like three grand a month extra just running the thing full time.

(00:03:06):

You know, it’s like freezing.

(00:03:10):

But that day I learned that, you know, there’s humanity in prison.

(00:03:14):

If you’re not a snitch, right, they’ll treat you good.

(00:03:16):

So the first day they got all these leftover sneakers and shorts and stuff before

(00:03:21):

you can actually get them yourself.

(00:03:23):

And they give them to you.

(00:03:24):

But but here’s what’s interesting.

(00:03:26):

Like one of the first days I’m there, I go out in the yard.

(00:03:30):

And these three guys from Puerto Rico surround me, right?

(00:03:35):

About half the people there were Puerto Ricans.

(00:03:37):

It’s an interesting story in and of itself.

(00:03:39):

And one of the guys, I look at it, you know, what could go wrong here?

(00:03:43):

And one of them says to me, I like you.

(00:03:45):

I go, what’s that all about?

(00:03:48):

Why?

(00:03:49):

And he goes, you’re not a snitch.

(00:03:53):

And I’m thinking to myself,

(00:03:54):

okay,

(00:03:54):

what’s the moral equivalence here between me standing up for the constitutional

(00:04:00):

separation of powers and refusing a congressional subpoena,

(00:04:04):

and these guys trusting themselves not to snitch,

(00:04:06):

right?

(00:04:07):

So funny stuff like that, but when any inmate that goes into prison

(00:04:13):

They go on the legal database,

(00:04:15):

this thing called PACER,

(00:04:17):

and they can actually read the case and figure out whether the guy’s a snitch,

(00:04:20):

depending on how he was treated and what his sentencing is.

(00:04:24):

And man, if you’re a snitch, it’s not a place to be.

(00:04:28):

But health-wise, not good.

(00:04:30):

Food-wise, it’s not good.

(00:04:31):

I did wind up,

(00:04:32):

though,

(00:04:32):

Will,

(00:04:33):

in the experience that I documented,

(00:04:35):

and I went to prison so you won’t have to.

(00:04:37):

I was able to uncover, as in, like, I think investigative reporters, what I turned into.

(00:04:43):

I uncovered this, like, $5 billion taxpayer scandal.

(00:04:47):

where they weren’t properly enforcing the Trump First Step Act.

(00:04:50):

And while I was inside, over time, I got everybody organized to figure all this out.

(00:04:56):

And actually outside now, I’ve actually solved the problem.

(00:04:59):

So, I mean, I actually go in there and I’m saving the taxpayers $5 billion as part of that.

(00:05:05):

You know,

(00:05:06):

the real story,

(00:05:07):

apropos of what you were talking about earlier,

(00:05:09):

Will,

(00:05:10):

it’s like I’m an Old Testament guy,

(00:05:13):

and we need Old Testament justice.

(00:05:16):

We need Old Testament thinking in this country.

(00:05:19):

And the whole point of I went to prison so you won’t have to, what does the title mean?

(00:05:23):

It means that it’s a wake-up call.

(00:05:25):

It’s they’re coming after you.

(00:05:26):

If they can get me,

(00:05:28):

If they can get Bannon, put us in prison.

(00:05:31):

If they can try to put Donald Trump in prison, I come after you.

(00:05:35):

And what I’m dedicating now is to make sure everybody who was part of the lawfare,

(00:05:42):

weaponized justice against me and Bannon and Trump and everybody I served with,

(00:05:48):

Will,

(00:05:49):

Got to hold them accountable.

(00:05:50):

So as the boss says, let’s see what happens.

(00:05:52):

But it’s a fun book.

(00:05:54):

It’s part Stephen King.

(00:05:56):

It’s part Joseph Heller.

(00:05:57):

It’s all Kafka.

(00:05:59):

And I hope you folks out there in Will King can’t read it.

(00:06:05):

Well,

(00:06:05):

let’s return to the book in just a moment,

(00:06:06):

but I want to take you up on sort of the larger lesson of being an Old Testament

(00:06:10):

guy.

(00:06:11):

I think that’s actually a really good analogy in that the entire justice system,

(00:06:15):

to the extent it’s not driven by ideology,

(00:06:17):

is driven by New Testament forgiveness.

(00:06:19):

And look, forgiveness is an interesting concept.

(00:06:21):

It’s an individual concept.

(00:06:22):

I think a victim chooses whether or not to forgive, and ultimately God forgives.

(00:06:26):

But –

(00:06:27):

As a society,

(00:06:28):

we have to focus on accountability,

(00:06:30):

and you can forgive and hold accountable at the same time.

(00:06:33):

And we just see this in story after story,

(00:06:35):

I feel like,

(00:06:36):

in the past 72 hours of judges,

(00:06:39):

whether or not they be in Washington,

(00:06:41):

D.C.

(00:06:41):

when it comes to the attempted assassin of Brett Kavanaugh or in Kentucky of this

(00:06:47):

monster let go after stabbing a 6-year-old boy to death.

(00:06:52):

When you look at it,

(00:06:52):

and by the way,

(00:06:53):

for anybody listening and watching this week on The Will Kane Show,

(00:06:56):

I’m going to be sharing another horrible story of a judge who did something here in

(00:06:59):

Texas that defies your belief.

(00:07:03):

And I just wonder,

(00:07:04):

you know,

(00:07:05):

Senator Tom Cotton was just on the Fox News channel,

(00:07:07):

and he said,

(00:07:08):

we’ve got to start talking about impeaching judges.

(00:07:10):

What do you think about that?

(00:07:11):

How do we deal with this lack of an Old Testament mindset when it comes to the judicial system?

(00:07:18):

Well, look, it’s incompatible with economics.

(00:07:22):

It’s incompatible with criminal justice thinking.

(00:07:25):

I mean, if you don’t punish appropriately, it will happen again.

(00:07:31):

I mean, it’s like the border.

(00:07:34):

If they just come and you open it up, they’re going to come.

(00:07:37):

If you give them free health care, even more of them will come.

(00:07:40):

In the case of these judges, I mean, I’ve got a real bone to pick with my judges as I document

(00:07:46):

and I went to prison so you won’t have to will.

(00:07:49):

Every single person responsible for the long journey for me to getting arrested,

(00:07:55):

to getting in prison,

(00:07:56):

was a Democrat.

(00:07:57):

And I think about that.

(00:07:58):

In America, everybody involved in my incarceration

(00:08:02):

was a Democrat.

(00:08:02):

It was the Democrat congressman to start with on a majority party-line vote.

(00:08:08):

And then it goes over to the Justice Department, such as it is.

(00:08:12):

And you got Merrick Garland at the top, Matt Graves, and then even the attorneys.

(00:08:17):

And then I get to a jury in DC.

(00:08:19):

That was a joke.

(00:08:21):

12 Democrats.

(00:08:21):

You’re not going to get a fair trial there.

(00:08:23):

But the judges.

(00:08:24):

See, Will, this is insane.

(00:08:27):

I never thought this could happen in America.

(00:08:29):

By the time I got to the jury and the trial,

(00:08:33):

Judge Ahmet Maida,

(00:08:35):

Obama appointee,

(00:08:36):

had stripped me of every single defense.

(00:08:39):

I had no defense.

(00:08:41):

He did that.

(00:08:42):

And then, this will blow your mind, Will.

(00:08:45):

There’s two judges on the appeals court in D.C., which is a cesspool.

(00:08:50):

It’s Patricia Millett and Cornelia Hallard, okay?

(00:08:54):

When I was convicted and sentenced,

(00:08:58):

I appealed that because ordinarily,

(00:09:01):

well,

(00:09:01):

the standard procedure...

(00:09:03):

is release pending appeal.

(00:09:05):

In other words,

(00:09:05):

don’t put me in a slammer until my appeal is heard,

(00:09:08):

particularly when there’s huge constitutional questions involved.

(00:09:12):

These two judges said there’s no issues involved in going to the slammer.

(00:09:18):

Now, my appeal will be heard in oral arguments in December.

(00:09:23):

Well, I haven’t given it up because of these big constitutional issues.

(00:09:27):

Guess who’s on that appeals panel?

(00:09:30):

the same two judges who said I had nothing to appeal will be the ones hearing my appeal.

(00:09:36):

So when you say, do I think these judges should be impeached?

(00:09:40):

Hell yes.

(00:09:42):

I mean,

(00:09:42):

these judges,

(00:09:42):

like,

(00:09:43):

Portland is like,

(00:09:45):

that’s a really nice city,

(00:09:47):

or at least it used to be.

(00:09:48):

I don’t understand that place.

(00:09:50):

But when I see ICE agents

(00:09:53):

verbally assaulted and approached with people who have obvious weapons and they

(00:09:59):

don’t have the ability to put them right to the ground and put them in a truck and

(00:10:05):

take them off in a slammer,

(00:10:07):

something’s wrong.

(00:10:08):

And the fact that we can’t

(00:10:10):

Send the National Guard in the Air Corps to some liberal judge.

(00:10:13):

That’s crazy stuff.

(00:10:15):

And so, no, I mean, these judges need to be held accountable.

(00:10:19):

And we need to get back to an Old Testament world, Will, because it just doesn’t work.

(00:10:25):

I mean, people are going to die.

(00:10:26):

People are going to get raped.

(00:10:27):

People are going to get robbed.

(00:10:29):

And the judges, they don’t have to worry about it.

(00:10:32):

They don’t have to worry about it.

(00:10:33):

Unless you’re a Supreme Court judge like Brett Kavanaugh,

(00:10:36):

and then a guy comes to kill you and wipe out your family,

(00:10:39):

it’s like,

(00:10:39):

oh,

(00:10:40):

eight years in prison.

(00:10:41):

I mean, I was serving with people.

(00:10:44):

Well, I was serving with people.

(00:10:45):

And at Miami federal prison,

(00:10:47):

he had longer prison sentences for doing,

(00:10:50):

like,

(00:10:50):

I don’t know,

(00:10:51):

1 20th of that.

(00:10:53):

I mean, it’s crazy stuff.

(00:10:56):

Right.

(00:10:57):

You know,

(00:10:58):

I know you believe in the separation of powers in the constitutional order,

(00:11:01):

just like I do.

(00:11:03):

The three co-equal each branches of the United States government.

(00:11:07):

It has historically,

(00:11:09):

ingeniously at its founding and historically at times served to limit the power of

(00:11:14):

the federal government by design as drawn up in the Constitution.

(00:11:18):

Elon Musk reposted on X somebody talking about what President Bukele did in El

(00:11:24):

Salvador to sort of clean house with the judicial system that was stepping in the

(00:11:29):

way of him getting El Salvador in order.

(00:11:32):

That has left many on the left talking about the real constitutional crisis in

(00:11:35):

America that – to the extent that Elon is in the administration.

(00:11:39):

We know that Elon is not, but his influence, his power –

(00:11:44):

that it is fulfilling the fever dreams that President Trump is forcing a constitutional crisis.

(00:11:50):

You and I can acknowledge the problem we have,

(00:11:53):

both in your personal situation,

(00:11:55):

in these anecdotal cases across the country,

(00:11:57):

and now as well stepping in the way of National Guard helping ICE agents protect

(00:12:02):

their own security in the city of Portland.

(00:12:04):

But the real question, beyond impeachment, Peters, what can you do about it?

(00:12:07):

What can you do about it and avoid the constitutional crisis?

(00:12:12):

It’s very difficult.

(00:12:13):

And if you look at the lens of my own situation, I was a senior White House advisor.

(00:12:21):

I was subpoenaed by Congress.

(00:12:24):

According to the doctrine of executive privilege set forth by George Washington

(00:12:29):

himself and enforced for the last 50 years by the Department of Justice,

(00:12:33):

it was my duty not to honor that subpoena because of the separation of powers

(00:12:40):

between the legislative

(00:12:41):

and executive branches.

(00:12:43):

As George Washington said back during the Jay Treaty when he started this,

(00:12:47):

it’s like,

(00:12:48):

I have no more power to command you to come to the White House than you,

(00:12:51):

Congress,

(00:12:52):

have to command me to come there,

(00:12:54):

right?

(00:12:55):

So what do you do, Will, when a Democrat Congress under Pelosi and under Benny Thompson

(00:13:07):

decide to violate that separation of power, subpoena somebody, and actually put me in prison.

(00:13:13):

What do you do?

(00:13:14):

Well, the only thing I could do is go to prison, write a book, come out, fight the appeal.

(00:13:20):

But I still got these liberal judges who just ignore the law and push their partisan agenda.

(00:13:28):

So you’re asking the wrong guy, because I would say do whatever we have to in terms of

(00:13:36):

challenging that up to the point of we don’t want to ruin it.

(00:13:41):

We had a great system here, okay?

(00:13:42):

I don’t want to provide any fodder whatsoever for the fantasies of the left.

(00:13:47):

But I would say to the left, you’re screwing up.

(00:13:50):

You’re screwing up here.

(00:13:51):

With this kind of behavior, people are dying.

(00:13:54):

People are getting raped.

(00:13:55):

People are being burglared.

(00:13:57):

You’re losing your job on the economic kind of point of view.

(00:14:01):

Your wages are going down.

(00:14:03):

all because of a progressive agenda,

(00:14:06):

which is New Testament driven and has no concept of patriotism.

(00:14:13):

I mean, they hate this country.

(00:14:15):

They hate it.

(00:14:16):

With a passion.

(00:14:17):

And,

(00:14:18):

you know,

(00:14:18):

I mean,

(00:14:18):

that’s why Texas is becoming the new Wall Street,

(00:14:21):

because of guys like my mom,

(00:14:23):

Donnie.

(00:14:23):

I mean, who could have imagined that?

(00:14:25):

So what do you do?

(00:14:26):

I mean, what I’m doing is, you know, I write a book.

(00:14:28):

I went to prison so you won’t have to.

(00:14:30):

Wake up, America.

(00:14:31):

They can come for you.

(00:14:33):

I’m hoping that translates into political action and that we elect Republicans.

(00:14:37):

God help us, Will.

(00:14:39):

God help us if we lose the House of Representatives in 2026 to the Democrats.

(00:14:44):

God help us, because that is going to be impeachment subpoena chaos.

(00:14:51):

Oh, yeah.

(00:14:51):

It’ll be a revisit or worse of what you lived through and we lived through as a

(00:14:56):

country there for four years during the first Trump presidency.

(00:15:01):

Peter, what did you learn in prison?

(00:15:03):

I’m just curious as a man.

(00:15:05):

You dealt with things that most of us don’t see in our real world, in our real life.

(00:15:11):

You saw – I believe you wrote about this.

(00:15:14):

Ethnic tribalism, ethnic divide.

(00:15:16):

You spent a lot of time on your own reflection.

(00:15:19):

You had your freedom taken away.

(00:15:21):

What did you learn as a man?

(00:15:23):

Well, I think the bigger question is what I learned from the whole experience, including prison.

(00:15:29):

And it’s simply that when you come to that crossroads and you have a decision to

(00:15:35):

make as to whether you stand up

(00:15:39):

for principle, for what’s right, for your duty to the country, your duty to your local office.

(00:15:46):

You can choose to do that, which is what I did, or you can choose to bend the knee.

(00:15:51):

And what I learned

(00:15:53):

Will, is that doing the right thing is the right thing to do, very simply.

(00:15:58):

And if it’s prison time that I had to deal with, so be it.

(00:16:03):

But I don’t want to live on my knees.

(00:16:06):

I don’t want to ever live on my knees.

(00:16:08):

And if you go into prison with the right attitude, they can’t hurt you.

(00:16:14):

And that’s the attitude I tried to take in.

(00:16:17):

I went in there not knowing what to expect.

(00:16:20):

It’s a dangerous place.

(00:16:23):

but I’ve made the best of the time.

(00:16:27):

There’s a story in the book about actually saved the guy’s life one day.

(00:16:31):

He’d be dead right now if it hadn’t been for me being in there and be able to use

(00:16:37):

my position,

(00:16:39):

as it were,

(00:16:40):

of power in some sense,

(00:16:44):

where I could push the envelope at some risk,

(00:16:48):

to ask for things that might otherwise have happened.

(00:16:50):

So, you know, it’s like take every day and cherish it.

(00:16:56):

Cherish your freedom.

(00:16:57):

Cherish the next meal you have because you could be in prison eating cardboard.

(00:17:03):

Love your family, love your wife, whatever, your kids.

(00:17:11):

And just every day get up and help the world.

(00:17:18):

be a better place to the extent you have the power to do that.

(00:17:20):

And if you don’t have the power to do it,

(00:17:22):

just make sure that your own family is taken care of in a way which helps the

(00:17:28):

broader community.

(00:17:31):

Well,

(00:17:31):

a lot of what Peter just told you,

(00:17:32):

as well as,

(00:17:33):

by the way,

(00:17:33):

his suggestion of love is part of this story.

(00:17:37):

You should check it out.

(00:17:38):

It’s I Went to Prison So You Don’t Have to by Peter Navarro,

(00:17:42):

White House Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing.

(00:17:46):

We always enjoy having you on,

(00:17:47):

Peter,

(00:17:48):

on current events,

(00:17:48):

but also on these bigger,

(00:17:49):

broader topics that you not only know about,

(00:17:51):

but that you’ve lived through.

(00:17:52):

So there it is on screen.

(00:17:55):

This is my girl, my fiancée.

(00:17:59):

She stood by me.

(00:18:01):

the whole time, and she was my rock, and I love her dearly, and I appreciate the time today.

(00:18:09):

It’s going to be the blockbuster news tomorrow,

(00:18:12):

I think,

(00:18:13):

coming out of Senator Chuck Grassley’s committee,

(00:18:16):

which pertains to my case,

(00:18:18):

so be sure and track that.

(00:18:20):

You might get a laugh out as well.

(00:18:23):

There’s your tease for tomorrow.

(00:18:26):

There’ll be a quick take tomorrow.

(00:18:27):

All right, big news for tomorrow.

(00:18:29):

No, no.

(00:18:30):

All right.

(00:18:31):

Thank you so much, Peter Navarro.

(00:18:33):

We’ll see you next time.

(00:18:35):

All right.

(00:18:36):

Quick takes for tomorrow.

(00:18:37):

If they come for me, they can come for you.

(00:18:40):

I think it’s a shame.

(00:18:41):

I think it’s a disgrace.

(00:18:44):

When former White House advisor Peter Navarro stood on principle,

(00:18:48):

he never imagined it would land him behind bars.

(00:18:51):

They demanded that I break the law.

(00:18:54):

But he refused to betray Donald Trump or the Constitution and paid the price as a

(00:19:00):

political prisoner.

(00:19:01):

Locked inside a Miami federal prison,

(00:19:03):

Peter found two lifelines,

(00:19:05):

postcards of hope to his fiancée Bonnie Pixie Brenner and a hidden multi-million

(00:19:10):

dollar prison scandal he’s now exposing.

(00:19:12):

Music

(00:19:13):

I went to prison so you won’t have to.

(00:19:14):

I went to prison so you won’t have to.

Enjoy this one.

Peter